Millennial Dads - US - August 2017
"There are an estimated 22 million Millennial dads in the US, aged 23-40. The majority of this population has kids under the age of 12, although a growing number are seeing their kids enter their tween/teen years. As this young group becomes fathers, they are taking a different path than the generations before them, balancing their desire to provide for the household with their desire to spend quality time with their families."
- Dana Macke, Senior Lifestyles and Leisure Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Parenting partner is the #1 resource for Millennial dads
- For dads, kids come first and chores are a distant second
- Millennial dads want to have their cake, and eat it too
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Estimated population of 22 million Millennial dads
- Partnered households are the norm
- Couples having fewer kids
- Limited share of fathers are stay-at-home caregivers
- Moms and dads start to share the load
- Estimated population of 22 million Millennial dads
Millennial Dads by the Numbers
- More than half of Millennial men are fathers
- Figure 7: Millennial dads, age of children in the household, May 2017
- Men most likely to enter fatherhood between 20 and 30
- Figure 8: Father's age at birth of first child, 2014
- Most dads live in households with a spouse
- Figure 9: Parents with children under age 18 in the household, by living arrangement, 2007-16
- Single parents a larger share of Black households
- Figure 10: Black household makeup, December 2016
- Family sizes shrink
- Figure 11: Average number of own children per family, 1970-2016
- More than half of Millennial men are fathers
Factors Influencing Families
- Married dads are likely working outside of the home
- Figure 12: Married couples with a child under age 15 at home, by presence of stay-at-home parent, 2006-16
- Rate of stay-at-home dads varies by state
- Figure 13: Share of stay-at-home parents who are dads, by state, 2014
- Moms’ time shifts toward paid work; dads’ toward house work
- Figure 14: How time is spent per week (parental time use study), 1965 and 2011
- Married dads are likely working outside of the home
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Brands show the love for Father’s Day
- Dove gives dads the mom treatment
- Tech for the family
- Stay-at-home dads aren’t necessarily Mr. Mom
- Paternity leave may be available, but not taken
- Father’s Day gifts may leave dads wanting more
- Brands show the love for Father’s Day
What’s Working?
- Father’s Day gives brands a chance to celebrate dads
- Figure 15: Buffalo Wild Wings, Watching | Fathers’ Day, June 2017
- Figure 16: McDonald’s. Wait lang po. June 2017
- Figure 17: Celebrate Men Who Are There to Care This Father’s Day | Dove Men+Care – 0:30, June 2017
- Figure 18: Interflora – Helping Hand, June 2017
- With dads, what you see is what you get
- Dove extends their brand to #RealDads
- Figure 19: Baby Dove | #RealDads, April 2017
- Fatherhood allows men to show another side
- Figure 20: Jimmy Kimmel Reveals Details of His Son’s Birth & Heart Disease
- Figure 21: Dads Who Play Barbie® | Barbie
- Millennial dads connect through technology
- Figure 22: Pass down your love of music with Premium for Family, October 2016
- Figure 23: Amazon Alexa Moments: Baby Stats (Amazon Echo Commercial), October 2016
- Figure 24: Google Home UK: Be more at home, May 2017
- Figure 25: This Father’s Day, Go Ask Dad | Gillette 2017, May 2017
- YouTube is a go-to for Millennial dads
- Father’s Day gives brands a chance to celebrate dads
What’s Not Working?
- Moms and dads who stay at home likely play different roles
- Stay-at-home dads lack a social network
- Expecting dads may not know what to expect
- Brands want to know, who’s the boss?
- Moms and dads who stay at home likely play different roles
What’s Next?
- What to get the dad who has everything
- Figure 26: Sears acquisition email, June 2017
- Office culture plays catch-up to parental leave policies
- Opportunities exist for dad-centric products
- What to get the dad who has everything
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Spouses/partners earn the top spot as a valuable resource
- “Super-dads” say “I love you”
- Becoming a dad is a life-changer
- Millennial dads see themselves as loving, playful, and fun
- Dads wield (some) decision making power
- Dads struggle to balance indulgence and discipline
- Spouses/partners earn the top spot as a valuable resource
Dad Resources
- Dads lean on their parenting partners
- Figure 27: Dads’ top resources, May 2017
- Younger and older Millennial dads turn to the same resources for advice
- Figure 28: Dads’ top resources, by younger and older Millennials, May 2017
- Low-income dads lean on extended family
- Figure 29: Dads’ top resources, by household income, May 2017
- Spouse partnership becomes increasingly important as family grows
- Figure 30: Dads’ top resources, by number of children in the household, May 2017
- Hispanic dads first look to their moms for advice
- Figure 31: Dad resources, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
Dad “Wins”
- Dads strive for emotional connections
- Figure 32: Dads’ top wins, May 2017
- Household chores higher up on moms’ list
- Figure 33: Dads’ top wins vs moms’ top wins, May 2017
- Urban dads aim to pitch in with child care tasks
- Figure 34: Dads’ top wins, by area lived in, May 2017
- Hispanic dads leave the emotional connection to mom
- Figure 35: Dads’ top wins, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
What Makes Dads Different?
- Importance of budgeting grows with family responsibility
- Figure 36: What makes dads different, May 2017
- Men may feel more noticeable lifestyle changes as they enter parenthood
- Figure 37: What makes dads/moms different – more likely, by Millennial dads and Millennial moms, May 2017
- Some lifestyle changes driven by income
- Figure 38: What makes dads different – more likely, by household income, May 2017
- Hispanic dads embrace their role as provider
- Figure 39: What makes dads different – more likely, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
Dads’ Self-Perceptions
- Dads see themselves as fun and playful with their kids
- Figure 40: Self-perceptions, May 2017
- Parenting experience doesn’t color perceptions
- Figure 41: Self-perceptions, by number of children, May 2017
- Higher-income dads get a boost of confidence
- Figure 42: Self-perceptions, by household income, May 2017
- Non-Hispanic dads embrace the fun side of parenting
- Figure 43: Self-perceptions, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
Making Decisions
- Dads have their hand in most household decisions
- Figure 44: Count of decisions dads say they have a primary responsibility for, May 2017
- Figure 45: Making decisions, May 2017
- Younger Millennial dads more involved in disciplining kids
- Figure 46: Making decisions, by younger and older Millennials, May 2017
- With more kids comes more decision-making power
- Figure 47: Making decisions, by number of kids in the household, May 2017
- Single dads make the call
- Figure 48: Making decisions, by marital status, May 2017
Attitudes Toward Fatherhood
- Nearly all Millennial dads feel involved in the parenting process
- Figure 49: Attitudes toward fatherhood - parenting, May 2017
- Most want to balance indulgence and discipline
- Figure 50: Attitudes toward fatherhood - discipline, May 2017
- Dads share the burden with their partners
- Figure 51: Attitudes toward fatherhood – shared responsibility, May 2017
- Partnered dads still feel the pressure of their many roles
- Figure 52: Attitudes toward fatherhood – household management, by marital status, May 2017
- Hispanic dads have a soft spot for their kids
- Figure 53: Attitudes toward fatherhood – leniency, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
Millennial Dad Segmentation Analysis
- Factors
- Figure 54: Dad segments, May 2017
- Segment 1: Indulgent Dads (48%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunity
- Segment 2: Disciplinarian Dads (27%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunity
- Segment 3: Laid Back Dads (25%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunity
