Marketing to Women - UK - February 2017
“There is a temptation for many marketers to view women as ‘mothers’ or ‘mums-to-be’, but more diverse lifestyles mean that starting a family is not as strong an aspiration for today’s young women as it once was. Brands could therefore benefit from meeting demands for strong, independent female role models that inspire confidence and empower women, but move away from less relatable celebrity and model brand ambassadors that can feed insecurities.”
– Lucy Cornford, Category Director - Lifestyles
This report will cover the following areas:
- Women as more than mothers
- The anti-celebrity movement
- Breaking gender divides down further
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Self-employment booms
- Age of motherhood continues to rise
- It’s good to share
- The consumer
- Young women prepare for the future
- Figure 1: Aspirations over the next three years, by youngest and oldest demographics, October 2016
- Hobbies and interests offer an ‘escape’ from modern lives
- Figure 2: Main hobbies and interests, October 2016
- A polarised view of female role models
- Figure 3: Attitudes towards female role models, October 2016
- Women gravitate towards traditional roles
- Figure 4: Confidence in life skills, October 2016
- Young women under pressure
- Figure 5: Top seven causes of stress over last 12 months, by youngest and oldest demographics, October 2016
- Walk it out
- Figure 6: Ways in which stress has been tackled, October 2016
- The rise of feminism
- Figure 7: Women’s attitudes, October 2016
- Relatable advertising most resonant
- Figure 8: Perceptions of common advertising themes, October 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Women as more than mothers
- The facts
- The anti-celebrity movement
- Breaking gender divides down further
- Women as more than mothers
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Older female workers indicate opportunities for brands
- Self-employment booms
- Financial confidence strong
- Age of motherhood continues to rise
- It’s good to share
Market Drivers
- An ageing population
- Figure 9: Trends in the age structure of the UK female population, 2011-21
- Employment
- The boom in female self-employment
- Figure 10: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2011-21
- Gender inequality
- Promoting diversity to boost UK economy
- Getting mothers back into the workplace
- ‘Period’ leave
- Financial confidence improving
- Figure 11: The financial confidence index, females only, April 2013-November 2016
- Figure 12: Past and future spending, females only, November 2016
- Age of motherhood continues to climb
- Figure 13: Total fertility rate (TFR) and number of live births, England and Wales, 2009-15
- Effort put into staying healthy
- Figure 14: Amount of effort people put into staying healthy, females only, by age, August 2016
- Digital activities indicate interest in sharing
- Figure 15: Selected online activities performed in the last three months, females only, December 2015 and July 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Young women prepare for the future
- Hobbies and interests present an ‘escape’ from modern lives
- A polarised view of female role models
- Women gravitate towards traditional roles
- Young women under pressure
- The rise of feminism
- Blurring gender roles
- Relatable advertising most resonant
Future Aspirations
- Travel is a leading aspiration
- Figure 16: Aspirations over the next three years, by youngest and oldest demographics, October 2016
- Preparation is in for today’s young women
- Seniors need a hobby
Hobbies and Interests
- Reading is a top interest
- Figure 17: Main hobbies and interests, October 2016
- Sport and exercise as an aspiration
- Financial challenges dampen travel plans
Attitudes towards Female Role Models
- Young women seek independent role models
- Figure 18: Attitudes towards female role models, by youngest and oldest demographics, October 2016
- The rise of feminism
- Figure 19: Under Armour ‘I Will What I Want’ campaign starring Misty Copeland, 2015
- The celebrity-(non)effect
Confidence in Life Skills
- Traditional roles rule
- Figure 20: Confidence in life skills, October 2016
- Necessity breeds confidence
Dealing with Stress
- Money, money, money
- Figure 21: Causes of stress over last 12 months, October 2016
- Young women and mental health
- Figure 22: Repertoire of causes of stress over last 12 months, October 2016
- Figure 23: Meik Wiking’s The Little Book of Hygge, 2016
- Walk it out
- Figure 24: Ways in which stress has been tackled, October 2016
- A problem shared is a problem halved
Women’s Attitudes
- The rise of feminism…
- Figure 25: Women’s attitudes, October 2016
- …could be damaged by celebrity involvement
- A gender-less society?
Perceptions of Common Advertising Themes
- Relatable advertising viewed as most positive
- Figure 26: Perceptions of common advertising themes, October 2016
- Figure 27: Attitudes towards advertising themes, October 2016
- Figure 28: Rose & Willard ‘Confidence’ clothing campaign, 2016
- Emotion out-performs the ‘hard-sell’
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Correspondence analysis methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.