Movie theaters face stiff competition from other content providers for consumers’ leisure time and dollars. However, total movie theater revenues are estimated to reach $17.2 billion in 2017, representing a 23.1% increase from 2012-17. As ticket prices rise and theater menus expand, Mintel forecasts total movie theater revenues will grow 18.4% over the next five years to reach $20.4 billion in 2022.

This report looks at the following areas: