Nappies and Baby Wipes - China - April 2017
“Even though baby care products retailing is seeing the trend of moving to online, specialised mother and baby care store is still the most trusted and most often visited channel for Chinese mums, even for highly standardised and repurchased products like nappies. This indicates in-store experience and professional services are still crucial in mums’ purchase journey. Brands and retailers need to integrate the advantages of both online and offline channels to provide seamless shopping experience.”
– Alice Li, Research Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Will high-tier cities’ parents trade down for a second baby?
- Has online shopping surpassed in-store?
- Further product differentiation
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Subgroup definitions
- Household income
- Channel definitions
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of nappies and baby wipes market, China, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Figure 2: Value share of leading companies in nappies and baby wipes market, China, 2015-16
- The consumer
- Diaper rash is the most concerned problem
- Figure 3: Problems when taking care of babies, December 2016
- Slightly different preference towards Chinese and Japanese brands of nappies
- Figure 4: Brand origins of nappies and baby wipes, December 2016
- Specialised mother and baby care stores are highly preferred
- Figure 5: Channels used to obtain nappy-related information for first-time purchase, December 2016
- Increasing visits to online but does not dampen the importance of specialised mother and baby care stores
- Figure 6: Purchasing channels, 2014 vs 2016
- Consumers have visited specialised stores most often
- Figure 7: Most often visited purchasing channel, December 2016
- Both demographics and purchasing channel affect consumers’ price sensitivity
- Figure 8: Price sensitivity, by most often visited purchasing channel, December 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Will high-tier cities’ parents trade down for a second baby?
- The facts
- The implications
- Has online shopping surpassed in-store?
- The facts
- The implications
- Further product differentiation
- The facts
- The implications
- Will high-tier cities’ parents trade down for a second baby?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Steady growth after the blowout
- Immediate boost from second-child policy but limited in the long run
- Nappies segment dominates the market
- Steady growth after the blowout
Market Size and Forecast
- Slowing down after the blowout
- Figure 9: Market value of nappies and baby wipes in China, 2012-16
- Solid growth in double digits for the next five years
- Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of nappies and baby wipes market, China, 2011-21
- Slowing down after the blowout
Market Factors
- Second-child policy ensures volume consumption
- Figure 11: New births in China, 2006-16
- Investing in better quality products due to safety concern
- Staying in this category longer in exchange of time
- Second-child policy ensures volume consumption
Market Segmentation
- Regular nappies dominate while pull up nappies experienced strong growth
- Figure 12: Market value of nappies and baby wipes, by segment, China, 2012-16
- Figure 13: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of nappies market, China, 2011-21
- Baby wipes need to expand usage occasions
- Figure 14: Segment share of nappies and baby wipes market, UK, US and China, 2015
- Figure 15: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of baby wipes market, China, 2011-21
- Regular nappies dominate while pull up nappies experienced strong growth
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- International players leading while the market further fragments
- Different games for different players
- Prospects of product differentiation
- International players leading while the market further fragments
Market Share
- International players leading the market
- Figure 16: Value share of leading companies in nappies and baby wipes market, China, 2015-16
- Consumers’ craze for Japanese brands
- Growth of the ‘Others’ segment
- International players leading the market
Competitive Strategies
- Raise penetration in low tier cities by mass products
- Keep manufacture outside of China to charge premium
- Figure 17: Example of Pampers diapers, China, 2016
- Figure 18: Examples of Unicharm diapers, China, 2017
- Figure 19: Example of Libero diapers, China, 2016
- Team up with specialised mother and baby care shopping websites
- Raise penetration in low tier cities by mass products
Who’s Innovating?
- Cotton disposable diapers
- Figure 20: BBNice disposable cotton nappies, China, 2016
- Different size, same love
- Figure 21: Unicharm preemie diapers, China, 2016
- VR factory tour
- Figure 22: Daio VR factory tour, China, 2017
- For three hours and 12 hours
- Figure 23: Nepia Whito for three hours and for 12 hours diapers, Japan, 2016
- Cotton disposable diapers
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Demands for better diapers
- Mixed usage of brands from different origins
- Chinese mums using both in-store and online channels
- Flourishing online channels do not hinder consumers fond of specialised stores
- Top two channels gain loyalty from over 50% of consumers
- Comparatively lower price sensitivity when shopping in specialised stores
- Demands for better diapers
Problems When Taking Care of Babies
- Top problems suggest room for product improvements
- Figure 24: Problems when taking care of babies, December 2016
- Different focuses on sleeping issues
- Figure 25: Baby’s sleeping issues, by monthly household income, December 2016
- Mums who have babies aged 13-24 months are most troubled
- Figure 26: Problems when taking care of babies, by baby age, December 2016
- Top problems suggest room for product improvements
Brand Origin
- Japan leads the preference for international brands
- Figure 27: Brand origins of nappies and baby wipes, December 2016
- Mums aged over-35 less likely to use pants-type nappies and baby wipes
- Figure 28: Percentage of consumers who haven’t bought these products in the last six months, by mum’s age, December 2016
- Japan leads the preference for international brands
Information Channel
- Specialised mother and baby care stores the most trusted information channel
- Figure 29: Channels used to obtain nappy-related information for first-time purchase, December 2016
- Young mums are more active in seeking information
- Figure 30: Numbers of information channels mums use, by mums’ age, December 2016
- While the age of mums doesn’t impact their channel preference significantly
- Figure 31: Ranking of most used information channels, by mum’s age, December 2016
- Specialised mother and baby care stores the most trusted information channel
Purchasing Channel
- Purchase preferences shifting: bricks-and-mortar vs online
- Figure 32: Purchasing channels, 2014 vs 2016
- Top two information channels also gain the highest conversion rate
- Figure 33: Conversion rate of different channels, December 2016
- High earners fond of channels with imported products
- Figure 34: Purchasing channels, by monthly household income, December 2016
- Purchase preferences shifting: bricks-and-mortar vs online
Most Often Visited Purchasing Channel
- Top two contribute over half of the most often visited purchasing channels
- Figure 35: Most often visited purchasing channel, December 2016
- Profile of different channels’ consumers
- Figure 36: Top three most often visited purchasing channels, by demographics, December 2016
- The young are not always online shoppers
- Figure 37: Percentage of using online channels, by mum’s age, December 2016
- Regular supermarkets are relatively good at retaining consumers
- Figure 38: Retention rate of different channels, December 2016
- Top two contribute over half of the most often visited purchasing channels
Price Sensitivity
- Relatively high price sensitivity
- Figure 39: Price sensitivity, December 2016
- Consumers in specialised mother and baby care stores are less sensitive to price, while online buyers look for discounts
- Figure 40: Price sensitivity, by most often visited purchasing channel, December 2016
- Relatively high price sensitivity
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Worried mums
- Figure 41: Problems when taking care of babies, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Open to brands from different countries
- Figure 42: Brand origins of tape-type nappies, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Patronize more channels
- Figure 43: Channels used to obtain nappy-related information for first-time purchase, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Most often visited channel same as Non-MinTs
- Figure 44: Most often visited purchasing channel, by consumer classification, December 2016
- Worried mums
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 45: Retail market value of nappies and baby wipes, by segment, China, 2011-21
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Methodology
Companies Covered
