“Even though baby care products retailing is seeing the trend of moving to online, specialised mother and baby care store is still the most trusted and most often visited channel for Chinese mums, even for highly standardised and repurchased products like nappies. This indicates in-store experience and professional services are still crucial in mums’ purchase journey. Brands and retailers need to integrate the advantages of both online and offline channels to provide seamless shopping experience.”

– Alice Li, Research Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: