Nutritional and Performance Drinks - Canada - September 2017
"Just under half of Canadians (45%) are buying nutritional and performance drinks/mixes. Purchasers are driven by an interest in increasing energy and rehydration. While taste and flavours shake out as the top factors considered for purchase, protein content and functionality are also key factors owing to the fact that the category is strongly tied to functional benefits claims. Due to the fact that the category is claims based, brand and manufacturers must consider creative ways to reflect the interests of those outside the ‘core’ consumers (young men) and engage young women and older drinkers, as growing consumer interest in healthy living will support engagement with the category."
- Carol Wong-Li, Senior Analyst, Lifestyles and Leisure
This report will look at the following areas:
- The majority of consumers do not drink these regularly
- Just over half of purchasers believe in ability to deliver on product claims
- Women’s orientation towards exercise strays from main functional claims
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Sales of sports drinks show slow and steady growth
- A healthy mindset isn’t helping waistlines
- The cost of being healthy plays a role in tighter economic times
- An aging population means greater commitment to health management
Market Factors
- Sports drinks sales have been on the rise
- Figure 6: Total Canadian sales value for sports drinks, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 7: Total Canadian sales volume sales for sports drinks, 2011-16
- Canadians see themselves as healthy; obesity rates suggest otherwise
- Figure 8: Body mass index, self-reported rate of being overweight or obese among Canadians, Men vs Women vs Overall, 2003-14
- A healthy lifestyle is seen to be expensive
- Figure 9: Monthly movement in selected components of the Canadian Consumer Price Index, seasonally adjusted, May 2012-May 2017
- Potential to woo the aging population
- Figure 10: Population aged 0-14 and over 65, 1995-2035*
- Figure 11: Primary reasons for exercising, by age, January 2017
- Trust in food claims is an issue
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Manufacturers are broadening the user base
- Reliance on these beverages may be soft
- Stirring the pot with broader claims and crossing categories
What’s Working?
- Widening the user base with a focus on Boomers
- Spotlight on BOOST
- Figure 12: BOOST Nutritional Drink – BOOST Simply Complete – Hot Air Balloon, December 2016
- Spotlight on Ensure
- Figure 13: Abbott Ensure Enlive Vanilla Flavoured Advanced Nutrition Formulated Liquid Diet (Canada, October 2016)
- Figure 14: Bill’s Can-Do Story, July 2017
- Increasing prevalence of campaigns embracing young women
- Figure 15: For Women With Muscles - Yoga, January 2017
- Figure 16: Simone Biles Chooses to Be Awesome, May 2016
- Spotlight on Special K
- Figure 17: Kellogg's Special K Strawberry Flavoured Morning Shakes (Canada, December 2012)
- Figure 18: Kellogg’s Special K French Vanilla Flavoured Protein Shake (US, July 2017)
- Figure 19: #OwnIt – Special K, September 2015
What’s Struggling?
- Consumption frequency is relatively soft amongst users
- Figure 20: “I drink them as least once a week” (% agree), by drink/mix buyer type, July 2017
- Opportunities exist to expand consumption occasions
What’s Next?
- Flexing more than just muscles, functional claims are addressing more
- Figure 21: Kaizen Preworkout Pink Lemonade Workout Supplement (Canada, January 2017)
- Figure 22: Biosteel Natural Sports Drink (Canada, January 2015)
- Blending and mixing in the category is causing quite a stir
- Figure 23: Chike High Protein Mocha Iced Coffee (US, January 2017)
- Figure 24: Wide Awake Coffee Co. Vanilla Coffee Drink (US, January 2017)
- Figure 25: Coco Libre Coffee Flavour Coconut Water Protein Shake (Canada, May 2016)
- Figure 26: Cocotein Tropical Punch Protein Drink (Germany, May 2017)
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Canadians hold a balanced mindset towards diet and exercise
- Just less than half of Canadians buy nutritional or performance drinks
- Energy and hydration are the top reasons for purchase
- Taste and flavour are top considerations
- Opportunities exist to boost trust in claims overall
Attitudes towards Diet and Physical Activity
- Canadians are fairly balanced when prioritizing diet and exercise
- Figure 27: Attitudes toward diet and physical activity, July 2017
- Men’s and women’s interest in cardio suggests opportunities for hydration
- Figure 28: Gatorade G Active Orange Flavour Electrolyte Water (Australia, May 2017)
- Fathers are active and seeking that competitive edge
- Figure 29: Attitudes toward diet and physical activity (selected statements), fathers vs overall, July 2017
- The skinny on women: greater focus on calories and weight loss
- Figure 30: Attitudes toward diet and physical activity (selected statements), women vs men, July 2017
- Figure 31: Skinnygirl Rich Chocolate Brownie Nutrition Shake (US, November 2016)
Purchase of Nutritional and Performance Drinks
- Just under half of Canadians bought nutritional or performance drinks
- Figure 32: Purchase of nutritional and performance drinks, July 2017
- Men are more engaged with the category
- Figure 33: Purchase of nutritional and performance drinks, men 18-34 vs overall, July 2017
- Purposeful exercise will draw purposeful consumption
- Figure 34: Fuel School: Why are carbs important before the big game? March 2017
- Figure 35: Fuel school: Why you need protein for recovery? March 2017
- Figure 36: Gatorade G Series Recover Peanut Butter Chocolate Flavoured Protein Shake (US, July 2017)
- Opportunities to connect with fathers for nutritional drinks
- Figure 37: Purchase of nutritional and performance drinks, fathers vs overall, July 2017
- Figure 38: Edge Cereal – Boxcar, August 2016
- Opportunities exist with women 18-24 for sports drinks
- Figure 39: Honest Sport Organic Orange Sports Drink (US, June 2017)
Reasons for Purchase
- Energize me! Increasing energy is a top reason for purchase
- Figure 40: reasons for purchase, July 2017
- Figure 41: Top four reasons for purchase, by users of each drink type, July 2017
- Opportunities to expand the wellness message for sports drinks
- Performance drinks don’t have to be for the extreme athlete
- Figure 42: For Women With Muscles - Yoga, January 2017
- Figure 43: For Women With Muscles - Friendly Competition, January 2017
Choice Factors
- Taste and flavour are the top considerations
- Figure 44: Choice factors, July 2017
- Protein content a priority for performance and nutritional drink users
- Performance drink users choose protein over taste
- Figure 45: Choice factors, performance drinks buyers vs overall, July 2017
- Nutritional drink buyers want high protein but not over taste
- Figure 46: Carnation Breakfast Essentials High Protein Ready-To-Drink TV Commercial, May 2017
- Women lean more towards the more natural and low sugar options
- Figure 47: Choice factors, women vs men, July 2017
- Visual cues matter
- Figure 48: ProteinO2 Natural Wild Cherry Splash Water (Canada, July 2016)
Consumption and Purchasing Habits
- The majority of consumers do not drink these regularly
- Figure 49: Consumption behaviour, by age, July 2017
- Opportunities to expand usage to include improving overall wellness
- Figure 50: YOTEL x MINDFRESH Afternoon Routine, April 2017
- Snacking as an area of opportunity
- Snacking is already a consumption occasion for some
- Figure 51: Agreement with ‘they are a great way to snack throughout the day’, overall vs drink type buyer & parents with children aged 6-11, July 2017
- Parents are an ideal target for nutritional drinks
- Figure 52: Quaker “Stay True”, August 2016
Perception of Nutritional and Performance Drinks
- About half of purchasers believe in ability to deliver on product claims
- Figure 53: Agreement with ‘performance/nutrition drinks typically deliver on functional benefits they promise’, any drink/mix purchaser vs non-drink/mix purchaser, July 2017
- Women 18-34 are softer on belief in claims
- Figure 54: Agreement with ‘performance/nutrition drinks typically deliver on functional benefits they promise’, by age and gender, July 2017
- Wooing Millennial women with broader claims
- Figure 55: Reasons for purchase, women 18-34 vs overall, July 2017
- Figure 56: Natureity Coconut Dew Hydration Natural Coconut Water Drinking Powder (Canada, January 2017)
- Parents more inclined to see these as meal replacements
- Figure 57: Agreement with ‘performance/nutrition drinks are a great way to replace meals’, parents with children under 18 at home vs overall, July 2017
- Nutritional drinks have the opportunity to spotlight parents as a target audience
- Figure 58: BOOST Nutritional Drink - Be UP For It, December 2016
- Figure 59: Orgain Organic Nutrition Sweet Vanilla Bean Complete Protein Shake (US, August 2017)
- Trust in product claims is an issue for non-purchasers
- Figure 60: Sentiments towards nutrition and performance drinks (% agree) among non-buyers, July 2017
- Skepticism increases with age and affluence
- Figure 61: Trust in functional benefits nutritional or performance drinks claim to deliver, by age and household income, July 2017
Canada vs US – Spotlight on Sports Drinks
- Broadening messaging to include mental wellness should yield gains
- Canadian 18-34s less likely to purchase sports drinks than Americans
- Figure 62: Purchase of nutritional and performance drinks, Canada vs US, July 2017(Canada)/ February 2017 (US)
- Exercise frequency a likely contributor
- Figure 63: Exercise frequency of 18-34s, by gender and country, January 2017 (Canada)/May 2016 (US)
- Further, core reasons for purchase are also soft
- Figure 64: Reason for purchase (18-34), by gender and country, July 2017(Canada)/ February 2017 (US)
- Gains to be had by broadening the focal point to include mental wellness
- Figure 65: Important factors to personal wellness - ranked mental wellness first, Canada vs US, March 2016 (Canada)/ October 2015 (US)
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
