Medical and Wellness Tourism Trends in Europe - May 2017
"This report takes a detailed look at the latest developments, trends and challenges in medical tourism and wellness tourism in Europe, two related but very different forms of travel that have evolved exponentially in recent years."
- Jessica Kelly, Senior Tourism Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
• What is the current state of the wellness-tourism and medical-tourism markets?
• What are the notable medical-treatment trends surfacing?
• What are the geographical trends in medical tourism and wellness tourism?
• Who are the key players in European health tourism?
• What will be future trends of this sector?
Table of contents
Introduction
- Figure 1: A comparison of medical- & wellness-tourism paradigms, 2014
- Definitions
Data Sources
Overview
- How Europe’s health tourism has evolved
- Figure 2: Events affecting health tourism in Europe through the centuries, 2017
- Figure 3: Europe’s growing wellness tourism market, 2012-15
- How Europe’s health tourism has evolved
Europe – A Medical Tourism Destination
- Therapeutic medical tourism
- Modernisation trends
- Changes in state subsidies
- Trend moving towards combining medicine and wellness
- Figure 4: State/health insurance funding of balneotherapy in health-care systems of ESPA member countries, 2015
- Other trends (and challenges) for therapeutic spa tourism
- Figure 5: Medical spa versus wellness spa – A source of confusion, 2017
- Figure 6: Type & percentage of diseases treated in European medical spas, 2016
- Drivers of therapeutic medical tourism in Europe
- Surgical (conventional) medical tourism
- Figure 7: Number of people travelling from the UK to access medical treatment, 2003-15
- Reverse trend
- Figure 8: The medical tourism industry, 2013
- Drivers of European medical tourism
- Treatment trends in medical tourism
- Dental tourism
- Bariatric tourism
- Cosmetic-surgery tourism
- Fertility tourism
Europe – A Wellness Destination
- Figure 9: Top 10 wellness-tourism markets in Europe, 2015
- Figure 10: Market positions of spa & wellness providers, 2012-16
- Figure 11: Spa & wellness customer typologies, 2014
- Customer trends in ageing and spending
- Figure 12: Market distribution by age groups in spas & wellness facilities, 2016
- Figure 13: Average daily spending per guest, 2017
Geographical Trends in Wellness and Medical Tourism
- Western Europe
- Tackling obesity
- Healthy ageing
- Cancer comfort
- Sociable wellness
- New medical and wellness initiatives
- Silent spas and monastic retreats
- Central and Eastern Europe
- More wellness facilities and growing medical-tourism market
- Combining wellness and medical guests
- Cutting-edge cancer treatment in the Czech Republic
- Changing trends in the Russian market
- Age trends
- Staffing challenges
- Medical-tourism trends
- Southern Europe
- Authentic products and treatment trends
- New lifestyle beach resort for Ibiza
- Integrative medicine – A new approach in medical tourism
- Northern Europe
- Sauna transformation
- Contemporary wellness architecture
- Rise of the European ‘mini-kur’
- Major expansion of Iceland’s Blue Lagoon
- Iceland’s new thermal-bath complex
- Western Europe
Key Players and European Health-tourism Resources
- The Global Wellness Summit
- Global Wellness Institute
- The Roman Thermal Spas of Europe
- The Royal Spas of Europe
- The European Spas Association (ESPA)
- The Tourism Observatory for Health, Wellness and Spa
- Treatment Abroad
- The International Medical Travel Journal (IMTJ)
- The Leisure Media Company
- Patients Beyond Borders
- László Puczkó and Melanie Kay Smith
- Neil Lunt
- Susie and Peter Ellis
- The Global Wellness Summit
What Next?
- Mental wellness
- Importance of sleep
- Eco-wellness
- Art, music and creativity in wellness resorts
- Regulation relaxation for non-medical spas
- Future health destinations
- New Mediterranean Wellness Cruising
- First true chain of hot-springs resorts
- Wellness for all
- Mental wellness
