Mortgage Advice - UK - April 2017
“The mortgage advice market is in a strong position. The MMR means that those looking for a mortgage almost always need to take advice, while the strong demand for mortgages means this captive audience is regularly replenished. However, digital innovation, from both major lenders and disruptive start-ups threaten to put a squeeze on traditional advisers who lack the funds and expertise to compete online.”
– Rich Shepherd, Senior Financial Services Analyst
This report examines the following issues:
- Consumers need to be shown the benefits of advice
- Automation has a long way to go
- Transparent pricing is key to improving perception
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Mortgage advice accounts for almost all new mortgages
- Figure 1: Distribution of regulated mortgage sales, advised versus non-advised, 2011/12-2015/16
- Gross mortgage lending is forecast to grow to £271 billion by 2021
- Figure 2: Forecast of gross mortgage lending, 2011-21
- The consumer
- 34% of adults have a mortgage
- Figure 3: Mortgage ownership, December 2016
- Banks still regarded as first port of call for mortgage advice
- Figure 4: Main source of advice for most recent mortgage, December 2016
- 92% were satisfied with their most recent experience with an adviser
- Figure 5: Satisfaction with last mortgage advice received, December 2016
- Cost is key to choosing an adviser
- Figure 6: Important factors when choosing a mortgage advice provider, December 2016
- Preference for face-to-face advice could hold back online innovations
- Figure 7: Attitudes towards mortgage advice, December 2016
- A significant minority are unconvinced about the benefits of advice
- Figure 8: Attitudes towards mortgage advice, December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Consumers need to be shown the benefits of advice
- The facts
- The implications
- Automation has a long way to go
- The facts
- The implications
- Transparent pricing is key to improving perception
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Mortgage advice accounts for almost all new mortgages
- Gross mortgage lending is forecast to grow to £271 billion by 2021
- Low rates continue to boost the market
The Mortgage Advice Market
- Mortgage advice covers 97% of the mortgage market…
- Figure 9: Distribution of regulated mortgage sales, advised versus non-advised, 2011/12-2015/16
- …and grew by 11% in 2015/16
- Figure 10: Number of regulated mortgage sales, advised versus non-advised, 2013/14-2015-16
- Two thirds of mortgages are sold via intermediaries
- Figure 11: Distribution of regulated mortgage sales, direct versus intermediary, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 12: Number of regulated mortgage sales, direct versus intermediary, 2013/14-2015/16
The Mortgage Market
- Gross new mortgage lending totalled £245 billion in 2016…
- Figure 13: Gross mortgage lending, not seasonally adjusted, 2012-16
- …but growth is expected to slow in the next five years
- Figure 14: Forecast of gross mortgage lending, 2011-21
- Buy-to-let is due to fall in appeal
- Figure 15: Forecast of new buy-to-let mortgage advances, 2011-21
- Lloyds Banking Group is the UK’s mortgage market leader
- Figure 16: Selected mortgage providers, market share by gross new mortgage lending, 2016
Market Drivers
- The housing market has calmed in the last two years
- Figure 17: Annual change in average UK house prices – ONS and Nationwide house price indices, Q1 2009-Q4 2016
- Low rates boost demand for remortgaging
- Figure 18: Monthly interest rate of UK monetary financial institutions (excluding Central Bank) for 2-year fixed-rate mortgage at 75% LTV, 2-year variable-rate mortgage at 75% LTV and standard variable-rate (SVR) mortgage, January 2011-February 2017
- FCA launches market study to assess competition in the mortgage market
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Lenders are strengthening their ties to intermediaries…
- …while automation is allowing new challengers to enter the market
- Lenders are strengthening their ties to intermediaries…
Competitive Strategies
- Major lenders look to increase intermediary presence…
- …and make it easier for consumers to find them
- Automation offers new challengers a route to market
- Retention proc fees introduced across the market
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 34% of adults have a mortgage
- Most used a bank or building society to get their last mortgage advice
- 92% were satisfied with their most recent experience with an adviser
- Cost is key to choosing an adviser
- Preference for face-to-face advice could hold back online innovations
- A significant minority are unconvinced about the benefits of advice
Mortgage Ownership
- A third of British adults have a mortgage on their main home…
- Figure 19: Mortgage ownership, December 2016
- …and 10% of non-mortgage holders plan to get one in the next two years
- Figure 20: Intentions to buy a property in the next two years, December 2016
Main Source of Mortgage Advice
- Two fifths of mortgage holders took advice from their main bank
- Figure 21: Main source of advice for most recent mortgage, December 2016
- Suburban and rural groups are more likely to use independent advice
- Figure 22: Main source of advice for most recent mortgage, by residential area, December 2016
Satisfaction with Mortgage Advice
- Mortgage advisers achieve impressive satisfaction levels
- Figure 23: Satisfaction with last mortgage advice received, December 2016
- Bank advisers are most likely to provide very satisfactory service…
- Figure 24: Satisfaction with last mortgage advice received, by main source of advice for most recent mortgage, December 2016
- …helped by their branch networks
- Figure 25: Satisfaction with last mortgage advice received, by methods used for/interested in using for seeking advice on the most appropriate mortgage, December 2016
- Better-off consumers are also more satisfied with their mortgage adviser
- Figure 26: Satisfaction with last mortgage advice received, by current financial situation, December 2016
Factors Affecting Choice of Mortgage Adviser
- Cost is the key factor in choosing an adviser
- Figure 27: Important factors when choosing a mortgage advice provider, December 2016
- Online channels are in low demand at present
- Figure 28: Important channel-related factors when choosing a mortgage advice provider, by age, December 2016
- Recommendations are particularly important for new applicants
- Figure 29: Important factors when choosing a mortgage advice provider, by mortgage ownership, December 2016
- Speed of service is more important for bank advice users
- Figure 30: Agreement that “How quickly I can get an appointment” is an important factor when choosing a mortgage advice provider, by main source of advice for most recent mortgage, December 2016
Attitudes towards Mortgage Advice Channels
- Two thirds would only pay for face-to-face advice…
- Figure 31: Attitudes towards mortgage advice, December 2016
- …but nearly half are interested in digital advice
- Figure 32: Interest in receiving mortgage advice via digital channels, by age, December 2016
Attitudes towards Mortgage Advice
- Aggregators are a threat to mortgage advice
- Figure 33: Attitudes towards mortgage advice, December 2016
- Independent advisers carry a greater sense of authority
- Figure 34: Confidence in getting the best mortgage deal without professional advice, by main source of advice for most recent mortgage, December 2016
- Millennials are most likely to consider advice good value for money
- Figure 35: Agreement with the statement “I think mortgage advisers provide good value for money”, by generation, December 2016
- Young city-dwellers are most concerned about applying directly
- Figure 36: Attitudes towards mortgage advice – CHAID – Tree output, December 2016
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- CHAID Methodology
- Figure 37: Attitudes towards mortgage advice – CHAID – Table output, December 2016
Companies Covered
