"Just under half of Canadians (45%) are buying nutritional and performance drinks/mixes. Purchasers are driven by an interest in increasing energy and rehydration. While taste and flavours shake out as the top factors considered for purchase, protein content and functionality are also key factors owing to the fact that the category is strongly tied to functional benefits claims. Due to the fact that the category is claims based, brand and manufacturers must consider creative ways to reflect the interests of those outside the ‘core’ consumers (young men) and engage young women and older drinkers, as growing consumer interest in healthy living will support engagement with the category."

- Carol Wong-Li, Senior Analyst, Lifestyles and Leisure

This report will look at the following areas: