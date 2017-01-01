Mortgage Advice - UK - April 2017

“The mortgage advice market is in a strong position. The MMR means that those looking for a mortgage almost always need to take advice, while the strong demand for mortgages means this captive audience is regularly replenished. However, digital innovation, from both major lenders and disruptive start-ups threaten to put a squeeze on traditional advisers who lack the funds and expertise to compete online.”

– Rich Shepherd, Senior Financial Services Analyst

This report examines the following issues: