Online Retailing - Europe - July 2017
“Online retailing has only played a role in the retail sector for about 15 years and rather less than that in many countries. Retailers, whether store-based or online pureplayers, are still feeling their way in many respects. It is becoming clear that online retailers cannot compete on price, they need to concentrate on convenience and breadth of range. But, as Amazon is showing with Prime, there will be many other things that they can do to stand out. Online has been growing fast and while it must plateau at some stage, there are very few signs that we are reaching a first stage of maturity yet. But it is also becoming clear that for store-based retailers the distinction between online and in-store sales is artificial and it is only for the pureplayers that online is an independent channel of distribution.”
– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research
This Report discusses the following key issues:
- Which devices consumers used to shop online in the last 12 months
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Retailers used for online shopping in the last 12 months.
- Responses to a series of attitudinal statements relating to online retailers in general
- Reasons for not shopping online.
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- Coverage
- Consumer research
- Market definition
- Market sizes
- Methodology
- Financial definitions
- VAT rates
- Figure 1: Europe: VAT rates, 2012-17
- Abbreviations
- Coverage
Executive Summary – Europe – The Market
- Online sales
- Retail only
- Total online sales
- Figure 2: Europe: leading 18 economies: estimated total online sales (inc VAT), 2009-22
- Figure 3: Europe: leading 18 economies: online sales as % all retail sales (excl fuel), 2009-22
- Forecasts
- Sales by country
- Figure 4: Europe: online retail sales (inc VAT) by country, 2012-17
- Figure 5: Europe: online retail sales (inc VAT) by country, forecasts, 2018-22
- Online as a share of all retail sales
- Figure 6: Europe: online retail sales as % all retail sales, 2012-17
- Leading players
- Amazon vs eBay
- Mail order
- Fashion
- Food retailers
- Alibaba – AliExpress
- Figure 7: Europe: leading online retailers, sales (excl. VAT), 2014-16
- Market shares
- Figure 8: Europe: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2014-16
- What we think
- Still growing
- Amazon dominant
- Stores fighting back
- Young management
- Where next?
Executive Summary – Europe – The Consumer
- Last online purchase
- Figure 9: Europe: percentage saying they have bought online in the last 12 months, 2016
- Devices used
- Figure 10: Europe: devices used for online purchasing, June 2017
- Amazon and Prime
- Figure 11: Europe: membership of Amazon Prime, 2017
- Leading retailers
- Figure 12: Europe: top three online retailers by proportion of shoppers, by country, June 2017
- Leading store-based retailers
- Figure 13: Europe: leading store-based retailers by proportion of shoppers, by country, June 2017
- Zalando a success across Europe
- Figure 14: Europe: ranking of the leading fashion pureplayer by proportion of shoppers, by country, June 2017
- Mail order retailers
- Figure 15: Europe: ranking of the leading former mail order companies by proportion of shoppers, by country, June 2017
- Why people shop online
- Figure 16: Europe: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, by country, June 2017
- Disadvantages of shopping online
Executive Summary – Europe – Launch Activity and Innovation
- Help in the decision-making process
- Order fulfilment and delivery options
- Lidl experiments with grocery click-and-collect service in Germany
- Aldi launches e-book service
- Buy now, pay later
- Store without products
- Apps and social media
- Help in the decision-making process
France
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- The economy
- Online sales
- Figure 17: France: online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-22
- Segmentation/What they buy online
- Broadband access
- Device ownership and internet access
- Online shopping
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 18: France: leading online retailers’ estimated shares of all online sales, 2016
- The consumer
- How they shop online
- Figure 19: France: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Where they shop online
- Figure 20: France: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Online shopping habits and attitudes
- Figure 21: France: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Opportunities for growth
- The facts
- The implications
- The impact of Amazon on online grocery
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Economy weak, but on the up
