Milk and Cream - Ireland - September 2017
“Milk production and sales have bounced back in 2017 from the turmoil caused by the end of the milk quotas in 2015. While milk usage among Irish consumers remains high, the potential for Brexit to interrupt milk processing on both sides of the border remains a threat to the prosperity of the market.”
– Brian O’Connor, Senior Consumer Analyst
- This Report covers the NI and RoI milk and cream market covering fresh liquid milk and cream. Whilst dairy-free alternatives are discussed throughout the Report, they are not included in the Market Size and Forecast section.
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Issues covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Estimated retail sales of liquid milk, by segment, by volume, RoI and NI, 2016
- Forecast
- Figure 2: Indexed estimated retail sales of liquid milk, by value, RoI and NI, 2012-22
- Figure 3: Estimated value of cream sales, NI and RoI, 2012-22
- Market factors
- Milk production increasing from 2016-17
- Milk farmgate prices increase in 2017
- Brexit an issue for cross-border milk supply
- Protein diet helping to drive milk usage
- Companies and innovations
- The consumer
- Whole milk sees strong RoI usage, semi-skimmed strong NI usage
- Figure 4: Types of milk that consumers have used or served in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Figure 5: Types of milk alternatives that consumers have used or served in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Double cream used in NI, RoI prefer single cream
- Figure 6: Types of cream that consumers have used/ served in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Farmer and animal welfare very important to Irish consumers
- Figure 7: Features that consumers would like to see more of for milk products in the future, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Supporting Irish dairy farmers a key attraction for Irish consumers
- Figure 8: Agreement with statements related to milk and cream, NI and RoI, February 2017
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Milk sales to return to growth
- Milk production increases in NI and RoI in 2017
- Brexit an issue for cross-border milk supply
- Protein content helping to drive interest in milk
- Milk sales to return to growth
Market Size and Forecast
- 2017 to see return to growth for milk sales
- Figure 9: Estimated retail sales of liquid milk, by value, IoI, RoI and NI, 2012-22
- Volume sales of milk see growth
- Figure 10: Estimated retail sales of liquid milk, by volume, IoI, RoI and NI, 2012-17
- Whole milk continues to be more popular in RoI
- Figure 11: Estimated retail sales of liquid milk, by volume, by type of milk, IoI, RoI, 2013-17
- Semi-skimmed volume sales dominate NI
- Figure 12: Estimated retail sales of liquid milk, by volume, by segment, NI, 2016
- Cream sales improve despite milk quotas
- Figure 13: Estimated value of cream sales, IoI, NI and RoI, 2012-22
- Figure 14: Selected types of activities that consumers have done/ taken part in during the last three months, on a weekend night, NI and RoI, October 2016
Market Drivers
- Domestic milk production increased in 2016
- Figure 15: Domestic milk intake for processing vs. imported milk intake, RoI, 2013-17
- NI milk production expected to bounce back in 2017
- Figure 16: Domestic milk production, in litres (m), NI, 2013-17
- Milk prices increasing in 2017
- Figure 17: Price paid to producers per litre, NI, January 2013-June 2017
- Figure 18: Price paid to producers per litre, RoI, January 2013-June 2017
- Consumer milk prices increase in NI
- Figure 19: Consumer price indices for milk, NI, January 2013-July 2017
- Figure 20: Consumer price indices for milk, RoI, January 2013-July 2017
- Brexit a threat to cross-border milk processing
- RoI processors preparing for Brexit
- Protein trend continues apace in 2017
- Figure 21: Top five perceived benefits of eating or drinking high-protein food and drinks, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Domestic milk production increased in 2016
Key Players and Innovations – What You Need to Know
- Kerry’s consumer foods division delivering flat sales for the Group
- Retailers and brands integrating ethics into their product offering
- Low/no/reduced claims in milk and cream continue to grow
- Industry figures warn of potential shortfall in cream and butter supply over Christmas period
- Kerry’s consumer foods division delivering flat sales for the Group
Who’s Innovating?
- Milk and cream new product launch overview
- Figure 22: Top five cream flavours in new product launches, UK and Ireland, 2013-17*
- Figure 23: Top 10 claims for new products launched in cream category in UK and Irish markets, 2013-17*
- L/N/R allergen cream products launched in the UK and Ireland
- Figure 24: Top 10 new milk flavours launched in the UK and Ireland, 2013-17*
- Figure 25: Top 10 claims for new milk products launched in UK and Ireland, 2013-17*
- Gluten-free Milk Products
- L/N/R claims in new milk products launched
- Fortified or added nutrient milk products
- Milk and cream new product launch overview
Companies and Brands
- Arla Foods UK
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Connacht Gold
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Dale Farm
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- FrieslandCampina
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Brand NPD
- Recent developments
- Glanbia Plc
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Ornua
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Kerry Group Plc.
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
- Strathroy Dairy
- Key facts
- Product portfolio
- Recent developments
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- NI and RoI consumers have disparate milk preferences
- Double cream used in NI, RoI prefer single cream
- Farmer welfare front of mind for future considerations
- Consumers will pay extra to support Irish dairy farmers
- NI and RoI consumers have disparate milk preferences
Types of Milk and Milk Substitutes Used
- RoI consumers prefer whole milk, NI skimmed milk
- Figure 26: Types of milk that consumers have used or served in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Whole milk
- Figure 27: Consumers who have used or served full-fat/ whole milk in the last three months, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Figure 28: Top five factors that consumers are concerned about in relation to food and non-alcoholic drinks, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Semi-skimmed milk more popular in NI
- Figure 29: Consumers who have used or served semi-skimmed milk in the last three months, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Figure 30: Agreement with the statement ‘It is worth paying more for highly nutritious foods (eg high in vitamins, minerals etc)’, by social class, NI and RoI, August 2016
- RoI consumers more likely to buy functional milks
- Figure 31: Consumers who have used or served milk with added functional benefits (eg calcium/protein) in the last three months, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Almond/ rice-based milks leading non-dairy alternatives
- Figure 32: Types of milk alternatives that consumers have used or served in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Figure 33: New product launches of plant-based dairy alternatives, UK and Ireland, 2012-17
Types of Cream Used
- NI consumers prefer double cream, RoI single cream
- Figure 34: Types of cream that consumers have used/ served in the last three months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Double cream usage high among all NI demographics
- Figure 35: Consumers who have used or served fresh double cream in the last three months, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Figure 36: Consumers who have used or served fresh double cream in the last three months, by location, RoI, June 2017
- Single cream usage higher among mature consumers
- Figure 37: Consumers who have used or served fresh double cream in the last three months, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
Features Consumers Want in Milk
- Offering fair price to farmers a key future consideration
- Figure 38: Features that consumers would like to see more of for milk products in the future, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Guaranteeing fair prices to farmers more important to women and mature consumers
- Figure 39: Consumers who would like to see milk that guarantees a fair price to farmers in the future, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Figure 40: Who is responsible for the main grocery shop in their household, by gender, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Local sourcing more important to mature consumers
- Figure 41: Consumers who would like to see milk that has been sourced locally in the future, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- High animal welfare more important to women
- Figure 42: Consumers who would like to see milk sourced from cows with high animal welfare (ie free-range) in the future, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
Attitudes towards Milk and Cream
- Consumers willing to pay more to support farmers
- Figure 43: Agreement with statements related to milk and cream, NI and RoI, February 2017
- Fair pay to farmers more important to the young
- Figure 44: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be willing to pay 20p/20c more for milk if it guaranteed a fair price for Irish farmers‘, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Three in 10 want smaller cream packets
- Figure 45: Agreement with the statement ‘I would like to see more cream in smaller packages to avoid waste‘, by age of children, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Over a quarter pick grocery shop based on price of milk
- Figure 46: Agreement with the statement ‘The price of milk affects where I do my grocery shopping‘, by work status, NI and RoI, June 2017
- RoI consumers show higher preference for bottles
- Figure 47: Agreement with the statement ‘Milk in a bottle is better quality than milk in a carton‘, by gender and age, NI and RoI, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Definition
- Market size rationale
- Data sources
- Generational Cohorts
- Abbreviations
- Definition
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.