"This report takes a detailed look at the latest developments, trends and challenges in medical tourism and wellness tourism in Europe, two related but very different forms of travel that have evolved exponentially in recent years."

- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

• What is the current state of the wellness-tourism and medical-tourism markets?

• What are the notable medical-treatment trends surfacing?

• What are the geographical trends in medical tourism and wellness tourism?

• Who are the key players in European health tourism?

• What will be future trends of this sector?