- Online growing steadily
- Drive is the largest area of spending, followed by clothing
- Broadband access plateauing
- Smartphone ownership rising, but still low compared to other countries
- But traditional devices still used most for shopping
- Market size
- France a weak spot in the European economy
- Online sales and forecasts
- Figure 22: France: estimated online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 23: France: online sales (incl. VAT), forecasts, 2017-22
- More details from FEVAD
- Segmentation/what they buy online
- Figure 24: France: products and services bought online in the last 12 months, 2016
- Grocery
- Figure 25: France: grocery shopping habits: percentage agreeing “I do more of my grocery shopping online”, Q1 2017
- Figure 26: France: grocery home delivery services, 2017
- Clothing
- Footwear
- DIY
- Electricals
- Beauty
- Market drivers
- Broadband access
- Figure 27: France: broadband penetration (As % all households), 2009-16
- Device ownership and internet access
- Figure 28: France: technology products personally owned, Q1 2017
- Figure 29: France: devices used to access the internet in the last three months, Q1 2017
- Online shopping
- Figure 30: France: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, June 2017
- Figure 31: France: percentage saying they have bought online in the 12 months, 2008-16
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Amazon twice as large as its closest rival
- Signs of consolidation
- Grocers building scale
- Flash sales model growing and consolidating internationally
- Amazon leads, and a long tail
- Leading players
- Amazon dominates
- Cdiscount playing catch up
- Consolidation and partnerships emerging in response to Amazon
- Grocers developing the Drive concept further
- Carrefour buying in scale
- The flash sales model growing and consolidating internationally
- A note on marketplaces
- Figure 32: France: leading online retailers, sales, excl. VAT, 2013-16
- Website visitors
- Figure 33: France: top retail sites by number of unique visitors, Jan-March 2017
- Market shares
- Amazon leads, but there is a long tail
- Figure 34: France: leading online retailers’ estimated shares of all online sales, 2016
- The consumer – What you need to know
- French online shopping at a medium stage of development
- Amazon dominant and extending its lead
- Multi-category retailers significant
- Store-based retailers’ usage down
- Choice and convenience are the most important advantages of online shopping
- Lack of physical contact is the main barrier to shopping online
- How they shop online
- Popularity of online shopping below Germany and UK
- Figure 35: France: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Figure 36: France: profile of online buyers by device used, June 2017
- Where they shop online
- Amazon leads by a wide margin
- Multi-category retailers significant
- Store-based retailers’ usage down
- Figure 37: France: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Figure 38: France: profile of shoppers by retailer bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Figure 39: France: membership of Amazon Prime, by age and gender, June 2017
- Online shopping habits and attitudes
- Choice and convenience are the key advantages of online shopping
- Figure 40: France: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- Figure 41: France: profile of online shoppers by reasons for buying online, June 2017
- Reasons for not shopping online
- Figure 42: France: reasons for not shopping online, June 2017
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- INSTITUT NATIONALE DE LA STATISTIQUE ET DES ÉTUDES ÉCONOMIQUES (INSEE) – Paris
- EUROSTAT – Luxembourg
- FEVAD – La Fédération du e-commerce et de la vente à distance - Paris
- EDITIONS DAUVERS – Rennes
- Overview
Germany
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- The economy
- Online sales
- Figure 43: Germany: online sales (incl.VAT), 2012-17
- Segmentation/What they buy online
- Figure 44: Germany: online sales by category, 2016
- Broadband access
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Figure 45: Germany: leading online retailers’ shares of online sales, 2016
- The consumer
- How they shop online
- Figure 46: Germany: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Where they shop online
- Figure 47: Germany: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Figure 48: Germany: membership of Amazon Prime, June 2017
- Attitudes to online shopping
- Figure 49: Germany: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Amazon’s dominance set to grow further
- The facts
- The implications
- Could it be now or never for online grocery retailing?
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Online sales reach €52.7 billion in 2016
- Clothing and consumer electronics the biggest categories
- Broadband access hits 90%
- Smartphone ownership hits a new high
- Market size
- Economy growing modestly
- Online sales and forecasts
- Figure 50: Germany: online sales (incl.VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 51: Germany: online sales (incl.VAT), forecasts, 2017-22
- Segmentation/what they buy online
- Clothing the largest category by value
- Consumer electronics follows on
- Food underdeveloped but growing
- DIY small but growing
- Drugstores growing sales steadily
- Figure 52: Germany: online sales by category, incl. VAT, 2016
- Market drivers
- Broadband access
- Figure 53: Germany: broadband penetration (as % all households), 2009-16
- Device ownership and internet access
- Figure 54: Germany: technology products personally owned, Q1 2017
- Figure 55: Germany: devices used to access the internet in the last three months, Q1 2017
- Online shopping
- Figure 56: Germany: percentage saying they have bought online in the last 12 months, 2012-16
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Media-Saturn enjoys rapid growth
- Amazon cements its dominance
- Leading players
- Amazon dominates the sector
- Electrical retailers dominate leading retailers
- Otto Group expands through specialist shops
- Zalando continues its impressive growth
- Media-Saturn leverages its multichannel structure for growth
- A note on marketplaces
- Figure 57: Germany: leading online retailers, sales, 2014-16
- Market shares
- A good year for Amazon
- eBay continues to lose market share
- Growth in less-developed sectors is fragmenting the market
- Figure 58: Germany: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2014-16
- The consumer – What you need to know
- 93% have shopped online
- Online pureplays dominate
- 29% have an Amazon Prime subscription
- Wider range is the main reason for shopping online
- Those not shopping online prefer to touch products
- How they shop online
- PC/laptops favoured for online shopping
- Figure 59: Germany: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Young consumers shift towards devices
- Figure 60: Germany: profile of online shoppers by device used, May 2016 and June 2017
- Where they shop online
- Online-only retailers dominate
- Figure 61: Germany: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Broad spectrum shop online
- Figure 62: Germany: profile of shoppers by retailer bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Smartphone use peaks among fashion specialists
- Figure 63: Germany: percentage that shopped online using a smartphone, by retailer, June 2017
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Figure 64: Germany: membership of Amazon Prime, June 2017
- Half of Amazon shoppers have never been a member
- Figure 65: Germany: Amazon shoppers, by Prime membership status, June 2017
- Young men most likely to be Prime members
- Figure 66: Germany: membership of Amazon Prime, by age and gender, June 2017
- Prime membership increases with income
- Figure 67: Germany: membership of Amazon Prime, by household income, June 2017
- Online shopping habits and attitudes
- Reasons for shopping online
- Wider range
- Price differential less important
- Figure 68: Germany: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- Different age groups shop online for different reasons
- Figure 69: Germany: profile of online shoppers by reasons for buying online, June 2017
- Reasons for not shopping online
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- STATISTISCHES BUNDESAMT – Wiesbaden
- EUROSTAT – Luxembourg
- EHI Retail Institute
- BEVH
- Overview
Italy
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- The economy
- Online sales and forecasts
- Figure 70: Italy: online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-22
- Segmentation/what they buy online
- Broadband access
- Device ownership and internet access
- Online shopping
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 71: Italy: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2016
- The consumer
- How they shop online
- Figure 72: Italy: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Where they shop online
- Figure 73: Italy: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Attitudes to online shopping
- Figure 74: Italy: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- The digital world has the potential to drive change in Italian retailing
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunities in cross-border e-commerce
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Economy growing slowly
- Online underdeveloped but growing rapidly
- Electricals the largest area of spending, followed by clothing
- Broadband access low, but increasing
- Italians love their smartphones
- …and 42% of Italians use them for shopping
- Market size
- Economy growing modestly
- Online sales and forecasts
- Figure 75: Italy: estimated online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 76: Italy: forecast online sales, 2017-22
