"On-premise alcohol sales continue to grow despite falling volume consumption indicating that consumers are ordering fewer but more expensive drinks when they go out. Drinking away from home tends to revolve around occasions with consumers ordering drinks that correspond to the current occasion. By understanding what drink goes with what occasion, alcohol brands and bars can better market certain drinks. Meals and celebrations are the most common reason why consumers drink on premise and bars can increase alcohol sales by providing consumers with a unique eating/drinking experience."

- Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: