“An already growing interest in appearance from young men is key to growing the category further. This cohort is more engaged with the beauty sector than ever before, and appreciates that dedicated products are more likely to address their wants and needs. A focus on a preventative approach of establishing a more caring haircare routine earlier in life to help prevent hair loss and damage in the long term could be more beneficial for growing the sector than targeting older men with a reactive approach to existing issues, which may only serve to reinforce a negative view of the category when results are not seen.”

– Lucy Cornford, Category Director – Beauty & Personal Care

This Report discusses the following key topics: