New vehicle sales through 2017 have confirmed that the auto industry hit “peak auto” in 2016, meaning growth in new vehicle sales will end this year. Despite the slowdown, Mintel estimates a healthy 17 million units will be sold in 2017. The stagnant market means that auto manufacturers will need to gain market share for growth in a shrinking market. This means building high-quality products for their segments and putting forward a marketing message that will increase consideration and lead to shoppers on the dealership lot.

This report looks at the following areas: