Men's Haircare - UK - March 2017
“An already growing interest in appearance from young men is key to growing the category further. This cohort is more engaged with the beauty sector than ever before, and appreciates that dedicated products are more likely to address their wants and needs. A focus on a preventative approach of establishing a more caring haircare routine earlier in life to help prevent hair loss and damage in the long term could be more beneficial for growing the sector than targeting older men with a reactive approach to existing issues, which may only serve to reinforce a negative view of the category when results are not seen.”
– Lucy Cornford, Category Director – Beauty & Personal Care
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Encouraging prevention over cure
- NPD can drive further engagement
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Market value buoyed by increased engagement from young men
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK value sales of men’s haircare*, 2011-21
- A focus on male concerns boosts value sales
- Figure 2: Share of UK retail value sales for men’s haircare*, by segment, 2015-16 (est)
- Companies and brands
- NPD elevated by styling products
- Figure 3: New product development in the men’s haircare category, by product type, 2013-16
- The consumer
- A functional category
- Figure 4: Usage of haircare products, November 2016
- Young men could benefit from more guidance
- Figure 5: Statements around washing and styling hair, November 2016
- Men want choice, but not too much
- Figure 6: Attitudes towards haircare, November 2016
- Anti-dandruff shampoo has the most positive associations
- Figure 7: Perceptions of shampoo types, November 2016
- Style can be a bigger hurdle than cut or length
- Figure 8: Desired and current hairstyle, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Encouraging prevention over cure
- The facts
- The implications
- NPD can drive further engagement
- The facts
- The implications
- Encouraging prevention over cure
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A market in growth
- ‘Caring’ over ‘styling’
- Online boosts ‘other’ retail channels
- Population growth of young adults slows
- Grooming routines are fast filling up
- Young men respond to online initiatives
- A market in growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Increasing engagement from men buoys market value
- Figure 9: UK retail value sales of men’s haircare*, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Slow and steady growth predicted
- Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK value sales of men’s haircare*, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Increasing engagement from men buoys market value
Market Segmentation
- A focus on male concerns boosts value sales
- Figure 11: UK retail value sales for men’s haircare*, by segment, 2015-16 (est)
- Treatments and conditioners encourage male investment
- A focus on male concerns boosts value sales
Channels to Market
- Supermarkets may be stifling growth
- Figure 12: UK retail value sales for men’s haircare*, by segment, 2015-16 (est)
- ‘Other’ channels benefit from rise of online
- Supermarkets may be stifling growth
Market Drivers
- Population growth of younger men slows…
- Figure 13: Trends in the age structure of the UK male population, by gender, 2011-21
- …though more teens and tweens offers potential
- Figure 14: Factors which influence boys when choosing BPC products, August 2016
- Young men most concerned about appearance…
- Figure 15: Attitudes towards appearance amongst men, December 2016
- …and spend most time on hair
- Figure 16: Time spent on maintaining/enhancing hair, by gender and age, December 2016
- Using online platforms
- Harnessing the power of social media fitness stars
- Figure 17: Deliciously Ella and Neal’s Yard skincare line, December 2016
- Gifting as an open goal
- Figure 18: Proportion of men who have received haircare gift sets as a gift in the past 12 months, by age, June 2016
- Population growth of younger men slows…
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- NPD elevated by styling products
- True innovation remains high
- Recorded advertising spend falls
- Lynx benefits from its vibrant image
- Head & Shoulders has functional appeal
- NPD elevated by styling products
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Hair styling NPD boosts overall launch activity
- Figure 19: New product development in the men’s haircare category, by product type, 2013-16
- Figure 20: Examples of new hair styling launches with conditioning properties positioned for men, 2016
- True innovation remains high
- Figure 21: New product development in the men’s haircare category, by launch type, 2013-16
- Figure 22: Examples of ‘new product’ launches positioned for men to add density/thickness, 2016
- Figure 23: Examples of ‘new product’ launches positioned for men, 2016
- Shampoo as an alternative to colourant
- Figure 24: Just for Men Control GX Grey Reducing Shampoo, February 2017
- Obviously beneficial claims grow
- Figure 25: Top five and bottom five positioning claims by percentage point change in the men’s haircare market, 2015-16
- Botanical and ethical formulations fall from favour
- Unilever dominates product development
- Figure 26: New product development in the men’s haircare category, by top six ultimate companies and other, 2016
- Figure 27: Lynx Find Your Magic style guide, February 2017
- Hair styling NPD boosts overall launch activity
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Advertising spend falls
- Figure 28: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on men’s haircare products, 2014-16
- Alpecin drives advertising spend
- Figure 29: Recorded above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on men’s haircare products, by media type, 2014-16
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Advertising spend falls
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 30: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, January 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 31: Key metrics for selected brands, January 2017
- Brand attitudes: Lynx appeals on an emotional level
- Figure 32: Attitudes, by brand, January 2017
- Brand personality: Brylcreem struggles with negative brand image
- Figure 33: Brand personality – Macro image, January 2017
- Head & Shoulders appeals for basic functionality
- Figure 34: Brand personality – Micro image, January 2017
- Brand analysis
- Lynx benefits from strong link with male grooming
- Figure 35: User profile of Lynx, January 2017
- Head & Shoulders has functional appeal
- Figure 36: User profile of Head & Shoulders, January 2017
- L’Oréal Elvive for Men battles with low usage
- Figure 37: User profile of L’Oréal Elvive for Men, January 2017
- Strong links with styling limits appeal of VO5
- Figure 38: User profile of VO5, January 2017
- Brylcreem hampered by ‘old-fashioned’ image
- Figure 39: User profile of Brylcreem, January 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- A functional category
- Young men could benefit from more guidance
- Men want choice, but not too much
- Anti-dandruff has most positive associations…
- …but anti-hair loss and volumising viewed negatively
- Style a bigger hurdle than cut or length
- A functional category
Usage of Haircare Products
- A functional category
- Figure 40: Usage of haircare products, November 2016
- Consistent usage not necessarily a negative
- Figure 41: Any usage of haircare products, January 2016 and November 2016
- Younger men broaden interest in haircare
- Figure 42: Any usage of haircare products, by age, November 2016
- Product repertoire is broadest amongst younger males
- Figure 43: Repertoire of haircare products used, by age, November 2016
- A functional category
Washing and Styling Hair
- Older men are content with their routines
- Figure 44: Statements around washing and styling hair, November 2016
- Shampoo as a ‘treatment’
- Men rely on more sensory cues when washing
- Seeing a snapshot of the future could change current habits
- Older men are content with their routines
Attitudes towards Haircare
- Men want the choice, without too much to choose from
- Figure 45: Attitudes towards haircare, November 2016
- NPD could engage older users…
- …alongside targeted information
- An autonomous decision
- Male-specific products preferred by younger men
- Men want the choice, without too much to choose from
Shampoo Associations
- Anti-dandruff has most positive associations
- Figure 46: Perceptions of shampoo types, November 2016
- Figure 47: Attitudes towards shampoo types, November 2016
- Organic has opportunities with sensitivity
- Increasing anti-hair loss in mass market can improve perception
- Anti-dandruff has most positive associations
Desired and Current Hairstyle
- Style can be a bigger hurdle than cut or length
- Figure 48: Desired and current hairstyle, November 2016
- Figure 49: Desired and current hairstyle amongst 16-34s, November 2016
- Inspiration needs to be effortless
- Figure 50: Brylcreem positioning in the US, 2016
- Style can be a bigger hurdle than cut or length
Target Groups
- Figure 51: Men’s haircare target groups, November 2016
- The Engaged
- The Confused
- The Unengaged
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Correspondence analysis
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.