Mechanical and Electrical Engineering - UK - September 2017
“The M&E sector is now facing very different prospects, depending on the customer focus of the contractor. This is a direct consequence of the Brexit decision and the varied impact it has already demonstrated. There remain some very strong areas of demand, while others are faltering amid economic uncertainty”.
– Terry Leggett, Senior Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- How are M&E margins likely to change?
- How will Brexit impact the market?
- Are the best prospects in new construction or R&M?
- Which end-use sectors offer the best prospects?
- How will government spending restrictions change, and will these impact the market?
Table of contents
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: M&E market in Great Britain, 2012-16 actual and 2017-21 forecast
- Figure 2: Segmentation of M&E market in Great Britain, 2016
- Figure 3: Segmentation of mechanical contracting market in Great Britain, 2016
- Figure 4: Segmentation of electrical contracting market in Great Britain, 2016
- Market factors
- Figure 5: UK new construction output, by type, 2012-16 actual and 2017-21 forecast
- Figure 6: UK R&M construction output, by type, 2012-16 actual and 2017-21 forecast
- Companies
- What we think
Key Insights
- How important to M&E is Brexit?
- Why have M&E contractors diversified?
- Are price pressure re-emerging in the M&E sector?
Introduction
- Definitions
- Methodology
- Abbreviations
- Issues in the market
- Market factors
- Construction Industry
- Legislation
- Government initiatives
- Definitions
UK Economy
- Overview
- Figure 7: Forecast GDP development 2017-21
- Figure 8: UK GDP quarterly development, 2004-17
- Inflation
- House prices
- Figure 9: UK House price changes, 2006-17
- Interest rates
- Consumer spending
- Manufacturing
- Figure 10: UK manufacturing, 2014-17
- Business investment
- Figure 11: UK GFCF 2003-17
- Imports
- Exports
- Overview
Market Size and Trends
- Key points
- Market size
- Figure 12: M&E contracting output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Market segmentation and trends
- Figure 13: Segmentation of M&E contracting in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
- Mechanical contracting
- Figure 14: Mechanical contracting output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 15: Analysis of mechanical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2012-16
- Figure 16: Segmentation of mechanical contracting output for new construction projects in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
- Figure 17: Segmentation of mechanical contracting output for repair & maintenance projects in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
- Electrical contracting
- Figure 18: Electrical contracting output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 19: Analysis of electrical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2012-16
- Figure 20: Segmentation of electrical contracting output for new construction projects in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
- Figure 21: Segmentation of electrical contracting output for repair & maintenance projects in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
- Seasonality of output
- Figure 22: Seasonality of private housing output, 2012-16
- Figure 23: Seasonality of public housing output, 2012-16
- Figure 24: Seasonality of public non-residential construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 25: Seasonality of private industrial construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 26: Seasonality of private commercial construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 27: Seasonality of public housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 28: Seasonality of private housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 29: Seasonality of public non-residential repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 30: Seasonality of private non-residential repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Regional sales
- Figure 31: Regional public housing construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 32: Regional private housing construction output, 2011-15
- Figure 33: Regional public non-residential construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 34: Regional private industrial construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 35: Regional private commercial construction output, 2012-16
- Figure 36: Regional housing repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 37: Regional public non-residential repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Figure 38: Regional private non-residential repair & maintenance output, 2012-16
- Key points
Construction Market Background
- Key points
- Housing
- Figure 39: Housebuilding market in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 40: UK housebuilding completions, 1970-2016
- Public housing
- Figure 41: Analysis of new public housing construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 42: Public housing starts and completions in England, 2011-16
- Figure 43: UK public sector housing completions, by sector, 1978-2016
- Figure 44: Additional affordable homes provided in England, by tenure 2011-16
- Figure 45: Forecast public housing output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Private housing
- Figure 46: Analysis of private housing construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 47: Private new housing starts and completions in England, 2011-16
- Figure 48: UK private sector housing completions, by sector, 1978-2016
