Natural and Organic Personal Care Consumer - US - December 2016
"The natural and organic personal care market has grown within natural supermarket channels with many users saying they buy more of these products now than they did one year ago. To increase sales and household penetration, players should work to reduce skepticism evoked by fragmented and confusing claims, and emphasize purchase motivators, ie safety and quality. A focus on simplicity and familiarity continues to resonate with shoppers more than certifications or less familiar claims."
- Jana Vyleta, Health and Personal Care Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Further regulation could have mixed results for NOPC use
- Cost and skepticism are barriers to use
- Position NOPC as part of a healthier lifestyle
- Market overview
The Market – What You Need to Know
- NOPC sales growth outpacing mainstream markets
- Essential and massage oils, deodorant see highest gains
- Healthy lifestyle ambitions pave way for NOPC growth
- Increased regulation, retail landscape could impact NOPC growth
- NOPC sales growth outpacing mainstream markets
Market Performance
- NOPC growth in natural supermarkets ahead of mainstream personal care
- Figure 7: Natural supermarket sales of select personal care products, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks September 2014-September 2016
- Figure 8: Sales growth (percentage change) of men’s personal care, body care and deodorant, and soap, bath, and shower products, at current prices, 2016 (est)
- NOPC growth in natural supermarkets ahead of mainstream personal care
Market Breakdown
- Essential oils, massage oils gaining amidst tactics for stress relief
- Deodorant grows among expansion of natural options
- Figure 9: Select natural deodorant products
- Skincare growing, limited by higher penetration
- Figure 10: Natural supermarket sales of select personal care products, by segment, at current prices, rolling 52-weeks ending Sept. 7, 2014 and Sept. 4, 2016
- Essential oils, massage oils gaining amidst tactics for stress relief
Market Perspective
- Healthier living fosters NOPC growth
- Healthier living fosters NOPC growth
Market Factors
- Increased regulation could yield mixed results
- Retailers’ stance on chemicals also at play
- Decline in family households could hurt NOPC
- Figure 11: Family and non-family households, 2006-16
- Increased regulation could yield mixed results
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Oral care leading segment within NOPC
- Brands featuring simple, familiar ingredients and safety prevail
- Natural versions of mainstream brands struggle
- Experiential packaging, more DIY to come
- Oral care leading segment within NOPC
Manufacturer Sales of Natural and Organic Personal Care Products
- MULO performance of select NOPC brands
- Nearly all NOPC segments experiencing growth
- Figure 12: Manufacturer sales of select natural and organic personal care brands, by segment, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- MULO performance of select NOPC brands
What’s Working?
- Familiar ingredients resonate with consumers
- Figure 13: Sales of Burt’s Bees, Jason, and Kiss My Face, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- NOPC shoppers prioritize safety
- Figure 14: Sales of SheaMoisture and Alba, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Familiar ingredients resonate with consumers
What’s Struggling?
- Natural versions of mainstream brands on the decline
- Figure 15: Sales of select mainstream brands with natural sub-brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Natural versions of mainstream brands on the decline
What’s Next?
- Packaging that is smarter supports natural claims
- A DIY approach to NOPC products
- Packaging that is smarter supports natural claims
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- NOPC consumers more likely to buy organic food, exercise at a gym
- Body, hair, and facial products most commonly used NOPC segments
- Simple, familiar ingredients are top indicators of NOPC
- General statements valued as certifications lack clarity, awareness
- Safety and quality drive purchases, while cost is main barrier
- Consumers buy more NOPC than they did one year ago
- NOPC consumers more likely to buy organic food, exercise at a gym
Attitudes toward Lifestyle
- Regardless of NOPC use, consumers trying to live healthier
- Figure 16: Tom’s of Maine commercial, June 2016
- NOPC users want to live healthier in all aspects of life, willing to invest
- Select NOPC users seek socially responsible companies
- Figure 17: Attitudes toward lifestyle, by NOPC users^ and non-users^^, October 2016
- Millennials, iGens more likely to research companies
- Older generations go out of their way for environment, trying to live healthier
- Figure 18: Select attitudes toward lifestyle, by generation, October 2016
- Hispanics’ attitudes align with broader population
- Figure 19: Attitudes toward lifestyle, by Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Regardless of NOPC use, consumers trying to live healthier
Natural and Organic Personal Care Product Usage
- Prevalence of options propel use of natural body, face, and haircare
- Larger assortment, efficacy perceptions drive mainstream deodorant preference
- Die-hard NOPC consumers are limited
- Figure 20: Personal care products purchased, by brand type, October 2016
- Younger consumers use NOPC more than older counterparts do
- Figure 21: Personal care products purchased, any natural or organic (net), by generation, October 2016
- Parents seek information, more likely to buy natural
- Figure 22: Personal care products purchased, any natural or organic (net), by parental status, October 2016
- Hispanics purchase mainstream brands as value matters most
- Figure 23: Personal care products purchased, only traditional/mainstream, by Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Prevalence of options propel use of natural body, face, and haircare
NOPC Purchase Influencers
- Ingredient simplicity, familiarity top drivers in identifying NOPC products
- One third of consumers say store is an influencer
- Figure 24: Purchase influencers, October 2016
- Younger generations rely more on brand, store, and packaging
- Figure 25: Select purchase influencers, by generation, October 2016
- Parents, young adults are more engaged in the category
- Figure 26: Parental status, by Millennials, October 2016
- Figure 27: Select purchase influencers, by parental status, October 2016
- Hispanics rely more on packaging, store, and aisle location
- Figure 28: Select purchase influencers, by Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Ingredient simplicity, familiarity top drivers in identifying NOPC products
NOPC Claims
- General statements matter as certifications lack awareness, clarity
- Not tested on animals is important
- Figure 29: Importance of NOPC claims, October 2016
- Younger generations care more about certifications, locally made
- Figure 30: Importance of select NOPC claims – Any important (net), by generation, October 2016
- Parents more likely to say a wide variety of claims are important
- Figure 31: Importance of select NOPC claims – Any important (net), by parental status, October 2016
- General statements matter as certifications lack awareness, clarity
Motivators for Buying NOPC
- Perceptions of safety propels NOPC purchases
- Consumers less swayed by perceptions of luxury
- Figure 32: Reasons for buying natural and organic personal care – Any rank (net), October 2016
- Safety is motivating for older adults, younger buy for quality
- Figure 33: Select reasons for buying natural and organic personal care – Any rank (net), by generation, October 2016
- Hispanics more likely to value beautician’s recommendation
- Figure 34: Select reasons for buying natural and organic products – Any rank (net), by Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Perceptions of safety propels NOPC purchases
Barriers for Buying NOPC
- Higher prices lead reason why consumers don’t purchase
- Figure 35: Prices of select natural and mainstream personal care products, by segment, Nov. 16, 2016
- Non-users are skeptical
- Figure 36: Purchase barriers for natural and organic personal care – Any rank (net), October 2016
- Older generations stick with what they know
- Figure 37: Select barriers to purchasing natural and organic personal care – Any rank (net), by generation, October 2016
- Higher prices lead reason why consumers don’t purchase
Attitudes toward NOPC
- NOPC users are buying more than they did a year ago
- Skepticism impacted by lack of regulations
- Some skepticism of mainstream natural sub-brands
- Figure 38: Attitudes toward natural and organic personal care products, October 2016
- Younger generations less skeptical, more into DIY
- Figure 39: Select attitudes toward natural and organic personal care, by generation, October 2016
- Hispanics engaged with NOPC, follow brands on social media
- Figure 40: Select attitudes toward natural and organic personal care, by Hispanic origin, October 2016
- NOPC users are buying more than they did a year ago
