Mortgages - Ireland - March 2017
"Having been turned upside-down and inside-out by the financial crisis and ensuing economic recession, the mortgage market in Ireland has somewhat stabilized, but with the Brexit presenting a threat to consumer confidence in 2017, this may see willingness to buy a house decline once again."
Brian O’Connor, Senior Consumer Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Positive outlook for both Irish economies
- House prices in NI and RoI increasing, but still below boom levels
- Rents at all-time high in RoI, and rising fast in NI
- Mortgage rates low in NI, but comparatively high in RoI
Appendix - The Consumer
- NI Toluna data
- Figure 49: If consumers/consumers and their partner currently have a mortgage on the property they live in as their main home, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 50: Type of mortgage that consumers currently have on their main home, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 51: If consumers are considering applying for a mortgage within the next 12 months, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 52: If consumers are currently using, or planning to use a help to buy ISA scheme for an upcoming mortgage, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 53: Sources of advice that consumers used when consumers arranged their last mortgage/re-mortgage, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 54: Sources of advice that consumers used when consumers arranged their last mortgage/re-mortgage, by demographics, NI, January 2017 (continued)
- Figure 55: Agreement with the statement ‘I’m confident that I could get the best mortgage deal without professional advice’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 56: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be happy to get advice from a mortgage adviser via digital channels (eg via Skype, smartphone app, online chat)’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 57: Agreement with the statement ‘I think mortgage advisers provide good value for money’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 58: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be more concerned about my application being rejected if I applied for a mortgage without using an adviser’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 59: Agreement with the statement ‘I would only ever pay for advice if I could meet the adviser in person’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 60: Agreement with the statement ‘I think professional mortgage advice is better than information you can get for free’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 61: Agreement with the statement ‘I believe mortgage advisers have access to better deals than people arranging their mortgage independently’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 62: Agreement with the statement ‘I think it’s more convenient to arrange a mortgage/re-mortgage through a mortgage adviser’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 63: Agreement with the statement ‘I think it is worth paying more for an impartial mortgage adviser’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 64: Agreement with the statement ‘I am more likely to use a mortgage adviser that has been recommended by a friend/family member’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 65: Agreement with the statement ‘I am more likely to use a mortgage adviser due to the uncertainty around Brexit’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- Figure 66: Agreement with the statement ‘I would ask my adviser for advice on co-ownership’, by demographics, NI, January 2017
- RoI Toluna data
- Figure 67: If consumers/consumers and their partner currently have a mortgage on the property they live in as their main home, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 68: Type of mortgage that consumers currently have on their main home, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 69: If consumers are considering applying for a mortgage within the next 12 months, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 70: Sources of advice that consumers used when consumers arranged their last mortgage/re-mortgage, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 71: Sources of advice that consumers used when consumers arranged their last mortgage/re-mortgage, by demographics, RoI, January 2017 (continued)
- Figure 72: Agreement with the statement ‘I’m confident that I could get the best mortgage deal without professional advice’, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 73: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be happy to get advice from a mortgage adviser via digital channels (eg via Skype, smartphone app, online chat)’, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 74: Agreement with the statement ‘I think mortgage advisers provide good value for money’, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 75: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be more concerned about my application being rejected if I applied for a mortgage without using an adviser’, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 76: Agreement with the statement ‘I would only ever pay for advice if I could meet the adviser in person, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 77: Agreement with the statement ‘I think professional mortgage advice is better than information you can get for free’, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 78: Agreement with the statement ‘I believe mortgage advisers have access to better deals than people arranging their mortgage independently’, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 79: Agreement with the statement ‘I think it’s more convenient to arrange a mortgage/re-mortgage through a mortgage adviser’, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 80: Agreement with the statement ‘I think it is worth paying more for an impartial mortgage adviser’, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 81: Agreement with the statement ‘I am more likely to use a mortgage adviser that has been recommended by a friend/family member’, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- Figure 82: Agreement with the statement ‘I am more likely to use a mortgage adviser due to the uncertainty around Brexit’, by demographics, RoI, January 2017
- NI Toluna data
