Mobile Phone and Tablet Accessories - US - July 2017
"For many, and especially younger adults, mobile hardware is the center of digital lives. Accessories that protect that hardware or add functionality to it have grown in sales as a result."
- Billy Hulkower, Senior Technology Analyst
This report examines the following:
- Falling device sales
- Limited concern with brand
- Existing accessories reused
