Mobile Network Providers - Canada - October 2017

“The market for mobile network providers has seen moderate growth in the past five years. Operators in the category are facing a changing environment of evolving technology and consumer preferences for mobile data as well as budget-conscious service plans. To retain customers and preserve an excellent reputation, service providers will need to focus on providing services of high quality that are reliable and affordable to consumers.”
- Andrew Zmijak, Research Analyst, Consumer Behaviour

This Report discusses the following key issues:

  • Most are not interested in changing their service 
  • Service quality and low-costs are critical 
  • The largest share chose cheapest plan available

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definitions

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Most are not interested in changing their service
            • Figure 1: Interest in changing service carrier, July 2017
          • Service quality and low-costs are critical
            • Figure 2: Attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
          • The largest share chose cheapest plan available
            • Figure 3: Service provider selection factors, July 2017
          • The opportunities
            • Data is in demand
              • Figure 4: Data-related attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
            • Most have been with their carrier for five years or less
              • Figure 5: Tenure with current mobile service provider, July 2017
            • Flexibility with where consumers get ‘connected’
              • Figure 6: Entertainment-related attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Younger consumers will aid growth
                • Mobile phone service will grow at a moderate pace
                  • Growth in smartphone ownership a bonus for carriers
                    • Financial worries can lead to careful spending habits

                    • Market Factors

                      • Younger cohorts will aid growth
                        • Figure 7: Projected trends in the age structure of the Canada population, 2014-19
                      • Growth in smartphone ownership a boon for carriers
                        • Financial concerns can lead to cautious spending habits

                        • Market Size and Forecast

                          • Mobile phone services will grow albeit moderately
                            • Figure 8: Volume of subscribers (m), mobile/cell phone services, Canada, 2011-22
                            • Figure 9: Volume of subscribers (m), mobile/cell phone services, Canada, 2011-22
                          • Forecast methodology

                          • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                            • Getting the most out of flagship phones
                              • Milestone giveaways
                                • Canadians’ thirst for data
                                  • Carriers struggle to offer unlimited data
                                    • The importance of pricing for mobile service plans
                                      • 5G networks not too far away

                                      • Marketing and Advertising

                                        • Getting the most out of flagship phones
                                          • Figure 10: Bell Mobility, acquisition mail, June 2017
                                          • Figure 11: Bell Mobility, cross sell email, August 2017
                                          • Figure 12: Bell Mobility, mobile advertisement, August 2017
                                          • Figure 13: Telus Mobility, print advertisement, April 2017
                                        • Milestone giveaways
                                          • Figure 14: Fido, print advertisement, October 2016
                                        • New apps for improved customer experience
                                          • Figure 15: Telus, informational email, January 2017
                                        • Targeting younger consumers
                                          • Figure 16: Virgin mobile, print advertisement, March 2017

                                      • What’s Working?

                                        • Canadians’ thirst for data

                                        • What’s Struggling?

                                          • Canadian carriers struggle to offer unlimited data
                                            • The importance of pricing for mobile service plans
                                              • Figure 17: Public Mobile Audition Tape 7, July 2017

                                          • What’s Next?

                                            • The number of ‘connected devices’ will likely increase
                                              • 5G networks not that far away

                                              • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                • Rogers takes top spot
                                                  • Most consumers have been with their carrier for five years or less
                                                    • Most are not interested in changing their service
                                                      • Over a third pick the cheapest plan available
                                                        • Service quality and low-costs are vital
                                                          • Most find unlimited data important but too costly

                                                          • Mobile Service Provider

                                                            • Rogers leads the pack
                                                              • Figure 18: Mobile service provider, July 2017
                                                              • Figure 19: Mobile service provider, July 2017
                                                            • Income is a determinant in choice of service provider
                                                              • Figure 20: Mobile service provider, by household income, July 2017
                                                            • Just over half of consumers have been with their service provider for five years or less
                                                              • Figure 21: Tenure with current mobile service provider, July 2017
                                                              • Figure 22: Tenure with current mobile service provider, 18-44s vs over-45s, July 2017

                                                          • Interest in Changing Service Carrier

                                                            • Most are not interested in changing their service
                                                              • Figure 23: Interest in changing service carrier, July 2017
                                                              • Figure 24: Interest in changing service carrier, 18-44s vs over-45s, July 2017
                                                            • Poor service and technical issues can motivate most to switch providers
                                                              • Figure 25: Service-related attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017

                                                          • Service Provider Selection Factors

                                                            • Over a third chose the cheapest plan available
                                                              • Figure 26: Service provider selection factors, July 2017
                                                            • Younger cohorts more influenced by friends/family
                                                              • Figure 27: Service provider selection factors, 18-44s vs over-45s, July 2017
                                                            • Low-cost plans are important to most
                                                                • Figure 28: Attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
                                                              • Over three quarters find unlimited data plans too costly
                                                                • Figure 29: Data-related attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
                                                              • Flexibility is preferred with where consumers can get ‘connected’
                                                                • Figure 30: Entertainment-related attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017

                                                            • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                              • Data sources
                                                                • Consumer survey data
                                                                  • Consumer qualitative research
                                                                    • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                      • Abbreviations

                                                                      Companies Covered

                                                                      To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

