"Non-dairy milk has seen growth in 2017 and is expected to continue this trend through 2022. Largely influenced by almond milk, innovative plant bases are adding variety in flavor and nutritional value to the category, both drivers of non-dairy milk. The majority of non-dairy milk consumers indicate increased purchase compared to last year, suggesting an opportunity to further expand current purchase in addition to recruiting new consumers to the category. Millennial interest in adding plant-based foods to their diet for health reasons is a large driver of consumption, although not necessarily deterring them from consuming dairy as well."

- Megan Hambleton, Beverage Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: