“Competition on prices has intensified, post-pay revenues are falling. At the same time, there are signs that customer retention is being eroded, and it has become more difficult to put a premium on greater data allowances. Operators are reacting by trying to foster retention through mobile data flexibility and, in particular, zero-rating (ie waiving data usage for specific apps or services), thus shifting the cost from end users to service providers.”

Sara Ballaben, Senior Technology Analyst





This report covers the following areas: