New Energy Cars - China - April 2017

“The new energy car market in China is steering from policy-driven to consumption-driven, even though it will be facing a short-term challenge after the subsidy cut. Pure electric passenger cars will meet greater success in the future but plug-in hybrid is still the most popular choice for now. Opportunity lies in communicating with 25-29-year-olds living in tier two to three cities with a middle to low income, who are interested in new energy cars but are unconvinced.”
– Aaron Guo, Senior Analyst, China

This report answers the following questions:

  • Where will the new energy car market head after subsidy cut?
  • What could be the way of storytelling in marketing?
  • Who are the key target audiences?

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Covered in this Report
        • Definition
          • Figure 1: Definition of different monthly household income groups, by city tier, November 2016
        • Excluded

        • Executive Summary

            • The market
              • Figure 2: Sales volume and growth rate of new energy passenger cars in China, 2011-16
              • Figure 3: Best- and worst-case forecast of new energy cars sales volume, 2011-21
              • Figure 4: New energy passenger car sales volume and growth rate, by model type, 2013-20
            • Companies and brands
              • Figure 5: Market share of new energy passenger car brands, 2015 and 2016
            • The consumer
              • New energy cars can answer most of the daily commuting demand
                • Figure 6: Daily driving distance, January 2017
              • Overall optimistic about new energy cars
                • Figure 7: New energy car perception, by type of model considering, January 2017
              • Different brands are recognised by different consumer groups
                • Figure 8: New energy car brand awareness, January 2017
                • Figure 9: Age groups with high awareness of selected new energy car brands, January 2017
              • PHEPC is preferred by new energy car buyers currently
                • Figure 10: Purchase plan, by monthly household income, January 2017
              • What we think

              • Issues and Insights

                • Where will the new energy car market head after subsidy cut?
                  • The facts
                    • The implications
                      • Figure 11: ‘Electric highways’ in Germany
                    • What could be the way of storytelling in marketing?
                      • The facts
                        • The implications
                          • Figure 12: The father escorts the son to school bus quietly in a Lexus
                          • Figure 13: Getting tattooed in a moving car, by Continental
                          • Figure 14: Acciona in the race
                        • Who are the key target audiences?
                          • The facts
                            • The implications
                                • Figure 15: Metro line printed with song comments from NetEase Cloud Music

                            • The Market – What You Need to Know

                              • 20-30% YOY growth for next five years to 2021
                                • Less driven by the government policy
                                  • EPC is expected to expand faster than PHEPC

                                  • Market Size and Forecast

                                    • Market expansion slowing down
                                      • Figure 16: Sales volume and growth rate of new energy passenger cars in China, 2011-16
                                      • Figure 17: Share of sales volume of new energy passenger cars among new passenger car sales, 2011-16
                                    • A global leading new energy car market
                                      • Figure 18: Global share of accumulated new energy car sales, by country, 2011-16
                                    • Close to 800,000 units in sales volume in 2020
                                      • Figure 19: Best- and worst-case forecast of new energy cars sales volume, 2011-21

                                  • Market Drivers

                                    • The change in the government subsidies
                                      • Figure 20: New energy car subsidy cut by the Central Government, 2017
                                    • Car purchase limitations of large cities
                                      • Figure 21: Car-purchasing limitations of each city, by vehicle type
                                      • Figure 22: New energy car sales volume in cities with and without car purchase limitations, 2016 vs 2015
                                    • Advancing battery industry
                                      • Growing number of charging facilities
                                        • Figure 23: Ratio of the number of charging piles against new energy passenger car parc, 2014-20
                                      • Basic commuting demands of car buyers
                                        • New models to release

                                        • Market Segmentation

                                          • EPC takes the lion’s share
                                            • Figure 24: Share of new energy passenger car sales volume, by model type, 2011-16
                                          • EPC had a faster sales growth than PHEPC in 2016
                                            • Figure 25: New energy passenger car sales volume and growth rate, by model type, 2013-20
                                          • EPC sales to exceed 719,000 units in 2021
                                            • Figure 26: Best- and worst-case forecast of pure electric passenger car (EPC) sales volume, 2011-21
                                            • Figure 27: Best- and worst-case forecast of plug-in hybrid electric passenger car (PHEPC) sales volume, 2011-21

                                        • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                          • BYD leads while BAIC enjoys a significant growth
                                            • Brands highlight different features for different levels of models
                                              • Creative marketing channels exist

                                              • Market Share

                                                • BYD took 30% of the new energy car market in China
                                                  • Figure 28: Market share of new energy passenger car brands, 2015 and 2016
                                                  • Figure 29: Sales volume of top 10 new energy passenger car models in China, 2016
                                                • BAIC had an excellent sales performance in 2016
                                                  • Geely Group had the second-largest share as a whole

                                                  • Competitive Strategies

                                                    • Introducing hybrid versions of existing models
                                                      • Figure 30: Examples of new energy car models to be released in 2017
                                                    • Highlighting different features in commercials
                                                      • Figure 31: Tagline of Model S
                                                      • Figure 32: Tagline of BMW i3
                                                      • Figure 33: Tagline of BAIC EU series
                                                      • Figure 34: Tagline of BYD Qin EV 300
                                                      • Figure 35: Tagline of Chery eQ
                                                      • Figure 36: Tagline of Zotye Cloud 100
                                                    • Starting from high-end models
                                                      • Figure 37: NextEV’s EVE concept
                                                    • Founding own battery factory
                                                      • Figure 38: Tesla’s ‘Gigafactory’
                                                    • Applying for being added into the Catalogues

                                                    • Who’s Innovating?

                                                      • Producing for rent
                                                        • Figure 39: ROEWE e50 on the homepage of EVCard
                                                      • Branding through drag racing
                                                        • Figure 40: Lucid’s Enda in drag race
                                                        • Figure 41: One of the Fast4Ward races
                                                      • Introducing comprehensive transport solutions
                                                        • Figure 42: BYD’s Cloud Rail concept

                                                    • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                      • 20-40km daily commuting distance on average
                                                        • Most are optimistic about new energy cars
                                                          • PHEPC is preferred by the urbanites currently
                                                            • Pickier than conventional car buyers

                                                            • Average Daily Driving Distance

                                                              • An average daily driving distance of 20-40km
                                                                • Figure 43: Daily driving distance, January 2017
                                                              • Males drive longer every day, mainly driven by the fortysomethings
                                                                • Figure 44: Average daily driving distance, by gender and age, January 2017
                                                              • High earners have a wider activity range
                                                                • Figure 45: Selected car usage occasions, by monthly household income, December 2014
                                                              • Mid-west residents have more long-distance driving demands
                                                                • Figure 46: Average daily driving distance, by region, January 2017
                                                              • Work culture affects driving distance
                                                                • Figure 47: Average daily driving distance, by company type, January 2017

                                                            • New Energy Car Perceptions

                                                              • More than half think this will be the mainstream choice in the future
                                                                • Figure 48: New energy car perception, January 2017
                                                              • EPC is viewed to be closer to living style
                                                                • Figure 49: New energy car perception, by type of model considering, January 2017
                                                              • Different gender and age groups have vastly different understandings
                                                                • Figure 50: Claim rates on selected perceptions, by age group, January 2017
                                                                • Figure 51: Claim rates on selected perceptions, by 20-24-year-old males and females, January 2017
                                                              • High earners view new energy cars more than solely commuting tools
                                                                • Figure 52: Selected new energy car perception, by monthly household income, January 2017

                                                            • Brand Awareness

                                                              • BYD enjoys top brand awareness
                                                                • Figure 53: New energy car brand awareness, January 2017
                                                              • Brand names are easier to remember than logos
                                                                • Brand awareness varies between different age groups
                                                                    • Figure 54: Age groups with high awareness of selected new energy car brands, January 2017
                                                                  • Those with high MHI in tier two to three cities have top awareness
                                                                    • Figure 55: Awareness of new energy car brands, by city tier and MHI, January 2017

                                                                • Purchase Plan

                                                                  • More consumers are considering new energy cars compared to 2015
                                                                    • Figure 56: Percentage of car buyers who are considering new energy models, January 2017 vs July 2015
                                                                  • PHEPC is being considered slightly more by urban consumers currently
                                                                    • Typical buyers of EPC and PHEPC
                                                                        • Figure 57: Purchase plan, by monthly household income, January 2017

                                                                    • Purchase Influencing Factors

                                                                      • New energy car buyers are more cautious than conventional car buyers
                                                                          • Figure 58: Car purchasing influencing factors, by new energy car buyers and conventional car buyers, July 2016 and January 2017
                                                                        • EPC buyers are pickier and they value the opinions of others
                                                                          • Figure 59: Gap between the car purchasing influencing factors of PHEPC buyers and EPC buyers, January 2017

                                                                      • New Energy Car Purchasing Barriers

                                                                        • Very small amount of new energy car non-buyers
                                                                          • Progress in convincing stubborn car buyers
                                                                            • Figure 60: Barriers of purchasing new energy cars, January 2017 vs July 2015

                                                                        • Meet the Mintropolitans

                                                                          • MinTs require the widest activity range
                                                                            • Figure 61: Daily driving distance, by MinTs and Non-MinTs, January 2017
                                                                          • MinTs have more positive associations with new energy cars
                                                                            • Figure 62: Gap between MinTs and Non-MinTs on new energy car perception, sorting by gap, January 2017
                                                                          • MinTs prefer EPC to PHEPC
                                                                            • Figure 63: New energy car purchase plan, by MinTs and Non-MinTs, January 2017
                                                                          • MinTs value brand image more than Non-MinTs
                                                                            • Figure 64: Gap between the purchasing influencing factors of MinTs and Non-MinTs, sorting by gap, January 2017

                                                                        • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                            • Figure 65: Total sales volume of new energy cars, 2011-21

                                                                        • Appendix – Market Segmentation

                                                                            • Figure 66: Total sales volume of pure electric passenger cars, 2011-21
                                                                            • Figure 67: Total sales volume of plug-in hybrid electric passenger cars, 2011-21

                                                                        • Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations

                                                                          • Methodology
                                                                            • Fan chart forecast
                                                                              • Abbreviations

