Marketing to the iGeneration - US - May 2017
Although there are no official start or end dates for a generation, Mintel uses the rise and fall of annual births to demarcate one group from the next. The iGeneration, named for the influence that technology (particularly Apple technology) and the customization of goods and services has had on this group, is the generation that follows Millennials. Born between 1995 and 2007, iGens are a relatively small generational group, making up about 17% of the US population and spanning only 12 years (in comparison, Millennials are 24% of the population and span 17 years).
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Who are the “iGeneration”?
- Figure 1: Births in the US (millions), Mintel generational cut-offs, 1930-2015
- The issues
- Millennial lifestyle trends continue with iGens
- Figure 2: Plans for the future, tween/teen iGens, March 2017
- Looking back, grades didn’t matter that much
- Figure 3: Factors for success, tween/teen and adult iGens, March 2017
- Adult iGens may struggle to make offline connections
- Figure 4: iGen attitudes toward friendship, tween/teen and adult iGens, March 2017
- The opportunities
- iGens’ youth keeps them in touch with pop culture
- Figure 5: Generational perspectives, adult iGens, March 2017
- YouTube gets high marks from iGens
- Figure 6: Perceptions of media channels, teen iGens, March 2017
- Figure 7: Perceptions of media channels, adult iGens, March 2017
- Adult iGens are sophisticated social users
- Figure 8: iGen attitudes toward social media, teen and adult iGens, March 2017
- What it means
- Who are the “iGeneration”?
Who Are iGens? – What You Need to Know
- iGens have a different set of influences
- iGeneration is a relatively small cohort
- Younger generations skew multicultural
- Marriage, family, and homeownership will occur later in life
- iGens have a different set of influences
iGen Influences
- Great Recession shapes iGen economic outlook
- Figure 9: GDP change from previous period and consumption expenditures, Q1 2007-Q4 2016
- iGens – digital and mobile natives
- Figure 10: Launch dates of influential tech companies and products related to iGen birth years
- The news that never stops
- Figure 11: Perceptions of media channels – Mobile apps for news, adult iGens, March 2017
- iGens think globally
- Figure 12: Teen iGen perceptions of adulthood – International travel, by demographics, March 2017
- Great Recession shapes iGen economic outlook
The iGeneration by the Numbers
- iGeneration population to remain stable
- Figure 13: Population share, by generation, 2012-22
- Diversity grows with younger generations
- Figure 14: Generations, by race and Hispanic origin, 2017
- Teen births at a record low
- Figure 15: Birth rates per 1,000 females, by age, 1990-2014
- As they expect, iGens will likely marry later in life
- Figure 16: Median age at first marriage, by gender, 2006-16
- Homeownership may also occur later in life
- Figure 17: Homeownership rate, by age of householder, 2016
- iGens raised in small households
- Figure 18: Average number of own children per family (for families with children under 18), 2015
- Shift in living arrangements for iGeneration
- Figure 19: Living arrangements of children under 18 years old, 1970-2016
- iGeneration population to remain stable
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Tween/teen brands don’t underestimate their audience
- iGens may be a more conservative generation
- Pepsi’s protest ad gets protested
- iGens escape retailers’ grasp
- Streaming music gains steam
- Big name partnerships constrain YouTube self-expression
- Tween/teen brands don’t underestimate their audience
What’s Working?
- Wise-up for the teen audience
- Give iGens something to talk about
- Figure 20: Coca-Cola – Brotherly Love, TV ad, March 2016
- Figure 21: Dove – Real Beauty Productions #RealBeauty, March 2017
- Figure 22: Secret Deodorant – Pitch, January 2017
- Drinking and drug use down among teens
- Making games a share-able experience
- Wise-up for the teen audience
What’s Struggling?
- Retailers consider how to attract a younger audience
- “Mean girl” attitude doesn’t work with iGens
- Pepsi ad elicits a collective groan from the internet
- Paid social ads may not be the right approach
- Retailers consider how to attract a younger audience
What’s Next?
- Social shopping attracts young consumers
- Music industry relies on streaming services to regain revenues
- Independent creators walk a fine line
- Colleges experiment with data to compete for new students
- McDonald’s reaches out to young employees through “snaplications”
- Social shopping attracts young consumers
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- iGens expect to delay marriage and family
- Adult iGens keep up with brands and trends
- Teen iGens concerned with grades; adult iGens consider people skills
- YouTube is the “must have” platform for teens and adults
- iGens’ top concerns include both local and global issues
- Adult iGens see the advantages/disadvantages of social media
- Social connection may elude adult iGens
- iGens expect to delay marriage and family
Tween/teen iGeneration’s Plans for the Future
- iGens intend to continue Millennial social trends
- Figure 23: Plans for the future, tween/teen iGens, March 2017
- College is still an expectation for teens
- Figure 24: Teens’ attitudes toward going to college versus being famous, October 2015 – November 2016
- Male teens focus on monetary success
- Figure 25: Plans for the future – Select items, tween/teen iGens, by gender, March 2017
- The youngest iGens have the most traditional expectations
- Figure 26: Plans for the future – Select items, tween/teen iGens, by age, March 2017
- Black iGens steer clear of marriage before 25
- Figure 27: Plans for the future – Select items, tween/teen iGens, by race, March 2017
Adult iGen’s Generational Perspectives
- iGens more on trend than past generations
- Figure 28: Generational perspectives, adult iGens, March 2017
- Men and women are equally aware of branding
- Figure 29: Generational perspectives – Select items, adult iGens, by gender, March 2017
- Hispanic iGens pride themselves on hard work
- Figure 30: Generational perspectives – Select items, adult iGens, by Hispanic origin, March 2017
Factors for Success
- Adult iGens reprioritize soft skills
- Figure 31: Factors for success, tween/teen and adult iGens, March 2017
- Female iGens emphasize social skills
- Figure 32: Factors for success – Select items, tween/teen and adult iGens, by gender, March 2017
- As iGens age, grades take a back seat
- Figure 33: Factors for success – Select items, tween/teen and adult iGens, by age, March 2017
- Current events an important success factor for Black iGens
- Figure 34: Factors for success – Select items, adult iGens, by race, March 2017
Perceptions of Media Channels
- YouTube is an essential channel for teen iGens
- Figure 35: Perceptions of media channels, tween/teen iGens, March 2017
- Methodology
- Figure 36: Tween/Teen iGen perceptions of media channels, March 2017
- YouTube also tops the list for adult iGens
- Figure 37: Perceptions of media channels, adult iGens, March 2017
- Figure 38: Adult iGen perceptions of media channels, March 2017
- Snapchat usage diverges as male and female iGens age
- Figure 39: Perceptions of media channels – Snapchat and podcasts, tween/teen and adult iGens, March 2017
- Instagram holds appeal for Black tweens/teens
- Figure 40: Perceptions of media channels – Social channels, tween/teen iGens, by race, March 2017
- Blogs connect with adult audience
- Figure 41: Perceptions of media channels – Blogs, tween/teen and adult iGens, March 2017
Big Picture Concerns for iGens
- Concerns compound for adult iGens
- Figure 42: iGen issues, tween/teen and adult iGens, March 2017
- As tweens/teens age, they become exposed to political issues
- Figure 43: iGen issues – Select items, tween/teen and adult iGens, by age, March 2017
- Violence more likely to be a concern for male tweens/teens
- Figure 44: iGen issues – Select items, tween/teen and adult iGens, by gender, March 2017
- Police violence is a heightened concern for Hispanics
- Figure 45: iGen issues – Select items, adult iGens, by Hispanic origin, March 2017
iGens and Social Media
- Pros and cons of social media more pronounced among older iGens
- Figure 46: iGen attitudes toward social media, teen and adult iGens, March 2017
- Social media usage similar across male and female teens
- Figure 47: iGen attitudes toward social media – select items, teen iGens, by gender, March 2017
- As iGens age, more gender differences materialize
- Figure 48: iGen attitudes toward social media – Select items, adult iGens, by gender, March 2017
- Urban teens sophisticated social users
- Figure 49: iGen attitudes toward social media, teen iGens, by area, March 2017
iGen Attitudes
- Making friends a greater challenge for adults
- Figure 50: iGen attitudes toward friendship, tween/teen and adult iGens, March 2017
- Adult iGens struggle to focus
- Figure 51: iGen attitudes toward work and school, tween/teen and adult igens, March 2017
- Teen iGens still building leadership skills
- Figure 52: iGen attitudes toward charity, tween/teen and adult iGens, March 2017
- Tween iGens appear the most optimistic
- Figure 53: iGen optimism, tween/teen and adult iGens, by age, March 2017
- Low-income tweens/teens look for financial stability
- Figure 54: iGen attitudes toward success, tween/teen iGens, by household income, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – iGens by the Numbers
- Figure 55: Population, by generation, 2012-22
- Figure 56: Median age at first marriage, by gender, 2006-16
- Figure 57: Homeownership rate, by age of householder, 2016
- Figure 58: Birth rates, by age of mother, 1990-2014
- Figure 59: Average number of own children per family, 1970-2016
Companies Covered
