Mobile Network Providers - Canada - October 2017
“The market for mobile network providers has seen moderate growth in the past five years. Operators in the category are facing a changing environment of evolving technology and consumer preferences for mobile data as well as budget-conscious service plans. To retain customers and preserve an excellent reputation, service providers will need to focus on providing services of high quality that are reliable and affordable to consumers.”
- Andrew Zmijak, Research Analyst, Consumer Behaviour
This Report discusses the following key issues:
- Most are not interested in changing their service
- Service quality and low-costs are critical
- The largest share chose cheapest plan available
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definitions
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Figure 1: Interest in changing service carrier, July 2017
- Figure 2: Attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
- Figure 3: Service provider selection factors, July 2017
- The opportunities
- Data is in demand
- Figure 4: Data-related attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
- Most have been with their carrier for five years or less
- Figure 5: Tenure with current mobile service provider, July 2017
- Flexibility with where consumers get ‘connected’
- Figure 6: Entertainment-related attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Younger consumers will aid growth
- Mobile phone service will grow at a moderate pace
- Growth in smartphone ownership a bonus for carriers
- Financial worries can lead to careful spending habits
Market Factors
- Younger cohorts will aid growth
- Figure 7: Projected trends in the age structure of the Canada population, 2014-19
- Growth in smartphone ownership a boon for carriers
- Financial concerns can lead to cautious spending habits
Market Size and Forecast
- Mobile phone services will grow albeit moderately
- Figure 8: Volume of subscribers (m), mobile/cell phone services, Canada, 2011-22
- Figure 9: Volume of subscribers (m), mobile/cell phone services, Canada, 2011-22
- Forecast methodology
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Getting the most out of flagship phones
- Milestone giveaways
- Canadians’ thirst for data
- Carriers struggle to offer unlimited data
- The importance of pricing for mobile service plans
- 5G networks not too far away
Marketing and Advertising
- Getting the most out of flagship phones
- Figure 10: Bell Mobility, acquisition mail, June 2017
- Figure 11: Bell Mobility, cross sell email, August 2017
- Figure 12: Bell Mobility, mobile advertisement, August 2017
- Figure 13: Telus Mobility, print advertisement, April 2017
- Milestone giveaways
- Figure 14: Fido, print advertisement, October 2016
- New apps for improved customer experience
- Figure 15: Telus, informational email, January 2017
- Targeting younger consumers
- Figure 16: Virgin mobile, print advertisement, March 2017
What’s Working?
- Canadians’ thirst for data
What’s Struggling?
- Canadian carriers struggle to offer unlimited data
- The importance of pricing for mobile service plans
- Figure 17: Public Mobile Audition Tape 7, July 2017
What’s Next?
- The number of ‘connected devices’ will likely increase
- 5G networks not that far away
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Rogers takes top spot
- Most consumers have been with their carrier for five years or less
- Most are not interested in changing their service
- Over a third pick the cheapest plan available
- Service quality and low-costs are vital
- Most find unlimited data important but too costly
Mobile Service Provider
- Rogers leads the pack
- Figure 18: Mobile service provider, July 2017
- Figure 19: Mobile service provider, July 2017
- Income is a determinant in choice of service provider
- Figure 20: Mobile service provider, by household income, July 2017
- Just over half of consumers have been with their service provider for five years or less
- Figure 21: Tenure with current mobile service provider, July 2017
- Figure 22: Tenure with current mobile service provider, 18-44s vs over-45s, July 2017
Interest in Changing Service Carrier
- Most are not interested in changing their service
- Figure 23: Interest in changing service carrier, July 2017
- Figure 24: Interest in changing service carrier, 18-44s vs over-45s, July 2017
- Poor service and technical issues can motivate most to switch providers
- Figure 25: Service-related attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
Service Provider Selection Factors
- Over a third chose the cheapest plan available
- Figure 26: Service provider selection factors, July 2017
- Younger cohorts more influenced by friends/family
- Figure 27: Service provider selection factors, 18-44s vs over-45s, July 2017
- Low-cost plans are important to most
- Figure 28: Attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
- Over three quarters find unlimited data plans too costly
- Figure 29: Data-related attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
- Flexibility is preferred with where consumers can get ‘connected’
- Figure 30: Entertainment-related attitudes towards mobile data, voice and service features, July 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.