New Energy Cars - China - April 2017
“The new energy car market in China is steering from policy-driven to consumption-driven, even though it will be facing a short-term challenge after the subsidy cut. Pure electric passenger cars will meet greater success in the future but plug-in hybrid is still the most popular choice for now. Opportunity lies in communicating with 25-29-year-olds living in tier two to three cities with a middle to low income, who are interested in new energy cars but are unconvinced.”
– Aaron Guo, Senior Analyst, China
This report answers the following questions:
- Where will the new energy car market head after subsidy cut?
- What could be the way of storytelling in marketing?
- Who are the key target audiences?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Definition
- Figure 1: Definition of different monthly household income groups, by city tier, November 2016
- Excluded
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 2: Sales volume and growth rate of new energy passenger cars in China, 2011-16
- Figure 3: Best- and worst-case forecast of new energy cars sales volume, 2011-21
- Figure 4: New energy passenger car sales volume and growth rate, by model type, 2013-20
- Companies and brands
- Figure 5: Market share of new energy passenger car brands, 2015 and 2016
- The consumer
- New energy cars can answer most of the daily commuting demand
- Figure 6: Daily driving distance, January 2017
- Overall optimistic about new energy cars
- Figure 7: New energy car perception, by type of model considering, January 2017
- Different brands are recognised by different consumer groups
- Figure 8: New energy car brand awareness, January 2017
- Figure 9: Age groups with high awareness of selected new energy car brands, January 2017
- PHEPC is preferred by new energy car buyers currently
- Figure 10: Purchase plan, by monthly household income, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 11: ‘Electric highways’ in Germany
- What could be the way of storytelling in marketing?
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 12: The father escorts the son to school bus quietly in a Lexus
- Figure 13: Getting tattooed in a moving car, by Continental
- Figure 14: Acciona in the race
- Who are the key target audiences?
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 15: Metro line printed with song comments from NetEase Cloud Music
The Market – What You Need to Know
- 20-30% YOY growth for next five years to 2021
- Less driven by the government policy
- EPC is expected to expand faster than PHEPC
Market Size and Forecast
- Market expansion slowing down
- Figure 16: Sales volume and growth rate of new energy passenger cars in China, 2011-16
- Figure 17: Share of sales volume of new energy passenger cars among new passenger car sales, 2011-16
- A global leading new energy car market
- Figure 18: Global share of accumulated new energy car sales, by country, 2011-16
- Close to 800,000 units in sales volume in 2020
- Figure 19: Best- and worst-case forecast of new energy cars sales volume, 2011-21
Market Drivers
- The change in the government subsidies
- Figure 20: New energy car subsidy cut by the Central Government, 2017
- Car purchase limitations of large cities
- Figure 21: Car-purchasing limitations of each city, by vehicle type
- Figure 22: New energy car sales volume in cities with and without car purchase limitations, 2016 vs 2015
- Advancing battery industry
- Growing number of charging facilities
- Figure 23: Ratio of the number of charging piles against new energy passenger car parc, 2014-20
- Basic commuting demands of car buyers
- New models to release
Market Segmentation
- EPC takes the lion’s share
- Figure 24: Share of new energy passenger car sales volume, by model type, 2011-16
- EPC had a faster sales growth than PHEPC in 2016
- Figure 25: New energy passenger car sales volume and growth rate, by model type, 2013-20
- EPC sales to exceed 719,000 units in 2021
- Figure 26: Best- and worst-case forecast of pure electric passenger car (EPC) sales volume, 2011-21
- Figure 27: Best- and worst-case forecast of plug-in hybrid electric passenger car (PHEPC) sales volume, 2011-21
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- BYD leads while BAIC enjoys a significant growth
- Brands highlight different features for different levels of models
- Creative marketing channels exist
Market Share
- BYD took 30% of the new energy car market in China
- Figure 28: Market share of new energy passenger car brands, 2015 and 2016
- Figure 29: Sales volume of top 10 new energy passenger car models in China, 2016
- BAIC had an excellent sales performance in 2016
- Geely Group had the second-largest share as a whole
Competitive Strategies
- Introducing hybrid versions of existing models
- Figure 30: Examples of new energy car models to be released in 2017
- Highlighting different features in commercials
- Figure 31: Tagline of Model S
- Figure 32: Tagline of BMW i3
- Figure 33: Tagline of BAIC EU series
- Figure 34: Tagline of BYD Qin EV 300
- Figure 35: Tagline of Chery eQ
- Figure 36: Tagline of Zotye Cloud 100
- Starting from high-end models
- Figure 37: NextEV’s EVE concept
- Founding own battery factory
- Figure 38: Tesla’s ‘Gigafactory’
- Applying for being added into the Catalogues
Who’s Innovating?
- Producing for rent
- Figure 39: ROEWE e50 on the homepage of EVCard
- Branding through drag racing
- Figure 40: Lucid’s Enda in drag race
- Figure 41: One of the Fast4Ward races
- Introducing comprehensive transport solutions
- Figure 42: BYD’s Cloud Rail concept
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 20-40km daily commuting distance on average
- Most are optimistic about new energy cars
- PHEPC is preferred by the urbanites currently
- Pickier than conventional car buyers
Average Daily Driving Distance
- An average daily driving distance of 20-40km
- Figure 43: Daily driving distance, January 2017
- Males drive longer every day, mainly driven by the fortysomethings
- Figure 44: Average daily driving distance, by gender and age, January 2017
- High earners have a wider activity range
- Figure 45: Selected car usage occasions, by monthly household income, December 2014
- Mid-west residents have more long-distance driving demands
- Figure 46: Average daily driving distance, by region, January 2017
- Work culture affects driving distance
- Figure 47: Average daily driving distance, by company type, January 2017
New Energy Car Perceptions
- More than half think this will be the mainstream choice in the future
- Figure 48: New energy car perception, January 2017
- EPC is viewed to be closer to living style
- Figure 49: New energy car perception, by type of model considering, January 2017
- Different gender and age groups have vastly different understandings
- Figure 50: Claim rates on selected perceptions, by age group, January 2017
- Figure 51: Claim rates on selected perceptions, by 20-24-year-old males and females, January 2017
- High earners view new energy cars more than solely commuting tools
- Figure 52: Selected new energy car perception, by monthly household income, January 2017
Brand Awareness
- BYD enjoys top brand awareness
- Figure 53: New energy car brand awareness, January 2017
- Brand names are easier to remember than logos
- Brand awareness varies between different age groups
- Figure 54: Age groups with high awareness of selected new energy car brands, January 2017
- Those with high MHI in tier two to three cities have top awareness
- Figure 55: Awareness of new energy car brands, by city tier and MHI, January 2017
Purchase Plan
- More consumers are considering new energy cars compared to 2015
- Figure 56: Percentage of car buyers who are considering new energy models, January 2017 vs July 2015
- PHEPC is being considered slightly more by urban consumers currently
- Typical buyers of EPC and PHEPC
- Figure 57: Purchase plan, by monthly household income, January 2017
Purchase Influencing Factors
- New energy car buyers are more cautious than conventional car buyers
- Figure 58: Car purchasing influencing factors, by new energy car buyers and conventional car buyers, July 2016 and January 2017
- EPC buyers are pickier and they value the opinions of others
- Figure 59: Gap between the car purchasing influencing factors of PHEPC buyers and EPC buyers, January 2017
New Energy Car Purchasing Barriers
- Very small amount of new energy car non-buyers
- Progress in convincing stubborn car buyers
- Figure 60: Barriers of purchasing new energy cars, January 2017 vs July 2015
Meet the Mintropolitans
- MinTs require the widest activity range
- Figure 61: Daily driving distance, by MinTs and Non-MinTs, January 2017
- MinTs have more positive associations with new energy cars
- Figure 62: Gap between MinTs and Non-MinTs on new energy car perception, sorting by gap, January 2017
- MinTs prefer EPC to PHEPC
- Figure 63: New energy car purchase plan, by MinTs and Non-MinTs, January 2017
- MinTs value brand image more than Non-MinTs
- Figure 64: Gap between the purchasing influencing factors of MinTs and Non-MinTs, sorting by gap, January 2017
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 65: Total sales volume of new energy cars, 2011-21
Appendix – Market Segmentation
- Figure 66: Total sales volume of pure electric passenger cars, 2011-21
- Figure 67: Total sales volume of plug-in hybrid electric passenger cars, 2011-21
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.