Nutrition and Performance Drinks - US - April 2017
"Mintel forecasts the nutritional and performance drink category to continue modest growth into 2021. While the category benefits from consumers’ focus on a healthy lifestyle, a wide array of food and drink categories are stepping up the pressure by adding similar functional and health elements. The category may benefit by doubling down on the promise of function, convenience, and advanced nutrition and health benefits."
- Michael Averbook, Food & Drink Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Competition intensifies in functional, high protein food and drinks
- Hectic lifestyles may play role in consumers’ lack of weight control, healthy diet
- Baby Boomers aging and packing on the pounds
- False function a concern for consumers
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Competition intensifies in functional, high protein food and drinks
- Figure 1: Food and drink launches, by functional and high protein claim, 2012-16
- Hectic lifestyles may play role in consumers’ lack of weight control, healthy diet
- Figure 2: Lifestyle statements: attitudes/opinions, by diet/health – Any agree
- Baby Boomers aging and packing on the pounds
- Figure 3: Prevalence of obesity among youth aged 2-19 years and adults aged 20 and over: United States, 2011–14
- False function a concern for consumers
- Figure 4: Nutritional and performance drink/mix sentiment, distrust of functions, by drink/mix purchasers and non-purchasers, February 2017
- The opportunities
- Positive prospects in the nutritional and performance drink category
- Figure 5: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of nutritional and performance drinks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Appealing to consumers with diet and fitness functions
- Figure 6: Nutritional and meal replacement drink/mix launches, by functional claim, 2015-16
- Room to target diverse set of consumers
- Figure 7: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, by any drink/mix, by gender, Hispanic origin, age, and HHI, February 2017
- Ingredient and flavor upgrades
- Figure 8: Ingredient and flavor opportunities, by any drink/mix and sub-segments, February 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- All segments in the category grow
- Sports drinks still dominant, but lose share to nutritional drinks segment
- Other channels represent over half of category sales
- Several outside categories catching onto key health trends
- All segments in the category grow
Market Size and Forecast
- Nutritional and performance drinks category continues to grow
- Figure 9: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of nutritional and performance drinks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of snack, nutrition and performance drinks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Nutritional and performance drinks category continues to grow
Market Breakdown
- Sports drinks continue reign over category, but lose share to nutritional drinks
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of nutritional and performance drinks, by segment share, 2016
- The weight loss drinks segment strikes back
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales and forecast of nutritional and performance drinks, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Channels outside of supermarkets account for over three quarters of category sales
- Figure 13: Total US retail sales nutritional and performance drinks, by channel, 2016
- Sports drinks continue reign over category, but lose share to nutritional drinks
Market Perspective
- Rise in functional food and beverages
- Figure 14: Food and drink launches with functional claims, February 2016-January 2017
- Boosting drink convenience can help them compete with bars
- Figure 15: Nutritional and performance drink/mix behavior, February 2017
- Protein’s time to shine
- Figure 16: Health and beauty aids: types of foods bought when watching diet, by high protein – Any agree
- Figure 17: Nutritional and performance drink/mix launches, by high protein claim, 2013 and 2016
- Prevalence of plant-based food and drinks
- Figure 18: Plant based food and drink launches, 2012-16
- Sports drinks face potential of future sugar taxes, warning labels
- Figure 19: Lifestyle statements: attitudes/opinions toward diet/health – Agree, by thirst quencher/activity drink users
- Gatorade encourages consumers to Burn It To Earn It
- Rise in functional food and beverages
Market Factors
- Consumers struggle with weight, diet, and exercise
- Figure 20: Lifestyle statements: attitudes/opinions, by diet/health – Any agree
- Instance of obesity grows with age
- Figure 21: Prevalence of obesity among youth aged 2–19 years and adults aged 20 and over: United States, 2011–14
- Age plays influential role on diet and fitness tendencies
- Figure 22: Population by generation, 2017
- Consumers struggle with weight, diet, and exercise
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- PepsiCo continues to dominate with Gatorade
- Nestlé grows big with Boost and Carnation Breakfast Essentials
- Small brands trendy in the category
- Consumer distrust of promised functions
- Plant-based, vegan options expanding
- Low/no sugar options may stem sugar issues in category
- PepsiCo continues to dominate with Gatorade
Brand Sales of Nutrition and Performance Drinks/Mixes
- PepsiCo dominates the category
- Figure 23: MULO sales of nutritional and performance beverages, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- PepsiCo dominates the category
What’s Working?
- Gatorade maintains dominance in sports drinks
- Figure 24: Advertisement – “Just a Kid from Somewhere – Jimmy Graham” – Powerade
- Figure 25: MULO sales of sports drinks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Nestle nutritional drinks continue to grow rapidly
- Figure 26: Advertisement – “Louise’s Story” – Boost Simply Complete
- Figure 27: Advertisement – “Terrible Golfer – Always Be You” – Ensure Enlive
- Figure 28: MULO sales of nutritional drinks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- SlimFast makes a comeback; Atkins continues rapid growth
- Figure 29: Advertisement – “Yes I Did” – SlimFast
- Figure 30: MULO sales of weight-loss drinks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- MuscleTech grows, Muscle Milk and Core Power reach out to females
- Figure 31: TV Ad – “For Women With Muscles featuring Julie Johnston” – Muscle Milk
- Figure 32: TV Ad – “Simone Biles Chooses to Be Awesome” – Core Power
- Figure 33: MULO sales of performance drinks, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Small brands excel throughout segments
- Figure 34: MULO share change and sales change of nutritional and performance drink segments, by other brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 35: TV Ad – “Get Picky with Your Protein” – Orgain
- Gatorade maintains dominance in sports drinks
What’s Struggling?
- Performance segment struggles more than others with purchase intent
- Figure 36: Purchase intent, by nutritional and performance drink/mix segments, February 2017
- Trust in functional benefits an issue
- Figure 37: Nutritional and performance drink/mix sentiment, distrust of functions, by drink/mix purchasers and non-purchasers, February 2017
- Whole foods give nutritional and performance drinks a run for their money
- Figure 38: Nutritional and performance drink/mix sentiment, whole foods comparison, February 2017
- Performance segment struggles more than others with purchase intent
What’s Next?
- Recognizable ingredients
- Organic
- Figure 39: Nutritional and performance drink category launches, by organic claim, 2015-16
- GMO-free
- Figure 40: Nutritional and performance drink category launches, by GMO-free claim, 2015-16
- Plants please
- Plant-based
- Figure 41: Nutritional and performance drink/mix category launches, by plant based, 2015-16
- Vegan
- Figure 42: Nutritional and performance drink/mix category launches, by vegan, 2015-16
- New vegan and plant-based protein drink Evolve
- Light on the sugar
- Figure 43: Nutritional and performance drink/mix category launches, by low/no/reduced sugar, 2015-16
- Function frenzy
- Figure 44: Nutritional and meal replacement drink/mix launches, by functional claim, 2015-16
- Blurring the line
- Gatorade goes beyond the drink
- Recognizable ingredients
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Young males, Hispanics make up majority of purchasers
- iGeneration/Millennials have most favorable sentiment
- Gender and age play significant roles in behavior and usage
- Key differences between purchasers and non-purchasers
- Tasty, flavorful, simple ingredients that add function may encourage purchase
- Young males, Hispanics make up majority of purchasers
Nutritional and Performance Drink/Mix Purchase
- Close to half of consumers purchase nutritional and performance drinks
- Figure 45: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, by any drink/mix and segments, February 2017
- Figure 46: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, by sub-segments, February 2017
- A quarter of consumers report increased purchase
- Figure 47: Nutritional and performance drink/mix behavior, by purchase vs last year, February 2017
- Figure 48: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, by behavior, by purchase vs last year, February 2017
- Men over-index in purchase of all types of nutritional and performance drinks
- Figure 49: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, by any drink/mix and sub-segments, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 50: Organic Balance – “Real morning report” – April 2016
- Younger consumers most likely to purchase across drink types
- Figure 51: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, by any drink/mix, by age, February 2017
- Purchase corresponds with parental status
- Figure 52: Nutrition and performance drink/mix purchase, by any drink/mix and segments, by parental status, February 2017
- Household income plays key role in drink/mix purchase
- Figure 53: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, by any drink/mix and segments, by household income, February 2017
- Hispanic consumers more likely to buy in all segments
- Figure 54: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, by any drink/mix and segments, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Close to half of consumers purchase nutritional and performance drinks
Fitness and Diet Attitudes
- Majority of consumers more focused on diet than exercise
- Figure 55: Fitness and diet attitudes – Any agree, February 2017
- Consumers who are strict about diet and exercise are more likely to purchase post- and pre-workout drinks
- Figure 56: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, by fitness and diet attitudes, strict diet and competitive when working out, February 2017
- Men place greater importance on working out and monitoring diet
- Figure 57: Fitness and diet attitudes, by gender, February 2017
- Younger consumers show more trust in functional benefits
- Figure 58: Fitness and diet attitudes, by age, February 2017
- Majority of consumers more focused on diet than exercise
Nutritional and Performance Drink/Mix Behavior
- Two fifths of drink purchasers consume them at least once a week
- Figure 59: Nutritional and performance drink/mix behavior, by consumption frequency, February 2017
- Opportunity exists for RTDs, large formats, and outcome specific products
- Figure 60: Nutritional and performance drink/mix behavior, by drink types, brands, and sizes, February 2017
- The majority of category purchases are planned, but consumers are open when it comes to purchase outlets
- Figure 61: Nutritional and performance drink/mix behavior, impulse and purchase channels, February 2017
- Balance of health claims and functional benefits may work best
- Figure 62: Nutritional and performance drink/mix behavior, by health claims versus functional benefits, February 2017
- Pre-workout buyers are most likely to purchase large sizes
- Figure 63: Nutritional and performance drink/mix behavior, by drink type purchased, February 2017
- Older females value health claims, younger males functional benefits
- Figure 64: Nutritional and performance drink/mix behavior, by gender and age, February 2017
- Age group an indicator for specific drink behaviors
- Figure 65: Nutritional and performance drink/mix behavior, by age, February 2017
- Hispanics focused on convenience and nutritional aspects
- Figure 66: Nutritional and performance drink/mix behavior, by parental status, February 2017
- Two fifths of drink purchasers consume them at least once a week
Nutritional and Performance Drink/Mix Sentiment
- Significant preference for products with recognizable ingredients
- Figure 67: Nutritional and performance drink/mix sentiment, recognizable ingredients, by drink/mix purchasers and non-purchasers, February 2017
- Protein type impacts product effectiveness in eyes of consumers
- Figure 68: Nutritional and performance drink/mix sentiment, protein type, by drink/mix purchasers and non-purchasers, February 2017
- Nutritional and performance drinks may improve reputation with increased transparency and claims
- Figure 69: Nutritional and performance drink/mix sentiment, ingredients, claims, and usage, by drink/mix purchasers and non-purchasers, February 2017
- Store brands appear as effective options
- Figure 70: Nutritional and performance drink/mix sentiment, ingredients, claims, and usage, by drink/mix purchasers and non-purchasers, February 2017
- Replacing indulgent snacking occasions with low/no sugar options an opportunity
- Figure 71: Nutritional and performance drink/mix sentiment, snacking and low/no sugar, by drink/mix purchasers and non-purchasers, February 2017
- Purchasers hold more favorable views of endorsements, benefits of drinks versus whole foods
- Figure 72: Nutritional and performance drink/mix sentiment, endorsements and comparison to whole foods, by drink/mix purchasers and non-purchasers, February 2017
- iGeneration/Millennials have most favorable sentiment
- Figure 73: Nutritional and performance drink/mix sentiment, by generation, February 2017
- Significant preference for products with recognizable ingredients
Nutritional and Performance Drink/Mix Usage
- Uses differ based on drink type
- Sports drink sub-segments primarily used for energy, rehydration, and recovery
- Figure 74: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, sports and post-workout drink/mix, by usage, February 2017
- Nutritional and meal replacement drinks share many similar uses
- Figure 75: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, nutritional and meal replacement drink/mix, by usage, February 2017
- Performance drinks more “extreme” but have room to appeal to non-athletes
- Figure 76: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, protein and pre-workout drink/mix sub-segments, February 2017
- Weight loss drink buyers use products beyond shedding pounds
- Figure 77: Nutritional and performance drink/mix purchase, by usage, weight loss drink/mix, February 2017
- Men most often use drinks/mixes for performance and recovery, women for nutrition and diet
- Figure 78: Nutritional and performance drink/mix usage, by gender, February 2017
- Younger generations purchase drinks for use in physical activities
- Figure 79: Nutritional and performance drink/mix usage, by generation, February 2017
- Uses differ based on drink type
Nutritional and Performance Drink/Mix Attributes
- Taste and flavor top the list of attributes of interest
- Figure 80: Nutrition and performance drink/mix attributes, February 2017
- Older females find ingredients more important, younger males look at brand
- Figure 81: Nutrition and performance drink/mix attributes, by gender and age, February 2017
- Taste and flavor top the list of attributes of interest
Ingredient and Flavor Opportunities
- Fruit flavors, vitamins and minerals lead innovation opportunities
- Figure 82: Ingredient and flavor opportunities, by any drink/mix and sub-segments, February 2017
- Mix of functional flavors and ingredients in nutritional and protein drinks will reach majority of consumers
- Figure 83: TURF Analysis – Ingredient and flavor opportunities – Nutritional drinks, February 2017
- Figure 84: TURF Analysis – Ingredient and flavor opportunities – Protein drinks, February 2017
- Younger consumers exhibit high interest across features
- Figure 85: Ingredient and flavor opportunities, any drink/mix, by generation, February 2017
- Fruit flavors, vitamins and minerals lead innovation opportunities
Consumer Segmentation
- Figure 86: Fitness, diet, and nutritional and performance drink/mix clusters, February 2017
- Fitness Freaks
- Nutrition Nuts
- Drink Detractors
- Nutrition & Fitness Detractors
