Online and Mobile Retailing - Ireland - March 2017
“Despite looking for lower delivery costs, Irish consumers are interested in paying an annual or monthly postage fee to have goods delivered the next day. Such an approach offers consumers both immediacy and cost savings. Retailers will need to be very clear about how the savings of the upfront cost break down and how quickly a subscription ‘pays for itself’ to encourage uptake.”
– James Wilson, Research Analyst
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Issues covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Forecast
- Figure 1: Indexed forecast value of online and mobile retail sales, NI and RoI, 2012-22
- Market factors
- UK Europe’s leading e-commerce market
- Mobile purchasing appeals to consumers
- RoI consumers spending more online
- High device ownership positive for online shopping
- Companies, brands and innovations
- The consumer
- Consumers using multiple devices to shop online at home
- Figure 2: Usage of devices to shop online in the last 12 months, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Fashion and travel important online shopping categories
- Figure 3: Types of items/services bought online via laptop/desktop computer, smartphone and tablet, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Home delivery the preferred delivery method for Irish consumers
- Figure 4: Types of delivery used by consumers when shopping online in the last 12 months, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Free postage important but consumers also willing to pay for speedy delivery
- Figure 5: Agreement with statements relating to online and mobile retailing, NI and RoI, January 2017
- What we think
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Online sales in Ireland to continue growing in 2017
- The UK has the highest level of online shoppers in the EU
- RoI consumers increase the amount they spend online
- Digital single market to boost online shopping but Brexit presents challenges to Irish retailers
Market Size and Forecast
- Strong growth in online sales to continue in 2017
- Figure 6: Estimated online and mobile retail expenditure, IoI, NI and RoI, 2012-22
- Figure 7: Proportion of total retail sales made online, UK (including NI), 2011-16
- Online retail sales will continue growing through to 2022
- Figure 8: Indexed forecast value of online and mobile retail sales, NI and RoI, 2012-22
Market Drivers
- UK remains top e-commerce market in Europe
- Figure 9: Online purchases in selected European Union markets, 2016
- Online spending increases in RoI
- Figure 10: Average monthly spend online per person, RoI, 2014 and 2016
- Mobile devices are key purchasing channel
- Figure 11: Share of total monthly purchases online via mobile devices (smartphone and tablet), by country, 2016
- Drone deliveries being trialled
- Figure 12: Agreement with the statement ‘I am interested in having packages delivered by drone (eg Amazon Prime Air)’, NI and RoI, 2016 and 2017
- High device ownership positive for online shopping in Ireland
- Figure 13: Ownership of or access to mobile technology devices, NI and RoI, February 2016 and January 2017
- Brexit has potential to impact UK/NI retailers’ participation in digital single market
- Brexit upset could see more cross-border online shopping
- Figure 14: If consumers intend to shop for various goods/services in NI/UK during the next six months to take advantage of the shift in the £/€ exchange rate, RoI, August 2016
- UK remains top e-commerce market in Europe
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Amazon launches Dash Button in the UK
- ‘eBay Authenticate’ to help reduce risk of buying online
- Home Retail acquisition positions Sainsbury’s to better meet ‘on-demand’ culture
- Next uses customer data to personalise website
Competitive Strategies
- Pure-play retailers
- Amazon
- Amazon Go
- ASOS
- eBay
- Littlewoods Ireland
- Multichannel retailers
- Arnotts
- Harvey Norman
- Next
- Sainsbury’s
- Tesco
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Multiple devices used to shop online at home
- Fashion and travel services the main items Irish consumers are buying online
- Home deliveries the main delivery method but in-store click-and-collect also popular
- Free postage important but consumers willing to pay to have goods delivered next day
Devices Used to Shop Online
- Home the preferred location for online shopping
- Figure 15: Usage of devices to shop online in the last 12 months, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Desktop and laptop computers popular among older consumers when shopping online
- Figure 16: Usage of desktop/laptop computers to shop online while at home, by age, NI and RoI, January 2017
- NI women more likely to use mobile devices to shop online
- Figure 17: Use of smartphones and tablets to shop online in the last 12 months, by gender, NI, January 2017
- Figure 18: Use of smartphones and tablets to shop online in the last 12 months, by gender, RoI, January 2017
Items Purchased Online
- Fashion and travel the most important online categories
- Figure 19: Types of items/services bought online via laptop/desktop computer, smartphone and tablet in the last 12 months, NI and RoI, January 2017
- High-earning consumers using laptops and desktops to buy travel services
- Figure 20: Consumers who have purchased travel services (eg flights, holiday packages, hotels) using a laptop or desktop computer in the last 12 months, by gross annual household income, NI, January 2017
- Figure 21: Consumers who have purchased travel services (eg flights, holiday packages, hotels) using a laptop or desktop computer in the last 12 months, by gross annual household income, RoI, January 2017
- Women and Millennials buying clothes via smartphones
- Figure 22: Consumers who have purchased clothing, footwear and accessories using a smartphone in the last 12 months, by gender and age, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Married consumers buying entertainment items via laptops and desktops
- Figure 23: Consumers who have bought entertainment (eg tickets for cinema, concerts, sporting events) items via a laptop/desktop and smartphone in the last 12 months, by marital status, NI, January 2017
- Figure 24: Consumers who have bought entertainment (eg tickets for cinema, concerts, sporting events) items via a laptop/desktop and smartphone in the last 12 months, by marital status, RoI, January 2017
- Streaming popular among consumers from rural areas
- Figure 25: Consumers who have streamed or downloaded books/music/movies/games downloads (including rentals) via a smartphone in the last 12 months, by location, NI, January 2017
- Figure 26: Consumers who have streamed or downloaded books/music/movies/games downloads (including rentals) via a smartphone in the last 12 months, by location, RoI, January 2017
Delivery Methods Used
- Irish consumers prefer to get goods delivered to home
- Figure 27: Types of delivery used by consumers when shopping online in the last 12 months, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Home deliveries appeal to older consumers
- Figure 28: Consumers who have had goods purchased online delivered to home, by age, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Affluent consumers using in-store click-and-collect
- Figure 29: Consumers who have collected goods purchased online in-store from the retailer that they bought from, by social class, NI and RoI, January 2017
Attitudes towards Online and Mobile Retailing
- Consumers prepared to wait longer in return for free postage
- Figure 30: Agreement with statements relating to online and mobile retailing, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Mature consumers focus on cost; Millennials on expediency
- Figure 31: Agreement with statements relating to online and mobile retailing, by age, NI, January 2017
- Figure 32: Agreement with statements relating to online and mobile retailing, by age, RoI, January 2017
- Retailers’ data breaches a concern for over-45s
- Figure 33: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be less inclined to shop with a company that has experienced a data breach’, by age, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Irish consumers looking for more locally based online retailers
- Figure 34: Agreement with the statement 'I would shop online more if there were more NI/RoI-based online retailers', by social class, NI and RoI, January 2017
- Older consumers find it easier to buy online via websites
- Figure 35: Agreement with the statement ‘I find it easier to shop via a standard website compared to a dedicated app’, by gender and age, NI and RoI, January 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Generational cohort definitions
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Companies Covered
