"There are an estimated 22 million Millennial dads in the US, aged 23-40. The majority of this population has kids under the age of 12, although a growing number are seeing their kids enter their tween/teen years. As this young group becomes fathers, they are taking a different path than the generations before them, balancing their desire to provide for the household with their desire to spend quality time with their families."

- Dana Macke, Senior Lifestyles and Leisure Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: