New Retail - China - August 2017
“Not content with revolutionising China’s retail market by growing online retail, and Alibaba’s dominant share, Jack Ma is now implementing the merger of online and offline retail into ’New Retail’. But this ‘New Retail’ is not simply the sum of two parts. What we are beginning to see is an entire revolution in the way Chinese people shop, and how shopping fits into a wider environment of consumer service experience, delivered both through online portals and physical stores. This shift will profoundly change the relationship between consumers, brands and retailers, and is already changing people’s expectations and consuming lifestyles.”
– Matthew Crabbe, Director of Research, Asia-Pacific
This report looks at the following areas:
- There’s no escaping the new reality
- Reaching an inflection point
- What will “Next Retail” look like?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of total consumer online retail (B2C and C2C), China, 2012-22
- Companies and brands
- Figure 2: China – Leading online B2C retail portals’ share of market value (by GMV), 2015 and 2016
- The consumer
- Online Shoppers
- Shopping Channels Used
- Figure 3: Shopping channels used by consumers in the last 6 months, by product type, May 2017
- Category channel preference
- Figure 4: Consumer channel preference, by product category, May 2017
- In-store shopping experience
- Figure 5: Factors influencing consumers to shop at physical stores, May 2017
- Online shopping experience
- Figure 6: Factors influencing consumers to shop online, May 2017
- Finding familiar products online
- Figure 7: Methods consumers use to search for products online, May 2017
- Finding unfamiliar products online
- Figure 8: Information essential to consumers when purchasing unfamiliar products/brands online, May 2017
- Meet the Mintropolitans
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- There’s no escaping the new reality
- The facts
- The implications
- Reaching an inflection point
- The facts
- The implications
- What will “Next Retail” look like?
- The facts
- The implications
- There’s no escaping the new reality
The Market – What You Need to Know
- “New Retail” reaches critical mass
- Mass times velocity
- A widening spectrum
- “New Retail” reaches critical mass
Market Size and Forecast
- Introduction
- Figure 9: Best- and worst-case forecast of total consumer online retail (B2C and C2C), China, 2012-22
- The C2C/B2C Shift
- Figure 10: China – Total consumer online retail, by B2C/C2C, 2013-17
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast of C2C consumer online retail, China, 2012-22
- Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast of B2C consumer online retail, China, 2012-22
- What is “New Retail”?
- Figure 13: China – Total consumer e-commerce, B2C online retail and mobile B2C online retail within total retail sales, 2013-17
- The implications of “New Retail”
- Introduction
Market Drivers
- The growing market base
- Figure 14: China – Total internet users, online shoppers and mobile users/shoppers within total population, 2013-17
- Bigger than the US
- Figure 15: China and US online retail economies compared, 2013-17
- Peak per capita
- Figure 16: China – Per capita online retail spending versus per capita total retail spending, 2013-17
- Retail’s place in the wider Appconomy
- Figure 17: China – Online consumer takeaway services market value and number of users, 2013-17
- Village vending
- Figure 18: China – Rural online users, shoppers, total and per capita retail, 2013-17
- New regulations
- Value-Added Telecom Service (VATS) licence
- Cross-border e-commerce regulations
- The growing market base
Market Segmentation
- Sectors by value
- Figure 19: China – E-commerce retail sales of consumer goods and services, by sector, 2013-17
- Share of total retail
- Figure 20: China – E-commerce retail sectors % of total retail sectors, 2013-17
- Sectors by value
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- The big platforms versus the big chains
- Merge and conquer
- Value, experience and robots
- The big platforms versus the big chains
Market Share
- Alibaba/JD.com dominate online
- Figure 21: China – Leading online B2C retail portals’ share of market value (by GMV), 2015 and 2016
- The “New Retail” context
- Figure 22: China – Leading online and chain store retailers’ retail revenues, 2015 and 2016
- Alibaba/JD.com dominate online
Competitive Strategies
- The Alibaba economy
- The online/offline battle for groceries
- What future for malls in “New Retail”?
- The battle for deliveries
- Data is everything!
- Has Singles’ Day had its day?
- The Alibaba economy
Who’s Innovating?
- A value-added service
- The augmented experience
- Chatbots
- Roboshop
- A value-added service
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Online reaching universality
- Shoppers switching to mobile
- Preference often trumped by convenience
- The instant sensual experience
- Price, speed and choice
- Finding familiar products online
- Building a reputation
- The online-friendliest shoppers
- Online reaching universality
Online Shoppers
- The growing majority
- Figure 23: Online purchasing among consumers in the last 6 months, May 2017
- Selling the service and experience
- The growing majority
Shopping Channels Used
- You can’t smell with a smartphone
- Figure 24: Shopping channels used by consumers in the last 6 months, by product type, May 2017
- The mobile shopping companion
- Figure 25: Percentage point difference between shopping channels used by consumers in the last 6 months, by product type, April 2016 & May 2017
- More for less
- Figure 26: Shopping channels used by consumers in the last 6 months (in-store), by product type, by factors influencing consumers to shop online, May 2017
- You can’t smell with a smartphone
Category Channel Preference
- Four main sector-channel groupings
- Figure 27: Consumer channel preference, by product category, May 2017
- Channel use versus preference
- Figure 28: Consumer channel preference, by product category, and shopping channels used by consumers in the last 6 months, by product type, May 2017
- Challenge versus chore
- Figure 29: Consumer channel preference, by product category, by gender and age, May 2017
- Four main sector-channel groupings
In-store Shopping Experience
- An immediately sensual experience
- Figure 30: Factors influencing consumers to shop at physical stores, May 2017
- You can’t taste or smell over the internet
- Figure 31: Factors influencing consumers to shop at physical stores, by consumer channel preference (online), by product category, May 2017
- Speed and efficiency versus experience
- Figure 32: Factors influencing consumers to shop at physical stores, by gender and age, May 2017
- An immediately sensual experience
Online Shopping Experience
- Cheaper! Wider! Faster!
- Figure 33: Factors influencing consumers to shop online, May 2017
- Shout out and talk back
- Figure 34: Factors influencing consumers to shop online, by information essential to consumers when purchasing unfamiliar products/brands online, May 2017
- Different products; different factors
- Figure 35: Factors influencing consumers to shop online, by shopping channels used per category (bought in-store) (A), May 2017
- Figure 36: Factors influencing consumers to shop online, by shopping channels used per category (bought in-store) (B), May 2017
- Cheaper! Wider! Faster!
Finding Familiar Products Online
- Reputation of quality ranks higher than cheap price
- Figure 37: Methods consumers use to search for products online, May 2017
- Search methods by demographics
- The food factors
- Figure 38: Methods consumers use to search for products online, by shopping channels used by consumers in the last 6 months (online), May 2017
- Familiarity experience
- Figure 39: Methods consumers use to search for products online, by factors influencing consumers to shop online, May 2017
- Reputation of quality ranks higher than cheap price
Finding Unfamiliar Products Online
- It’s all about building reputation
- Figure 40: Information essential to consumers when purchasing unfamiliar products/brands online, May 2017
- Fresh food reputation factor
- Figure 41: Information essential to consumers when purchasing unfamiliar products/brands online, by shopping channels used by consumers in the last 6 months (online), May 2017
- It’s all about building reputation
Meet the Mintropolitans
- The online enthusiasts
- Figure 42: Online purchasing among consumers in the last 6 months, by Mintropolitan/average split, May 2017
- The drivers of online grocery growth
- Figure 43: Shopping channels used by consumers in the last 6 months, by product type, by Mintropolitan/average split, May 2017
- Research over ratings
- Figure 44: Information essential to consumers when purchasing unfamiliar products/brands online, by Mintropolitan/average split, May 2017
- The online enthusiasts
Appendix – Market Segmentation
- Figure 45: China – Total consumer online retail, and by B2C & C2C split, 2012-22
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.