- Figure 49: Forecast private housing output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Public non-residential
- Figure 50: Long-term trend in public non-residential construction activity in Great Britain, 1970-2016
- Figure 51: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 52: Analysis of public sector non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
- Figure 53: Forecast public non-residential construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 54: Forecast of public non-residential construction in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
- Private industrial
- Figure 55: Long term trend in private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 1970-2016
- Figure 56: Analysis of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2012-16
- Figure 57: Forecast private industrial construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 58: Forecast of private industrial new construction work in Great Britain, by sector 2017-21
- Private commercial
- Figure 59: Long term trend in private commercial construction output in Great Britain, 1970-2016
- Figure 60: Analysis of private commercial construction in Great Britain, by type, 2012-16
- Repair & maintenance
- Figure 61: Segmentation of the R&M activity in Great Britain, 2016
- Public housing
- Figure 62: Analysis of repair & maintenance output in the public housing sector in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Private housing
- Figure 63: Analysis of repair & maintenance output in the private housing sector in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Public non-residential
- Figure 64: Analysis of repair & maintenance output in the public non-residential sector in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Private non-residential
- Figure 65: Analysis of repair & maintenance output in the private non-residential sector in Great Britain, 2012-16
- Figure 66: Forecast repair & maintenance construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 67: Forecast repair & maintenance construction output in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
- Civil engineering
- Figure 68: Civil engineering construction output in Great Britain, by sector, 2012-16
- Figure 69: Forecast civil engineering construction output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development
- Figure 70: Analysis of changes in the structure of the plumbing, heating and air conditioning sector, 2012-16
- Figure 71: Analysis of the changes in the structure of the electrical installation sector, 2012-16
- Structure by employment
- Figure 72: Analysis of the employment structure of the plumbing, heating and air-conditioning installation sector, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 73: Analysis of the employment structure of the electrical installation sector, 2015 and 2016
- Structure by turnover
- Figure 74: Analysis of the financial structure of the plumbing, heating and air conditioning sector, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 75: Analysis of the financial structure of the electrical installation sector, 2015 and 2016
- Company profiles
- Key points
NG Bailey
- Figure 76: Financial analysis of NG Bailey, 2013-17
- Company strategy
Balfour Beatty Engineering Services
- Figure 77: Financial analysis of Balfour Beatty, 2012-16
- Figure 78: Investment portfolio of Balfour Beatty by segment, 2013-16
- Company strategy
TClarke
- Figure 79: Financial analysis of TClarke, 2012-16
- Figure 80: Turnover analysis of TClarke, 2016
- Company strategy
Crown House Technologies
- Figure 81: Financial analysis of Crown House Technologies, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Michael J Lonsdale
- Figure 82: Financial analysis of Michael J Lonsdale, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Lorne Stewart
- Figure 83: Financial analysis of Lorne Stewart, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Skanska Rashleigh Weatherfoil
- Figure 84: Financial analysis of Skanska Rashleigh Weatherfoil, 2011-15
- Company strategy
SPIE (formerly SPIE Matthew Hall)
- Figure 85: Financial analysis of SPIE, 2011-15
- Company strategy
SSE Contracting
- Figure 86: Financial analysis of SSE Contracting, 2012-16
- Company strategy
Forecast
- Key points
- Market overview
- Figure 87: Forecast M&E contracting output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Market segmentation
- Figure 88: Forecast segmentation of M&E contracting in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
- Mechanical contracting
- Figure 89: Forecast mechanical contracting output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 90: Analysis of mechanical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2017-21
- Figure 91: Forecast segmentation of mechanical contracting output for new construction projects in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
- Figure 92: Forecast segmentation of mechanical contracting output for repair & maintenance activity in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
- Electrical contracting
- Figure 93: Forecast electrical contracting output in Great Britain, 2017-21
- Figure 94: Forecast analysis of electrical contracting output in Great Britain, by type of work, 2017-21
- Figure 95: Forecast segmentation of electrical contracting output for new construction projects in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
- Figure 96: Forecast segmentation of electrical engineering output for repair & maintenance activity in Great Britain, by type, 2017-21
- Key points
Companies Covered
