"In February 2017, Verizon changed its postpaid plans to unlimited data plans, effectively closing the period in which major carriers were focused on shared data plans, provided that consumers are willing to pay for the unlimited plans with AT&T, Sprint, and T-Mobile having already made this shift. If consumers do convert to unlimited, the use of data caps as a means to increase revenue will come to an end."

- Billy Hulkower, Senior Technology Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: