Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Mobile Phone and Tablet Accessories - US - July 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"For many, and especially younger adults, mobile hardware is the center of digital lives. Accessories that protect that hardware or add functionality to it have grown in sales as a result."
- Billy Hulkower, Senior Technology Analyst

This report examines the following:

  • Falling device sales
  • Limited concern with brand
  • Existing accessories reused

US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Falling device sales
            • Figure 1: US manufacturer shipments of mobile phones, tablets, portable media players, and e-readers, 2012-17
          • Limited concern with brand
            • Figure 2: Attitudes to brand of accessory, April 2017
          • Existing accessories reused
            • Figure 3: Share* of accessories owned prior to acquisition of current phone, by type of accessory, April 2017
          • The opportunities
            • The gift market
              • Figure 4: Share* of accessories received as gifts, April 2017
            • Conversion to smartphones
              • Figure 5: Number of accessories owned by type of phone, April 2017
            • Focusing on young men
              • Figure 6: Interest in learning about new phone accessories, April 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Slower growth ahead
                • Phone accessories present majority of sales
                  • New technology to challenge existing categories

                  • Market Size and Forecast

                    • Accessory sales slow as hardware sales flatten
                      • Figure 7: US manufacturer shipments and fan chart forecast of phone accessories and audio equipment, 2012-22
                      • Figure 8: US manufacturer shipments and forecast of phone accessories and audio equipment, 2012-22

                  • Market Breakdown

                    • Changes in device hardware, wireless audio push growth
                      • Figure 9: US manufacturer unit sales and market share of phone accessories and audio equipment, by segment, 2015 and 2017
                    • Value sales offer alternate perspective
                      • Figure 10: US manufacturer sales of phone accessories, audio accessories, and external flash storage, by segment, 2012-17
                    • Audio faces headwinds from smart products
                      • Figure 11: US manufacturer shipments and forecast of phone accessories and audio equipment, by segment, 2012-22

                  • Market Perspective

                    • Existing portfolios inhibit sales
                      • Figure 12: Share of accessories owned prior to acquisition of current phone, April 2017
                    • Durable phones decrease need for standard cases
                      • Absence of enthusiasm excepting among young men
                        • Figure 13: Interest in learning about new phone accessories, by gender and age, April 2017
                      • VR headsets compete for dollars
                        • Figure 14: US manufacturer sales of VR/AR headsets, 2013-17
                        • Figure 15: US manufacturer shipments of VR/AR headsets, 2013-17
                      • Smart speakers to reduce Bluetooth speaker sales
                        • Figure 16: US manufacturer dollar sales of digital assistants, 2015-17

                    • Market Factors

                      • New devices promote sales
                        • Figure 17: Share of purchases* made at acquisition of phone, April 2017
                      • Tablet and other mobile device sales in decline
                        • Figure 18: US unit sales of tablets, phones, e-readers, and portable media players, 2012-17
                        • Figure 19: US manufacturer sales of mobile hardware units, 2012-17
                      • Boost in phone sales expected through 2021
                        • Figure 20: US manufacturer unit sales and forecast of mobile phones, 2012-22
                      • Smartphone segment keeps rising
                        • Figure 21: US manufacturer sales of smartphones, 2012-17
                      • Conversion to smartphones to add sales
                        • Figure 22: Number of accessories owned by type of phone owned, April 2017
                        • Figure 23: Feature phone ownership, by age, January 2017
                      • Growing audience of teen and tween phone owners
                        • Figure 24: Mobile phone ownership among teens, by gender and age, April 2015-November 2016
                      • Gifting
                        • Figure 25: Ownership and share of accessories received as gifts, April 2017

                    • Key Products – What You Need to Know

                      • Majority own ear buds, headphones, case
                        • Premiums a tough sell
                          • Solar chargers desired

                          • What’s Working?

                            • Low-cost segments most commonly owned
                              • Figure 26: Ownership of accessories, April 2017
                            • Mid-tier pricing
                              • Figure 27: Attitudes to pricing, April 2017
                            • Amazon, carriers dominate retail
                              • Figure 28: Location of purchase, April 2017

                          • What’s Struggling?

                            • Branding
                              • Figure 29: Preference for phone/tablet brand or other familiar brands, April 2017
                            • Audio quality
                              • Figure 30: Willingness to pay premium for superior audio quality, by gender, April 2017
                            • Research
                              • Figure 31: Conduction of research prior to purchase and interest in selection assistance, April 2017
                            • Sales at office supply stores
                              • Figure 32: Location of purchase, April 2017

                          • What’s Next?

                            • Solar chargers
                              • Power and storage
                                • Figure 33: Interest in owning and using solar chargers, and cases with additional power and memory, April 2017
                              • Bundled accessories
                                • Figure 34: Interest in bundles and phone carrier discounts, April 2017
                              • Signal boosters
                                • Figure 35: Issues with call clarity and auto connectivity, April 2017

                            • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                              • Young men top audience
                                • Purchases made across life of product
                                  • Design factor in promoting purchases

                                  • Ownership and Timing of Purchase

                                    • Purchases made across life of phone
                                      • Figure 36: Timing of accessory purchase, by accessory category, April 2017
                                    • Young men lead in ownership
                                      • Figure 37: Number of phone accessories owned, by gender and age, April 2017
                                      • Figure 38: Number of phone accessories owned, by Hispanic origin and generation, April 2017
                                      • Figure 39: Number of phone accessories owned, by location of residence, April 2017

                                  • Accessories Used with Tablets

                                    • Room for growth in every listed category
                                      • Figure 40: Accessories used with tablets, April 2017
                                    • Young men, Hispanics use more accessories
                                      • Figure 41: Number of accessories used with tablet, by gender and age, April 2017
                                      • Figure 42: Number of accessories used with tablet, by Hispanic origin and generation, April 2017
                                    • iPad owners less keen on accessories than Surface owners
                                      • Figure 43: Number of accessories used with tablet, by brand of tablet owned, April 2017

                                  • Reasons for Purchasing

                                    • Durability and design
                                        • Figure 44: Reasons for purchasing accessories, April 2017
                                      • Younger buyers seek makeovers
                                        • Figure 45: Reasons for purchasing accessories, by age, April 2017
                                      • Younger Hispanics, men act on impulse
                                        • Figure 46: Impulse purchasing of accessories, by Hispanic origin and generation, April 2017

                                    • Interest in Acquiring New Accessories

                                      • Younger men not done buying
                                        • Figure 47: Continuing interest in acquiring accessories, CHAID Tree output, April 2017

                                    • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                      • Data sources
                                        • Sales data
                                          • Fan chart forecast
                                            • Consumer survey data
                                              • CHAID methodology
                                                • Abbreviations and terms
                                                  • Abbreviations
                                                    • Terms

                                                    • Appendix – The Market

                                                      • Manufacturer sales – Value
                                                        • Figure 48: US manufacturer sales of mobile phone accessories, audio accessories, and external flash storage, by segment, 2012-17
                                                      • Manufacturer sales – Volume
                                                        • Figure 49: US manufacturer unit sales and forecast of phone accessories, 2012-22
                                                        • Figure 50: US manufacturer unit sales and forecast of headsets, 2012-22
                                                        • Figure 51: US manufacturer unit sales and forecast of speakers, 2012-22
                                                      • Manufacturer sales and forecast – Mobile phones
                                                        • Figure 52: US unit sales and fan chart forecast of mobile phones, 2012-22
                                                      • Population by age
                                                        • Figure 53: Population by age, 2012-22

                                                    • Appendix – The Consumer

                                                        • Figure 54: Mobile phone ownership among adults and teens, April 2014-November 2016

                                                    Companies Covered

                                                    To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                    Mobile Phone and Tablet Accessories - US - July 2017

                                                    US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

                                                    Reports by region

                                                    About us

                                                    Registered office

                                                    Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                    11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                    Registered in England:
                                                    Number 1475918.

                                                    Contact us

                                                    MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                    • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd