Music and Other Audio - CDs, Streaming, Downloads & Podcasts - UK - May 2017
“After price the factor that has the most influence on which subscription streaming service people choose is sound quality. Sound quality offers a clear way for streaming services to establish a premium tier option that capitalises on more invested music listeners. Improved data and broadband speeds as well as developments in terms of smartphones should further broaden the appeal of hi-res streaming tiers.”
Rebecca McGrath, Senior Media Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Differentiating subscription streaming services through price...
- ...and through content
- How to monetise podcasts
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.