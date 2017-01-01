Occupational Health - UK - April 2017
“The uptake of occupational health services in the workplace will be largely driven by how certain economic factors progress over the coming years. Organisations will benefit from proactively developing policy, training and support programmes that recognise the needs of employees with longterm conditions.”
– Lewis Cone, B2B Analyst
This report will explore the following key questions with regard to occupational health in the UK:
- What are the key determinants driving the occupational health industry?
- How have government schemes influenced market demand and supply?
- How has the provision of occupational health services changed over recent times?
- What are the key issues the industry needs to address to expand its service?
- What does the future hold for occupational health services?
Market Factors
- Key points
- Greater number of older workers presents health and wellbeing challenges
- ‘Brexit’ could impact spending and workplace legislation
- Fit for Work service has less of an impact than planned
- Launch of new occupational health guide aims to promote the industry to all businesses
- Other factors
- Legislation
- NICE Quality Standard
- Key points
Market Size
- Key points
- Introduction
- The continued trend towards outsourcing of non-core activities, particularly in the public sector
- Workforce
- Figure 15: Working Hours Lost Due to Sickness Absences, by Gender, 2012-2016, (%)
- Figure 16: Working Hours Lost Due to Sickness Absences, by Gender, 2012-2016, (%)
- Figure 17: Working Hours Lost Due to Sickness Absences, by Age Group, 2012-2016, (%)
- Figure 18: Working Hours Lost Due to Sickness Absences, by Age Group, 2012-2016, (%)
- Public sector
- Employment structure
- Figure 19: Analysis of Employment in Central and Local Government, by Size of Company, 2016, (000s)
- Figure 20: Analysis of Employment in Central and Local Government, by Organisation Size, 2016, (% of Total Employment)
- Private sector
- Figure 21: Analysis of Employment in the Private Sector, by Size of Company, 2016, (000s)
- Figure 22: Analysis of Employment in Private Sector, 2016, (Employees in 000s by Size of Company)
- Overall market
- Figure 23: Differences in Absence and Workforce Size, 2012- 2016, (Average Days Lost per Employee)
- Figure 24: Differences in Absence and Workforce Size, 2012-2016, (Average Days Lost per Employee)
- Statutory sick pay
- The number of companies monitoring the cost of absence is on the decline
- Figure 25: Proportions of Organisations Monitoring the Cost of Employee Absence, by Type of Organisation and by Size of Company, 2014-2016, (%)
- Average cost of absence is also on the decline
- Figure 26: Average Annual Cost of Absence, per Employee per Year, by Sector, 2012-2016, (£ per Year)
- Figure 27: Average Annual Cost of Absence, 2012-2016, (per Employee per Year, by Sector, in £)
- Figure 28: Analysis of Cost of Workplace Illness and Injury, by Cost Bearer, 2006/07-2014/15, (£ Billion in 2014 prices)
- Figure 29: Analysis of Cost of Workplace Illness and Injury, by Cost Bearer, 2006/07-2014/15, (£ Billion in 2014 prices)
- Industry analysis
- Figure 30: Average Sickness Absence by Sector, 2012-2016, (Days Lost per Employee per Year)
- Reasons for absence
- Figure 31: Common Causes of Short Term Absence, 2014-2016, (% Identifying Most Common Cause)
- Figure 32: Percentage of Respondents Identifying Most Common Cause of Short-Term Absence, 2016, (%).
- Figure 33: Common Causes of Long-Term Absence, 2014-2016, (% Identifying Most Common Cause)
- Figure 34: Percentage of Respondents Identifying Most Common Cause of Long-Term Absence, 2016, (%)
- Figure 35: Number of Days Lost Through Sickness Absence in the UK, by Reason, 2012-2016, (Millions)
- Figure 36: Estimated Working Days Lost Due to Work-Related Illness or Injury, by Illness or Injury, 2010/11-2015/16, (000s)
- Stress
- Figure 37: Causes of Work-Related Stress, by Type of Organisation, 2016, (% of Respondents, Top Three Causes)
- Figure 38: Methods Being Used To Identify and Reduce Stress, by Type of Organisation, 2016, (% of Respondents That Take Steps To Manage Stress)
- Flexible working trends
- Regional analysis
- Figure 39: UK Regional Employment 2015, 2016 and 2017, (000s and % of Total)
- Figure 40: Regional Public Sector Employment, 2012-2016, (000)
- Figure 41: Sickness Absence Rates, by Region, October 2015 - September 2016, (%)
- Figure 42: Sickness Absence Rates, by Region, October 2015 - September 2016, (%)
- Market development
- Figure 43: The UK Market for Occupational Health Provision at Salary Costs for Non-Commercial Operators, 2012-2016, (£ Million)
- Figure 44: UK Market Segmentation for Occupational Health Provision at Salary Costs for Non-Commercial Operators, by Type of Provider, 2012-2016, (£ Million)
- Figure 45: UK Market Segmentation for Occupational Health Provision at Salary Costs for Non-Commercial Operators, by Type of Provider, 2012-2016, (£ Million)
- Key points
Market Trends
- Key points
- Wellbeing strategies are being introduced into companies at a higher rate...
- ... with a greater number including sleep deprivation and financial wellbeing programmes
- Wearable technology is starting to help bridge gaps in employee health information
- Lack of new OH professionals could undermine growth potential
- Key points
Industry Structure
- Key points
- Industry development and structure
- The launch of a new workplace health and wellbeing alliance hopes to improve awareness of industry benefits
- Other recent industry developments
- Some of the most significant industry developments seen over the last two years include:
- Major Industry Groups
- Industry Structure
- Figure 46: Structure of the UK Occupational Health Industry, 2016, (£ Million)
- Figure 47: Structure of the UK Occupational Health Industry, 2016, (% of Total Market Share)
- Figure 48: Analysis of the Changes in the Structure of the ‘Other Human Health Activities’ Industry, 2012-2016, (Number of Outlets and Businesses)
- Figure 49: Analysis of the Changes in the Structure of the ‘Other Human Health Activities’ Industry, 2012-2016, (Number of Outlets and Businesses)
- Structure by employment
- Figure 50: Analysis of the Employment Structure of the ‘Other Human Health Activities’ Industry, 2015 and 2016, (Number of Employees and Outlets)
- Figure 51: Analysis of the Employment Structure of the ‘Other Human Health Activities’ Industry, 2016, (% of Total Outlets)
- Structure by turnover
- Figure 52: Analysis of the Financial Structure of the ‘Other Human Health Activities’ Industry, 2015 and 2016, (£000 and Number of Businesses)
- Figure 53: Analysis of the Financial Structure of the ‘Other Human Health Activities’ Industry, 2016, (£000 and % of Businesses)
- Key points
Company Profiles
AXA Icas Healthcare Occupational Health Services
- Figure 54: Financial Analysis of AXA Icas Occupational Health Services, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Bupa Occupational Health
- Figure 55: Financial Analysis of Bupa Occupational Health, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Cigna Healthcare Occupational Health
COPE Occupational Health and Ergonomic Services
Duradiamond Healthcare
- Figure 56: Financial Analysis of Duradiamond Healthcare, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
HCA International
- Figure 57: Financial Analysis of HCA International, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Health Management
- Figure 58: Financial Analysis of Health Management, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
International SOS (formerly Abermed)
- Figure 59: Financial Analysis of International SOS/Abermed, 2012-16, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Medigold
- Figure 60: Financial Analysis of Medigold Health Consultancy, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Occupational Health Care Limited
- Figure 61: Financial Analysis of Occupational Health Care Limited, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
OH Assist (formerly Atos Healthcare)
- Figure 62: Financial Analysis of OH Assist, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
People Asset Management (PAM) Group
Roodlane Medical
- Figure 63: Financial Analysis of Roodlane Medical, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
Syngentis
- Company strategy
Working on Wellbeing Ltd (formerly Serco OH)
- Figure 64: Financial Analysis of Working on Wellbeing Ltd, 2013-2015, (£ 000)
- Company strategy
- Figure 65: Analysis of Profiled Companies’ Combined Turnover, 2011-2015, (£ 000)
Forecast
- Key points
- Figure 66: UK Occupational Health Market Segmentation Forecast, by Provider, 2017-2021, (£ Million at 2016 prices)
- Figure 67: UK Occupational Health Market Segmentation Forecast, by Provider, 2017-2021, (£ Million at 2016 prices)
- Figure 68: Development of the UK Occupational Health Market, 2011-2021, (£ Million)
- Integration of OH into mainstream healthcare could speed up industry development...
- ... while an increase in provision could help close the UK’s productivity gap
- The return of economic uncertainty has led to a rise in presenteeism
- Key points
