Mobile Gaming - UK - February 2017
“Although growth in mobile gaming revenue is expected to continue in 2017, opportunities for developers to enter the market are limited without a significant marketing spend, or the perfect storm of novel but accessible gameplay and familiar IP that Pokémon Go had.”
– Mark Flowers, Consumer Technology Analyst
This report examines the following issues:
- Mid-core games are the best at persuading mobile gamers to pay
- Can mobile devices capture the core gaming audience and replace handheld consoles?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Revenue growth continues in the UK mobile gaming market
- Figure 1: value of overall mobile apps and mobile games app sales and in-app purchases from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store in the UK, 2013-16
- Smart phone and tablet ownership static
- Console ownership on a decline
- Mobile gaming is a crowded market
- Core game developers are using established IPs to get into the mobile gaming market
- Factors in user retention
- Companies and brands
- Supercell launch Clash of Clans spinoff, Clash Royale
- Pokémon Go puts the ‘mobile’ in mobile gaming
- Nintendo brings its most famous IP to mobile devices with Super Mario Run
- Celebrities extend their brands in mobile games
- 2016 sees biggest mobile gaming championships to date
- Four developers account for 89% of marketing spend on mobile games
- Figure 2: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on mobile games, 01/01/2016-01/01/2017
- TV accounts for 92% of mobile game marketing spend on traditional channels
- Figure 3: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on mobile games, 01/01/2016-01/01/2017
- The consumer
- 45% of mobile device users play mobile games more than once per week
- Figure 4: Mobile gaming frequency, October 2016
- Puzzle games the most popular genre of mobile game by far
- Figure 5: Genres of mobile game played, October 2016
- Mid-core games hit the right balance between broad appeal and monetisation
- Figure 6: Spending on mobile games by players of a genre, October 2016
- Four out of five female players do not spend money on any genre of mobile game
- Volume of players makes up for low download-to-spend ratio in casual genres
- No ‘catch-all’ way to motivate players to make in-app purchases
- Figure 7: Reasons for making in-app purchases in mobile games, October 2016
- Mobile gaming sessions are often longer than 10 minutes
- Six in 10 players want simplicity from their mobile games
- Figure 8: Attitudes to mobile games and mobile gaming, October 2016
- Attitudes of mobile gamers interested in core games on mobile devices
- Figure 9: Attitudes towards mobile gaming, by attitudes towards mobile gaming, October 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Mid-core games are the best at persuading mobile gamers to pay
- The facts
- The implications
- Can mobile devices capture the core gaming audience and replace handheld consoles?
- The facts
- The implications
- Mid-core games are the best at persuading mobile gamers to pay
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Revenue growth continues in the UK mobile gaming market
- Smart phone and tablet ownership static
- Console ownership on a decline
- Mobile gaming is a crowded market
- Core game developers are using established IPs to get into the mobile gaming market
- Factors in user retention
- Revenue growth continues in the UK mobile gaming market
Market Size
- Revenue growth continues in the UK mobile gaming market
- Figure 10: value of overall mobile apps and mobile games app sales and in-app purchases from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store in the UK, 2013-16
- Revenue growth continues in the UK mobile gaming market
Market Drivers
- Smart phone and tablet ownership static
- Console ownership on a decline
- Figure 11: Ownership of static and portable games consoles, December 2013-September 2016
- Mobile gaming is a crowded market
- Core game developers are using established IPs to get into the mobile gaming market
- Figure 12: GAMEVICE physical control modules for iPhone
- Factors in user retention
- Rewarding daily/regular play
- Figure 13: Daily play bonus in Pokémon Go
- Encouraging player investment
- Breaking repetitiveness
- In-game limited-time events
- Mobile games and eSports
- Smart phone and tablet ownership static
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Supercell launch Clash of Clans spinoff, Clash Royale
- Pokémon Go puts the ‘mobile’ in mobile gaming
- Nintendo brings its most famous IP to mobile devices with Super Mario Run
- Celebrities extend their brands in mobile games
- 2016 sees biggest mobile gaming championships to date
- Four developers account for 89% of marketing spend on mobile games
- TV accounts for 92% of mobile game marketing spend on traditional channels
- Supercell launch Clash of Clans spinoff, Clash Royale
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Supercell launch Clash of Clans spinoff, Clash Royale
- Figure 14: Clash Royale gameplay
- Pokémon Go puts the ‘mobile’ in mobile gaming
- Figure 15: Pokémon Go gameplay
- Nintendo brings its most famous IP to mobile devices with Super Mario Run
- Figure 16: Super Mario Run gameplay
- Celebrities extend their brands in mobile games
- 2016 sees biggest mobile gaming championships to date
- Sea Hero Quest is a mobile game helping dementia research
- Figure 17: Sea Hero Quest gameplay
- Supercell launch Clash of Clans spinoff, Clash Royale
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Four developers account for 89% of marketing spend on mobile games
- Figure 18: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on mobile games, 01/01/2016-01/01/2017
- TV accounts for 92% of mobile game marketing spend on traditional channels
- Figure 19: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on mobile games, 01/01/2016-01/01/2017
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Four developers account for 89% of marketing spend on mobile games
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 45% of mobile device users play mobile games more than once per week
- Puzzle games the most popular genre of mobile game by far
- Mid-core games hit the right balance between broad appeal and monetisation
- Four out of five female players do not spend money on any genre of mobile game
- Volume of players makes up for low download-to-spend ratio in casual genres
- No ‘catch-all’ way to motivate players to make in-app purchases
- Mobile gaming sessions are often longer than 10 minutes
- Six in 10 players want simplicity from their mobile games
- Attitudes of mobile gamers interested in core games on mobile devices
- 45% of mobile device users play mobile games more than once per week
Mobile Gaming Frequency
- 45% play more than once per week
- Figure 20: Mobile gaming frequency, October 2016
- Women more likely than men to play mobile games
- 45% play more than once per week
Genres Played
- Puzzle games the most popular genre of mobile game by far
- Figure 21: Genres of mobile game played, October 2016
- Players generally stick to one or two mobile gaming genres
- Figure 22: Repertoire of genres played, October 2016
- Puzzle games the most popular genre of mobile game by far
Spending on Mobile Games
- Mid-core games hit the right balance between broad appeal and monetisation
- Figure 23: Spending on mobile games by players of a genre, October 2016
- Four out of five female players do not spend money on any genre of mobile game
- Volume of players makes up for low download-to-spend ratio in casual genres
- Figure 24: Proportion of mobile gamers spending money on genres of mobile game, October 2016
- Players who spend money on mobile games also more open to advertising
- Figure 25: Mobile gaming behaviours, by spending on mobile games, October 2016
- Figure 26: Number of genres mobile gamers spent money on, October 2016
- Increase in core games creates more potential to attract high spenders
- Figure 27: Attitudes to mobile gaming, by spending on mobile games, October 2016
- Mid-core games hit the right balance between broad appeal and monetisation
Reasons for In-app Purchases
- No ‘catch-all’ way to motivate players to make in-app purchases
- Figure 28: Reasons for making in-app purchases in mobile games, October 2016
- No ‘catch-all’ way to motivate players to make in-app purchases
Mobile Gaming Behaviours
- Mobile gaming sessions are often longer than 10 minutes
- Figure 29: Relative frequency of mobile gamer behaviours, October 2016
- Players more likely to download new game than delete existing ones
- Mobile gamers are open to opt-in advertising
- In-app purchases more likely to be habitual than one-offs
- Mobile gaming sessions are often longer than 10 minutes
Attitudes towards Mobile Gaming
- Six in 10 players want simplicity from their mobile games
- Figure 30: Attitudes to mobile games and mobile gaming, October 2016
- Attitudes of mobile gamers interested in core games on mobile devices
- Figure 31: GAMEVICE physical controls for iPad Pro
- Figure 32: Attitudes towards mobile gaming, by attitudes towards mobile gaming, October 2016
- Six in 10 players want simplicity from their mobile games
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.