“Not content with revolutionising China’s retail market by growing online retail, and Alibaba’s dominant share, Jack Ma is now implementing the merger of online and offline retail into ’New Retail’. But this ‘New Retail’ is not simply the sum of two parts. What we are beginning to see is an entire revolution in the way Chinese people shop, and how shopping fits into a wider environment of consumer service experience, delivered both through online portals and physical stores. This shift will profoundly change the relationship between consumers, brands and retailers, and is already changing people’s expectations and consuming lifestyles.”

– Matthew Crabbe, Director of Research, Asia-Pacific

This report looks at the following areas: