Marketing to Sports Fans - US - September 2017
"85% of US adults follow at least one sport. The most passionate sports fans, Avid Fans, almost never miss a game/event for the sport/team they follow and account for more than half of sport fans (43%) or 109 million adults. America’s sport of choice is football, which attracts the most fans and generates the greatest annual revenue. Despite improvements to give fans wider access to games/events through streaming services or apps, fans still prefer to watch at home, on TV, and in real-time. While watching, fans are often “distracted,” as many engage in other activities at the same time, namely their smartphones. However, viewing preferences, behaviors, and attitudes differ by the specific sport(s) that fans follow."
This report will look at the following areas:
- Game length may lead to multi-tasking viewers
- Cost of attending sporting events can be prohibitive for families
- Sports compete with a variety of activities for consumers’ leisure time
Appendix – Market
- Figure 59: Revenues of major US sports leagues ($ billions), 2016-17 season
- Figure 60: Household cable and satellite dish subscriptions, 2011-17
- Figure 61: Attitudes about cell phones/smartphones – to keep up with news or sports, 2010-17
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 62: Team sports followed, by Sports Fans, July 2017
- Figure 63: Individual sports followed, by Sports Fans, July 2017
- Figure 64: College sports followed, by Sports Fans, July 2017
- Figure 65: Team sports followed, by Avid Fans, July 2017
- Figure 66: Individual sports followed, by Avid Fans, July 2017
- Figure 67: College sports followed, by Avid Fans, July 2017
