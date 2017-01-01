Marketing to Students - China - September 2017
“Chinese university students are more into trend-leading brand propositions than before and respect values that they do not necessarily agree with. They tend to be more laidback than older generations – appreciating flexible opportunities for learning and earning and shying away from aggressive and pushy ways to achieve.”
– Alina Ma, Senior Research Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Embodying the concept of slowing down
- More into “good” and “in” brands
- Playing it safe cannot lead to a home run
- Young actors (小鲜肉) unable to effectively trigger young men into buy skin care products
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- More willing to pay for functional products
- A more laidback attitude to life
- Different role of parents, friends and KOLs
- More willing to pay for functional products
Students’ Financial Overviews
- Spending more than RMB 1,500 a month on average
- Figure 10: The average amount of money spent per month, by demographics, June 2017
- Saving about one quarter of the total amount
- Figure 11: The average amount of money saved per month, by demographics, June 2017
- Who makes more money?
- Figure 12: The average amount of income per month, by demographics, June 2017
- Figure 13: The average amount of income (in RMB) per month, by city, June 2017
- Money management is not yet a top priority
- Figure 14: Importance of various people in consumers’ financial products purchase decision, June 2017
- Figure 15: The proportion of surveyed consumers who do not need to make decision regarding purchasing financial products, by demographics, June 2017
- Spending more than RMB 1,500 a month on average
Brand Features Preferences
- Quality is valued more than price
- Figure 16: Preferred brand features, June 2017
- More open-minded to what brands say
- More into luxurious brands
- Preferences differ by demographics
- Figure 17: Selected preferred brand features, by gender, June 2017
- Figure 18: Selected preferred brand features, by age, June 2017
- Figure 19: Selected preferred brand features, by family structure, June 2017
- Quality is valued more than price
Most Desired Products
- High-tech products are most desired
- Figure 20: The most desired products/categories, June 2017
- Figure 21: Consumer profile based on their desired-to-purchase categories, by demographics, June 2017
- Apple has the most followers
- Figure 22: The most desired brands – Word cloud, June 2017
- Top three brands among women vs men
- Figure 23: Brands of the most expensive products surveyed consumers want to buy, by gender, June 2017
- Product lovers’ expectations for different product categories
- Figure 24: The relationship between desire for category and income (and spending power), June 2017
- Figure 25: Comparison of selected preferred brand features of luggage and bag lovers against average, June 2017
- Figure 26: Comparison of selected preferred brand features of apparel and footwear lovers against average, June 2017
- Figure 27: Comparison of selected preferred brand features of beauty and skin care products lovers against average, June 2017
- Figure 28: Comparison of selected preferred brand features of digital products lovers against average, June 2017
- Figure 29: Comparison of selected preferred brand features of car lovers against average, June 2017
- Figure 30: Example of Volkswagen Polo GTI, June 2017
- High-tech products are most desired
Triggers to First-time Store Visit
- Trial of new and exclusive products is the key trigger
- Figure 31: Factors that can trigger first-time bricks-and-mortar store visit, June 2017
- Figure 32: Triggers to store visit – TURF analysis, June 2017
- Limited importance of celebrities and experts
- Role of in-store events
- Figure 33: Selected factors that can trigger first-time store visit, by major, June 2017
- Trial of new and exclusive products is the key trigger
Life Goals
- Majority tend to go easy on themselves
- Figure 34: Life goals consumers desire to achieve within 10 years after graduation, June 2017
- Figure 35: The proportion of consumers who see “having a stable and easy life” as a goal for different life stages, June 2017
- Live with passion
- The growing trend of seeking fame on social media
- Men are more ambitions than women
- Figure 36: Selected life goals surveyed consumers have within 10 years after graduation, by gender, June 2017
- Top life priorities shift with life stage
- Figure 37: Life goals surveyed consumers have within 10 years after graduation, by age, June 2017
- Figure 38: Life goals surveyed consumers have within 10 years after graduation, June 2017
- Majority tend to go easy on themselves
Time Spent Online vs Offline
- Is top priority studying or entertainment?
- Figure 39: The proportion of surveyed consumers who did different online and offline activities last week, June 2017
- Higher level of dedication to online gaming, training and part-time jobs
- Figure 40: The average time (in hours) surveyed consumers (except those who have not done the below activities) have spent on different online and offline activities during the last week, June 2017
- Online games are a good place to seek social interaction
- Is top priority studying or entertainment?
Main Decision Makers
- Parents significant influence on big life decisions
- Figure 41: Importance of various people in big life decisions, June 2017
- Figure 42: Importance of various people in big life decisions, by gender, June 2017
- Figure 43: Importance of various people in big life decisions, by age, June 2017
- The important role of KOLs in fashion and beauty decisions
- Figure 44: Importance of various people in fashion and beauty decision, June 2017
- Figure 45: Importance of various people in fashion and beauty decision, by gender, June 2017
- Preferring hanging out with friends but demand for “having it my way”
- Figure 46: Importance of various people in leisure choice decision, June 2017
- Figure 47: Importance of parents in leisure choice decision, by gender, June 2017
- Figure 48: Importance of various people in leisure choice decision, by age, June 2017
- Figure 49: Importance of parents in leisure choice decision, by major, June 2017
- Parents are less useful in digital product selection
- Figure 50: Importance of various people in purchasing decisions of digital devices, June 2017
- Figure 51: Importance of various people in purchasing decisions of digital devices, by gender, June 2017
- Figure 52: Importance of various people in purchasing decisions of digital devices, by major, June 2017
- Who are most dependant on their parents?
- Figure 53: Age and gender of those who rely on their parents to make all three big life decisions, June 2017
- “The only child” less reliant on him or herself but valuing KOLs more
- Figure 54: Importance of various people in big life decisions, by family structure, June 2017
- Figure 55: Importance of various people in fashion and beauty decision, by family structure, June 2017
- Figure 56: Importance of various people in leisure decision, by family structure, June 2017
- Parents significant influence on big life decisions
Popular Dressing Style
- Dressing code fits with their relaxed life value
- Figure 57: Preferred fashion styles – Word cloud, June 2017
- Figure 58: Consumer examples of desired fashion styles, June 2017
- Unisex is unlikely to be a big hit
- Figure 59: Preferred fashion styles, by gender, June 2017
- Dressing code fits with their relaxed life value
