Mixed Beverages - Brazil - January 2017
"Brazilian consumers are looking for healthier options of non-alcoholic drinks, and the market has been meeting this demand with mixed beverages. This new category can bring together the best of different segments into one product, for example, combining the sparkling element of CSDs with the natural claims of fruit juices, or mixing the functional benefits of tea with fruit flavors."
– Naira Sato, Food and Drink Specialist
This report examines the following issues:
- Powdered juice with added benefits has good market potential
- Functional benefits help create value for the bottled water category
- Offering more options of dairy drinks for children
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
Executive Summary
- Categories perceived as healthier have gained in popularity
- Figure 1: Growth in the retail market of non-alcoholic drinks, by value, Brazil, 2014-15
- The consumer
- Yogurt-based mixed drinks with added protein and fiber can appeal to consumers
- Figure 2: Purchase of non-alcoholic beverages, November 2016
- Women are making their own drinks at home
- Figure 3: Habit “I am making my own beverages at home more frequently instead of buying them ready (eg making natural juice instead of buying the ready to drink,”,” by gender, November 2016
- Combining coffee with energy drinks
- Figure 4: Interest in iced coffee mixed with added energy-boosting benefits, by age group, November 2016
- Established brands can expand their product ranges with mixed beverages
- Figure 5: Attitude “I would be more willing to buy a new mixed beverage produced by a brand I trust,”,” by age group, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Powdered juice with added benefits has good market potential
- The facts
- The implications
- Functional benefits help create value for the bottled water category
- The facts
- The implications
- Offering more options of dairy drinks for children
- The facts
- The implications
- Powdered juice with added benefits has good market potential
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Categories perceived as healthier are becoming increasingly popular
- Unemployment impacts on consumption
- Health problems put pressure on drinks’ salt and sugar content
- Standardizing children’s drinks advertising legislation
- Categories perceived as healthier are becoming increasingly popular
Market and Forecast
- Brazilian consumers demand healthier products
- Figure 6: Growth in the retail market of non-alcoholic beverages, by value, Brazil, 2014-15
- Brazilian consumers demand healthier products
Market Drivers
- Rise in unemployment can affect drinks market
- Aging population increases demand for non-alcoholic drinks
- More than half of the population is overweight
- Hypertension creates demand for products with less sodium
- Pressure for the reduction of sugar
- Advertising of children’s drinks
- Rise in unemployment can affect drinks market
Companies, Brands and Innovation – What You Need to Know
- Innovations in mixed drinks with iced tea
- Innovations in mixed drinks with coconut water
- Innovations in mixed drinks with iced tea
Who's Innovating?
- Mixed beverages category contributes to the development of the iced tea market
- Figure 7: Percentage of launches of RTD teas, within the total launches in the non-alcoholic drinks category,,* by top 5 countries in the number of launches in the segment and Brazil, 2016
- Coconut water can be further explored in mixed drinks
- Figure 8: Percentage of launches of non-alcoholic drinks* with ingredient “coconut water”” within the total number of launches in the category, by top 5 countries, 2016
- Mixed beverages category contributes to the development of the iced tea market
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Yogurt-based mixed beverages with added protein and fiber can appeal to Brazilian consumers
- Brands can help women make their own drinks at home
- Coffee with energy benefits has market potential
- Established brands can expand to the mixed beverage category
- Yogurt-based mixed beverages with added protein and fiber can appeal to Brazilian consumers
Purchase of Non-alcoholic Drinks
- Mixed drinks of yogurt with proteins and fibers can attract more consumers
- Figure 9: Purchase of non-alcoholic beverages, November 2016
- Opportunity to explore vegetable alternatives for women
- Figure 10: Purchase of regular RTD milk, by gender, November 2016
- Juices can claim more benefits by using healthy ingredients
- Figure 11: Purchase of RTD juice, powdered juice, CSDs, and regular RTD milk, by socioeconomic group, November 2016
- Mixed drinks of yogurt with proteins and fibers can attract more consumers
Buying Habits of Non-alcoholic Drinks
- Smaller sizes makes healthy drinks more affordable
- Figure 12: Non-alcoholic beverage purchasing habits, November 2016
- Women are making their own drink at home
- Figure 13: Non-alcoholic beverage purchasing habits, "I am making my own beverages at home more frequently instead of buying them ready (eg making natural juice instead of buying the ready to drink.”).” by gender, November 2016
- Free samples can boost sales of mixed beverages
- Figure 14: Non-alcoholic beverage purchasing habits, "Free samples at stores would encourage me to purchase more beverages that I have not tried before," by age, November 2016
- Smaller sizes makes healthy drinks more affordable
Interest in Mixed Beverages
- Brazilians are interested in CSDs mixed with fruit juice
- Figure 15: Interest in mixed beverages, November 2016
- Combining coffee with energy drinks
- Figure 16: Interest in iced tea with added energy boosting benefits, by age group, Brazil, November 2016
- Mixed beverages with benefits for sports and exercises appeal to male consumers
- Figure 17: Interest in mixed beverages, by gender, Brazil, November 2016
- Brazilians are interested in CSDs mixed with fruit juice
Attitudes toward Mixed Beverages
- Opportunities for mixed beverages with functional benefits
- Figure 18: Attitudes toward mixed beverages, Brazil, November 2016
- Established brands can expand your portfolio with mixed drinks
- Figure 19: Attitudes toward mixed beverages, attitude "I would be more willing to buy a new mixed beverage produced by a brand I trust,," by age group, Brazil, November 2016
- Mixed beverages with regular flavors appeal to women
- Figure 20: Attitudes toward mixed beverages, attitude "It is difficult to know if the combined flavors in mixed beverages are going to taste good.”.” by gender, Brazil, November 2016
- Opportunities for mixed beverages with functional benefits
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 21: Growth in the retail market of non-alcoholic beverages, by value, Brazil, 2014-15
Appendix – Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.