Although there are no official start or end dates for a generation, Mintel uses the rise and fall of annual births to demarcate one group from the next. The iGeneration, named for the influence that technology (particularly Apple technology) and the customization of goods and services has had on this group, is the generation that follows Millennials. Born between 1995 and 2007, iGens are a relatively small generational group, making up about 17% of the US population and spanning only 12 years (in comparison, Millennials are 24% of the population and span 17 years).