Men's and Women's Beauty and Grooming Routines - UK - February 2017
“Appearance is so crucial to confidence that today’s adults aim to conduct the vast majority of their beauty and grooming tasks before facing the day ahead. However, busy lifestyles are taking their toll, which could spell trouble for products that require a greater level of time commitment. Harnessing the potential of the evening routine is crucial, and a focus on beauty routines and rituals as a means to de-stress and relax could appeal to the busy consumer.”
– Lucy Cornford, Category Director – Beauty & Personal Care
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Engaging, and keeping men engaged
- Beauty as a de-stressing opportunity
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- The challenge of an ageing population
- Rising employment provides growth opportunities
- Social media has its benefits
- The consumer
- Most tasks are a morning affair
- Figure 1: Daily beauty and grooming routines, December 2016
- Seasons have most impact on bathing/showering
- Figure 2: Seasonal changes to beauty and grooming routines, December 2016
- Hair is a top priority
- Figure 3: Daily beauty and grooming priorities, by gender, December 2016
- From 0 to groomed in 15 minutes
- Figure 4: Time spent on maintaining/enhancing face, hair and body, December 2016
- Appearance impacts on confidence
- Figure 5: Attitudes towards appearance, December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Engaging, and keeping men engaged
- The facts
- The implications
- Beauty as a de-stressing opportunity
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Ageing population challenges interest
- Employment is key driver for growth
- Savvy shopping slows consumer expenditure
- Social media spurs interest in appearance
Market Drivers
- Ageing population could be a challenge…
- Figure 6: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, by gender, 2011-21
- …but falling birth rate could be a positive
- Figure 7: Total fertility rate (TFR) and number of live births, England and Wales, 2009-15
- Rising employment is good news for grooming
- Figure 8: Employment and unemployment, by gender, 2011-21
- A mild climate calls for few routine changes
- Figure 9: Average temperature and total number of sunshine hours in the UK, 2006-16
- Consumer expenditure on BPC slows
- Figure 10: Consumer expenditure, by sector (£billion), 2015
- Social media usage increases focus on appearance
- Figure 11: Usage of social media platforms to view beauty content, by gender, April 2015
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Most tasks completed in the morning
- Men need more engagement
- Bathing and showering most likely to change from season to season
- Hair is a top priority
- From 0 to groomed in 15 minutes
- Confidence impacted by appearance
Daily Beauty and Grooming Routines
- Mornings are a busy affair
- Figure 12: Daily beauty and grooming routines, December 2016
- More time in the home could shrink routines
- Getting ahead with the evening routine
- Men display more functional approach to grooming
- Figure 13: Any conducting of beauty and grooming routines, by gender, December 2016
- Engaging the older male
- Figure 14: Any conducting of selected beauty and grooming routines amongst males, by age, December 2016
- Young men as influencers
Seasonal Changes
- Summer is the biggest motivator for change
- Figure 15: Seasonal changes to beauty and grooming routines, December 2016
- Bathing routines are most likely to see seasonal changes
Daily Priorities
- It’s all about the hair
- Figure 16: Daily beauty and grooming priorities, by gender, December 2016
- Putting the best face forward
- The importance of scent
Time Spent on Face, Hair and Body
- From 0 to groomed in 15 minutes
- Figure 17: Time spent on maintaining/enhancing face, hair and body, December 2016
- Hair commands most attention
- Figure 18: Time spent on maintaining/enhancing hair, by gender and age, December 2016
- Face is a low priority for older men
- Figure 19: Time spent on maintaining/enhancing face, by gender and age, December 2016
- Body routines call for convenience
- Figure 20: Time spent on maintaining/enhancing body, by gender and age, December 2016
Attitudes towards Appearance
- Keeping up appearances
- Figure 21: Attitudes towards appearance, December 2016
- Young adults are image-focused and insecure
- Figure 22: Agreement with selected statements, by age, December 2016
- Keeping it ‘real’
- Young men have potential
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
