"85% of US adults follow at least one sport. The most passionate sports fans, Avid Fans, almost never miss a game/event for the sport/team they follow and account for more than half of sport fans (43%) or 109 million adults. America’s sport of choice is football, which attracts the most fans and generates the greatest annual revenue. Despite improvements to give fans wider access to games/events through streaming services or apps, fans still prefer to watch at home, on TV, and in real-time. While watching, fans are often “distracted,” as many engage in other activities at the same time, namely their smartphones. However, viewing preferences, behaviors, and attitudes differ by the specific sport(s) that fans follow."

- Gina Cavato, Lifestyles & Leisure Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: