“The new energy car market in China is steering from policy-driven to consumption-driven, even though it will be facing a short-term challenge after the subsidy cut. Pure electric passenger cars will meet greater success in the future but plug-in hybrid is still the most popular choice for now. Opportunity lies in communicating with 25-29-year-olds living in tier two to three cities with a middle to low income, who are interested in new energy cars but are unconvinced.”

– Aaron Guo, Senior Analyst, China

This report answers the following questions: