Menswear - UK - March 2017
“As more retailers are entering the menswear market and men are faced with greater choice of products, styles and sizing, the sector is becoming more competitive. Millennial men are also becoming more demanding, wanting higher quality pieces, frequently updated ranges and unique designs, and they will choose to buy clothes from those retailers and brands that step up to the plate.”
– Tamara Sender, Senior Fashion Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- What has been driving sales in the menswear market?
- What are the opportunities for further growth?
- How can the sector encourage purchasing among older males?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Menswear grows by 2.8% in 2016
- Figure 1: Best and worst case forecast of UK sales of men’s outerwear, 2011-21
- Decline in young men poses a threat
- Rates of obesity jump among young men
- Figure 2: Overweight and obese adults, by gender and age group 2014 and 2015
- Companies and brands
- Standalone menswear stores
- Menswear advertising expenditure falls
- Next and M&S highly trusted
- Figure 3: Attitudes towards and usage of selected menswear brands, August 2016 and February 2017
- The consumer
- Men aged 16-44 drive sportswear sales
- Figure 4: Types of clothes men have bought in the last three months, December 2016
- Next overtakes M&S in popularity
- Figure 5: Retailers from where men bought clothes for themselves in-store or online, December 2016
- Pureplays seen as catering for different sizes
- Figure 6: Attributes associated with types of retailers, correspondence analysis, December 2016
- Young men want frequently updated clothes
- Figure 7: Improvements desired at retailers where men usually shop, December 2016
- Young Millennials drawn to delivery pass for fashion
- Figure 8: Interest in innovations when shopping in-store and online, December 2016
- Demand for more representative models
- Figure 9: Agreement with attitudes towards shopping for fashion, December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- What has been driving sales in the menswear market?
- The facts
- The implications
- What are the opportunities for further growth?
- The facts
- The implications
- How can the sector encourage purchasing among older males?
- The facts
- The implications
- What has been driving sales in the menswear market?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Menswear grows by 2.8% in 2016
- Menswear to reach £16 billion by 2021
- Decline in young men poses a threat
- Looking towards an ageing male population
- Rates of obesity jump among young men
- Men more confident about finances than women
- Men prioritise leisure over fashion
- Smartphone ownership peaks among men aged 25-44
- Menswear grows by 2.8% in 2016
Market Size and Forecast
- Menswear grows by 2.8% in 2016
- Menswear growth impacted by discounting
- Figure 10: Best and worst case forecast of UK sales of men’s outerwear, 2011-21
- Menswear to reach £16 billion by 2021
- Figure 11: UK sales of men’s outerwear at current prices, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Menswear grows by 2.8% in 2016
Market Drivers
- Decline in young men poses a threat
- Rates of obesity jump among young men
- Figure 12: Overweight and obese adults, by gender and age group 2014 and 2015
- Men more confident about finances than women
- Figure 13: How respondents would describe their financial situation by gender, January 2017
- Men prioritise leisure over fashion
- Figure 14: What extra money is spent on by gender, January 2017
- Smartphone ownership peaks among men aged 25-44
- Figure 15: Ownership of smartphones, laptop computers and tablet computers, males by age, September 2016
- Decline in young men poses a threat
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Standalone menswear stores
- Plus-size collections target new consumers
- Clothing specialists get active
- Menswear advertising expenditure falls
- H&M has best reputation
- River Island is seen as stylish
- Next and M&S highly trusted
- Standalone menswear stores
Launch Activity and Innovation
- The rise of standalone stores
- Figure 16: Whistles menswear store, London 2016
- Tapping into the streetwear trend
- Pureplays move into physical retailing
- Figure 17: The Idle Man store, London 2016
- Why Buy?
- Department stores up the ante
- Figure 18: Harvey Nichols menswear department, London 2016
- Figure 19: Harvey Nichols Project 109 department, London 2016
- Getting Personal
- New players in the market
- Plus-size collections target new consumers
- Inclusive Campaigns
- Clothing specialists get active
- Figure 20: River Island Active menswear, 2017
- The high-street goes premium
- Improving the in-store experience with data
- The rise of standalone stores
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Menswear advertising expenditure falls
- Figure 21: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on menswear, 2012-16
- M&S is the biggest advertiser
- Figure 22: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on menswear, by advertiser, 2012-16
- Press advertising continues to dominate
- Figure 23: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on menswear, by media type, 2016
- Figure 24: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on menswear, by media type, 2012-16
- Campaign highlights
- Mr Porter’s launch on Apple TV
- The Idle Man receives Channel 4 investment
- Figure 25: The Idle Man #StyleMadeEasy campaign, 2016
- Rag & Bone’s campaign stars 65-year-old Mark Hamill
- John Lewis partners with Jim Chapman
- Figure 26: Chapman & Lewis present vol 1: summer – holiday, 2016
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Menswear advertising expenditure falls
Space Allocation Summary
- Figure 27: Specialist and non-specialist clothing retailers, estimated space allocation by men’s, women’s and children’s wear, October 2016
- Detailed menswear space allocation
- Figure 28: Specialist and non-specialist clothing retailers, estimated detailed space allocation by category, October 2016
- Figure 29: Specialist and non-specialist clothing retailers, estimated detailed space allocation by category, October 2016
- Retail product mix
- Figure 30: Leading clothing retailers, share of clothing sales by product, 2016
- Figure 31: Leading retailers of clothing, estimated sales mix, 2016
- Figure 32: Leading clothing retailers, estimated sales density by product, 2015/16
- Market share by product
- Figure 33: Leading clothing retailers, share of product markets, 2016 estimates
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 34: Attitudes towards and usage of selected menswear brands, August 2016 and February 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 35: Key metrics for selected menswear brands, August 2016 and February 2017
- Brand attitudes: M&S attracts shoppers with customer service
- Figure 36: Attitudes, by menswear brand, August 2016 and February 2017
- Brand personality: Moss Bros suffers with tired and boring image
- Figure 37: Brand personality – Macro image, August 2016 and February 2017
- River Island is seen as stylish
- Figure 38: Brand personality – Micro image, August 2016 and February 2017
- Brand analysis
- Value: H&M, New Look and Primark
- Fashion: River Island, Topman and Zara
- Mid-market: M&S, Next and Moss Bros
- Online-only: Asos
- Premium: Ted Baker
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Men aged 16-44 drive sportswear sales
- Next overtakes M&S in popularity
- Pureplays seen as catering for different sizes
- Young men want frequently updated clothes
- Demand for delivery pass
- More representative male models
- Male 25-34s willing to pay more for made in Britain
- Men aged 16-44 drive sportswear sales
What Fashion Items Men Buy
- Men buying more outerwear
- Figure 39: Types of fashion items bought in the last 12 months, December 2016
- Men aged 16-44 drive sportswear sales
- Figure 40: Types of clothes men have bought in the last three months, December 2016
- Young men spend more than young women on clothes
- Men buying more outerwear
Where Do Men Buy Clothes?
- Next overtakes M&S in popularity
- Figure 41: Retailers from where men bought clothes for themselves in-store or online, December 2016
- Figure 42: Men who bought clothing for themselves in the last 12 months from Primark, Next and M&S, by age group, December 2016
- Supermarkets grow in popularity among 25-34s
- Figure 43: Men who bought clothing for themselves in the last 12 months from Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s, by age group, December 2016
- Figure 44: Retailers from where men bought clothes for themselves, net of in-store or online, December 2015 and December 2016
- Young men shop less at young fashion retailers
- Figure 45: Men who bought clothing for themselves in the last 12 months from Topman, H&M, New Look, other mid-market fashion retailers and higher priced fashion retailers, by age group, December 2016
- Amazon is most popular online for fashion
- Men aged 35-44 become keener clothes shoppers
- Figure 46: Repertoire of in-store and online retailers from where men have bought clothes in the last 12 months, December 2016
- Next overtakes M&S in popularity
Attributes of Different Types of Retailers
- Department stores linked to quality and original designs
- Figure 47: Attributes associated with types of retailers, correspondence analysis, December 2016
- Pureplays seen as catering for different sizes
- Methodology
- Figure 48: Attributes associated with types of retailers, correspondence analysis, December 2016
- Department stores linked to quality and original designs
What Men Would Like Improved
- Young men want unique and frequently updated clothes
- Figure 49: Improvements desired at retailers where men usually shop, December 2016
- Demand for higher quality clothes
- Older men want more consistent sizing
- Millennial men are the most demanding
- Figure 50: Repertoire of improvements desired at retailers where men usually shop, December 2016
- Young men want unique and frequently updated clothes
Interest in Innovations
- Young Millennials drawn to delivery pass for fashion
- Figure 51: Interest in innovations when shopping in-store and online, December 2016
- Men more interested in personalisation than women
- Eco-friendly fabrics
- Driving purchasing with in-store events
- Young Millennials drawn to delivery pass for fashion
Attitudes towards Shopping for Fashion
- Demand for more representative models
- Figure 52: Agreement with attitudes towards shopping for fashion, December 2016
- Male 25-34s willing to pay more for made in Britain
- Millennials use social media for fashion
- Figure 53: Agreement with ‘Social media sites are a good way of getting inspiration on which clothes to buy’, by generations, December 2016
- Demand for more representative models
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Figure 54: Best and worst case forecast of UK sales of men’s outerwear, 2016-21
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.