Music Concerts and Festivals - UK - August 2017
“Technology is helping to increase spend while at events and cashless payment in the form of wristbands is likely to become fully available. Consumers are seeking out more experiences than material possessions which is benefitting the music festival and concert market.”
– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst
This Report answers the following questions:
- How can music concerts and festivals utilise technology more?
- How can music concerts and festivals take advantage of the pre- and post-event periods?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Live music market sees healthy growth
- Share of ticket and ancillary spend remains stable
- Concert tickets sales worth over £1 billion
- Festival ticket sales reach nearly £300 million
- UK fans stay on home soil while music tourism grows
- Technology is opening up new avenues
- Increased focus on music
Market Size and Forecast
- Live music market sees healthy growth
- Figure 15: UK music concerts and festivals market size and forecast, 2012-22
- Figure 16: Music concerts and festivals, forecast market value, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
Market Segmentation
- Share of ticket and ancillary spend remains stable
- Figure 17: UK Music concert and festivals market, by segment, 2011-16
- Concert tickets sales worth over £1 billion
- Festival ticket sales nearly reach £300 million
- Figure 18: Major UK music festivals, 2017
Market Drivers
- UK fans stay on home soil while music tourism grows
- Revenue from live events continues to grow
- Figure 19: Trends in live and recorded music revenues in the UK, 2011-16
- Technology is opening up new avenues
- Increased focus on music
- Diversification of market
- Going up-market
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Live Nation continues to dominate
- SJM increases share
- Pre-ordering goes mainstream
- Drug testing
- Cashless technology roll-out
- VR Technology increasing
- Ticket chatbots
- Global increase festival portfolio
Market Share
- Live Nation continues to dominate
- SJM increases share
- Figure 20: Leading music concert and festival operators, ranked by most recent turnover*, 2015/16
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Pre-ordering goes mainstream
- Drug testing
- Rise in cashless technology
- VR Technology increasing
- Ticket chatbots
- Benefit drive-thru
- EE’s 4G-connected Smart Tent
- Online royalty tool for overseas gigs
- Warner Music to buy part of Songkick
- Global increases festival portfolio
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Music concert visiting is growing slightly while festival visits are up
- Half reducing their attendance
- Awareness of re-sale sites has risen but use is down
- Smartphone apps commonly used
- Room to increase use of contactless payment…
- Pre-event catering a huge opportunity
- Music events could do more for good causes
- Line-up is key
Music Concert Visiting
- Music concert visiting is growing slightly
- Figure 21: Music concerts visited in the past 12 months, June 2016-17
Music Festival Visiting
- Music festival visiting is up
- Figure 22: Music festivals visited in the past 12 months, June 2016-17
Future Visiting Intentions
- Half reducing their attendance…
- Figure 23: Intentions to visit UK festivals and concerts, June 2017
- …but a third will remain in the UK due to weakened Pound
- Figure 24: Attitude towards exchange rate and UK festivals, June 2017
Awareness and Use of Secondary Ticketing Sites
- Awareness of re-sale sites has risen…
- Figure 25: Consumer awareness of secondary ticketing sites, June 2016-17
- Figure 26: Consumer awareness of secondary ticketing sites, by gender, June 2017
- …but usage is down
- Figure 27: Use of secondary ticketing sites top buy or sell tickets, June 2016-17
- Increase in future use for selling but decline in repeat purchase
- Figure 28: Intention to use secondary ticketing site again, June 2016-17
Merchandise
- Half have bought merchandise
- Figure 29: Merchandise purchased at a music concert or festival in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Clothing most appealing merchandise to buy
- Figure 30: Consumer interest in purchasing merchandise in the future, June 2017
The Use of Technology at Music Concerts and Festivals
- Smartphone apps commonly used…
- Figure 31: Use of technology at music events, June 2017
- …but Wi-Fi not reliable enough
- Figure 32: Attitudes towards Wi-Fi at music events, June 2017
- Room to increase use of contactless payment…
- Figure 33: Use of technology at music events, June 2017
- Figure 34: Attitudes towards cashless payments at music events, June 2017
Purchasing of Music Concert and Festival Tickets
- Prices of tickets on re-sale sites an issue
- Figure 35: Ticket purchasing behaviours and experiences, June 2017
- Figure 36: Consumer opinion on ticket touts and re-sale sites, June 2017
Consumer Behaviour Pre- and Post-Music Concert and Festival
- Pre-event catering a huge opportunity
- Figure 37: Consumer behaviour before and after music event, June 2017
Music Concert and Festival Scope
- Day festivals more appealing than ‘over-nighters’
- Figure 38: Consumer behaviour in relation to overnight festivals, June 2017
- Figure 39: Preference for overnight stays, June 2017
- Number of acts…
- Figure 40: Preference for number of acts at a festival, June 2017
Music Concert and Festival Improvements
- Queues are a deterrent
- Figure 41: Consumer opinions in queues and safety at music events, June 2017
- Music events could do more for good causes
- Value for money could be improved
- Figure 42: Consumer attitudes towards catering, value for money and working with good causes, June 2017
Drivers of Music Concerts and Festivals Visiting
- Line-up is key
- Figure 43: Consumer attitudes towards established festivals and line-up, June 2017
- Concerts favoured over festivals for specific acts
- Figure 44: Preference for concert versus festival, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 45: UK music concerts and festivals, value forecast scenarios, 2017-22
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
