Media Consumption Habits - UK - September 2017

“As streaming markets become more congested, services are giving greater priority and promotion to content discovery features. People have a growing expectation that streaming services should be able to find them the most suitable new content amongst their vast libraries. Successfully helping people discover new content that they enjoy will boost loyalty and the value that a user assigns to one service over another.”
– Rebecca McGrath, Senior Media Analyst

This Report discusses the following areas:

  • Discovery features become a key differentiator for streaming services 
  • Print revival boosts role of high-street bookstore

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report
        • Relevant Mintel Reports

        • Executive Summary

            • The market
              • Value of pay-TV continues to rise
                • Growth of digital formats maintains equilibrium in the video market
                  • Subscription streaming to drive music industry growth
                    • Print circulation sees further decline while online growth continues
                      • The print book revival continues
                        • Key players
                          • Pay-tv providers offer viewers more options
                            • Amazon Channels launches in UK
                              • Music streaming services make changes
                                • The Telegraph replaces metered paywall with new premium subscription service
                                  • Amazon introduces ‘unlimited’ reading for Prime members
                                    • The consumer
                                      • More than one in four still buys DVDs
                                        • Figure 1: Physical media purchases, June 2017
                                      • Nearly half use a pay-TV service
                                        • Figure 2: Use of paid-for services, June 2017
                                      • People are struggling to find films they enjoy
                                        • Figure 3: Most difficult new content to discover, June 2017
                                      • The radio is still the primary source for finding new music
                                        • Figure 4: Sources for discovering new music, June 2017
                                      • Almost one in four finds new TV shows/film via streaming recommendations
                                        • Figure 5: Sources for discovering new TV/films, June 2017
                                      • Bookstore displays still play a key discovery role
                                        • Figure 6: Sources for discovering new books/e-books, June 2017
                                      • What we think

                                      • Issues and Insights

                                        • Discovery features become a key differentiator for streaming services
                                          • The facts
                                            • The implications
                                              • Print revival boosts role of high-street bookstore
                                                • The facts
                                                  • The implications

                                                  • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                                    • Video
                                                      • Value of pay-TV continues to rise
                                                        • Growth of digital formats maintains equilibrium in the video market
                                                          • Music
                                                            • Subscription streaming to drive music industry growth
                                                              • Vinyl disrupts physical decline
                                                                • National newspapers
                                                                  • Print circulation sees further decline while online growth continues
                                                                    • Books and e-books
                                                                      • The print revival continues
                                                                        • The e-book market remains stagnant

                                                                        • The Markets

                                                                          • Video
                                                                            • Value of pay-TV continues to rise
                                                                              • Figure 7: Forecast value of operator revenue from sale of pay-TV services, 2011-21
                                                                            • Growth of digital video formats compensates for physical declines
                                                                              • Figure 8: Value of the UK video market, 2011-16
                                                                              • Figure 9: Forecast for value of the UK video market, 2011-21
                                                                            • Music
                                                                              • Subscription streaming drives industry growth
                                                                                • Figure 10: UK music industry income from physical, digital and streaming, 2011-21
                                                                              • Books and e-books
                                                                                • The print revival continues
                                                                                    • Figure 11: Value of consumer book market sales, 2012-22
                                                                                    • Figure 12: Forecast of total consumer book market sales, 2012-22
                                                                                  • National newspapers
                                                                                    • Print newspaper circulation declines by further 5% …
                                                                                      • Figure 13: Trends in total UK annual print circulation, 2011-21
                                                                                      • Figure 14: Trends in total UK annual print circulation, 2011-21
                                                                                    • …but the number of online browsers continues to grow
                                                                                      • Figure 15: Trends in selected national newspaper website visits*, 2012-16

                                                                                  • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                                                                    • Video
                                                                                      • Amazon Channels launches in UK
                                                                                        • Sky Sports shakes up sports channels
                                                                                          • Virgin improves its TV service
                                                                                            • Sky TV to become available without a dish
                                                                                              • Music
                                                                                                • Amazon launches Music Unlimited
                                                                                                  • Amazon pushes voice control with Alexa
                                                                                                    • SoundCloud launches new mid-tier subscription service
                                                                                                      • Spotify encourages premium upgrades through early access
                                                                                                        • Tidal continues to prioritise music quality
                                                                                                          • Newspapers
                                                                                                            • The Telegraph replaces metered paywall with new premium subscription service
                                                                                                              • The Mail explores e-commerce further
                                                                                                                • The Guardian focuses on branded content with ‘Hosted by’
                                                                                                                  • Books and e-books
                                                                                                                    • Amazon introduces ‘unlimited’ reading for Prime members
                                                                                                                      • Amazon introduces new weekly bestsellers list

                                                                                                                      • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                                                                                        • Video
                                                                                                                          • Amazon Channels launches in UK
                                                                                                                            • Sky TV to become available without a dish
                                                                                                                              • Sky Sports shakes up sports channels
                                                                                                                                • Virgin improves its TV service
                                                                                                                                  • Netflix’s library becomes available offline
                                                                                                                                    • Music
                                                                                                                                      • Amazon launches Music Unlimited…
                                                                                                                                        • …and pushes voice control with Alexa
                                                                                                                                          • Spotify encourages premium upgrades through early access
                                                                                                                                            • SoundCloud launches new mid-tier subscription service
                                                                                                                                              • Tidal continues to prioritise streaming quality
                                                                                                                                                • Streaming services create original podcasts
                                                                                                                                                  • Books and e-books
                                                                                                                                                    • Amazon introduces ‘unlimited’ reading for Prime members
                                                                                                                                                      • Apple launches enhanced Game of Thrones e-books
                                                                                                                                                        • Amazon introduces new weekly bestsellers list
                                                                                                                                                          • National newspapers
                                                                                                                                                            • The Telegraph replaces metered paywall with new premium subscription service
                                                                                                                                                              • The Guardian focuses on branded content with ‘Hosted by’
                                                                                                                                                                • The Mail explores e-commerce further

                                                                                                                                                                • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                                                                                                  • More than one in four still buys DVDs
                                                                                                                                                                    • Nearly half use a pay-TV service
                                                                                                                                                                      • People find it the most difficult to find films they enjoy
                                                                                                                                                                        • The radio is still the primary source for finding new music
                                                                                                                                                                          • One in four uses online bookstores for inspiration
                                                                                                                                                                            • Trailers key to discovery of new TV and films

                                                                                                                                                                            • Media Purchases

                                                                                                                                                                              • Around one in four is still buying DVDs and CDs
                                                                                                                                                                                • Vinyl records are bought by the most hard-core music fans
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 16: Physical media purchases, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                • Two out of three do not download media content
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 17: Downloads, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                • Nearly half use a pay-TV service
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 18: Use of paid-for services, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                              • Frequency of Media Activities

                                                                                                                                                                                • One in three watch TV for more than an hour a day
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Print books remain more popular than e-books
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 19: Frequency of media activities, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                                • Discovering New Media Content

                                                                                                                                                                                  • People are struggling to find films they enjoy
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Spotify tries to use friends to help music discovery
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Cross-podcast promotion is helping podcast discovery
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 20: Difficulty discovering new media content, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Figure 21: Most difficult new content to discover, June 2017

                                                                                                                                                                                    • Sources for Discovering Books

                                                                                                                                                                                      • One in four use online retailers to find new books
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Bookstore displays still play a key discovery role
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 22: Sources for discovering new books/e-books, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Interviews with authors are important for parents

                                                                                                                                                                                        • Sources for Discovering TV/films

                                                                                                                                                                                          • Trailers are by far the most common way of finding new TV/films
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 23: Sources for discovering new TV/films, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Streaming services have more influence on younger people
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Netflix’s new system creates scepticism
                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 24: Sources for discovering new TV/films, by age, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Newspaper reviews have a greater impact on older viewers

                                                                                                                                                                                            • Sources for Discovering New Music

                                                                                                                                                                                              • The radio is still the primary source for finding new music
                                                                                                                                                                                                • Greater promotion of obscure artists is the next step for streaming discovery
                                                                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 25: Sources for discovering new music, June 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Changes to single charts could aid discovery

                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                                                                                                      • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Consumer research methodology