- Segmentation/What they buy online
- Figure 77: Italy: products and services bought online in the last 12 months, 2016
- Figure 78: Italy: online sales, breakdown by product type, 2016-17
- Grocery
- Figure 79: Italy: grocery shopping habits: those agreeing “I do more of my grocery shopping online”, Q1 2017
- Electricals
- Clothing & footwear
- DIY
- Beauty
- Market drivers
- Broadband access
- Figure 80: Italy: broadband penetration (as % all households), 2009-16
- Device ownership and internet access
- Figure 81: Italy: technology products personally owned, Q1 2017
- Figure 82: Italy: devices used to access the internet in the last three months, Q1 2017
- Online shopping
- Figure 83: Italy: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, April 2016 and June 2017
- Figure 84: Italy: percentage saying they have bought online in the last 12 months, 2008-16
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Amazon sees the potential and is investing heavily
- Increasing amounts of m&a activity
- A fragmented market
- Leading players
- Amazon leads the market
- ePrice is focusing on core business
- French flash sales companies buying into Italy
- Showroomprive/Saldiprivati
- vente-privee/Privalia
- Unieuro has acquired Monclick
- Yoox Net-a-Porter
- Figure 85: Italy: leading online retailers, sales, 2015-16
- Market shares
- A fragmented market
- Figure 86: Italy: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2016
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Almost 90% of internet users shop online
- Traditional computers most used, but smartphones growing strongest
- International pureplayers dominate
- A third are members of Amazon Prime
- Price, convenience and wide ranges the top reasons for shopping online
- Lack of physical contact is the main barrier to shopping online
- How they shop online
- Shopping online is widespread amongst internet users
- Figure 87: Italy: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Figure 88: Italy: profile of online buyers by device used, June 2017
- Where they shop online
- International pureplayers dominate
- Figure 89: Italy: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Figure 90: Italy: profile of shoppers by retailer bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Figure 91: Italy: membership of Amazon Prime, June 2017
- Figure 92: Italy: membership of Amazon Prime, by age and gender, June 2017
- Online shopping habits and attitudes
- Reasons for shopping online
- Price still top in Italy but convenience ranking highly
- Wider range
- Figure 93: Italy: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- Figure 94: Italy: profile of online shoppers by reasons for buying online, June 2017
- Reasons for not shopping online
- Desire for physical contact the main barrier
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- ISTAT – Rome
- NETCOMM (CONSORZIO DEL COMMERCIO ELETTRONICO ITALIANO) - Milan
- EUROSTAT – Luxembourg
- Overview
Spain
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- The economy
- Online sales and forecast
- Figure 95: Spain: online retail sales, 2012-22
- Segmentation/what they buy online
- Figure 96: Spain: online sales by type of retailer, 2016
- Broadband access
- Figure 97: Spain: broadband penetration (as % all households), 2009-16
- Online shopping
- Figure 98: Spain: percentage saying they have bought online in the last year, 2007-16
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 99: Spain: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2016
- The consumer
- How they shop online
- Figure 100: Spain: devices used to shop online in the last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Where they shop online
- Figure 101: Spain: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, May 2016, June 2017
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Figure 102: Spain: profile of Amazon Prime members, June 2017
- Attitudes to online shopping
- Figure 103: Spain: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Spain approaching the tipping point
- The facts
- The implications
- Home grown retailers increasingly important
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Economy recovering
- Online growing fast
- More people shopping online
- Broadband access growing
- Market size
- The economy
- Online sales and forecasts
- Figure 104: Spain: online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 105: Spain: forecast online sales (incl. VAT), 2018-22
- Segmentation/what they buy online
- Figure 106: Spain: products and services bought online in the last 12 months, 2016
- Figure 107: Spain: online sales by type of retailer, 2016
- Grocery
- Figure 108: Spain: grocery shopping habits, percentage agreeing “I do more of my grocery shopping online”, Q1 2017
- Electricals
- Clothing & footwear
- DIY
- Beauty
- Market drivers
- Broadband access
- Figure 109: Spain: broadband penetration (as % all households), 2009-16
- Device ownership and internet access
- Figure 110: Spain: technology products personally owned, Q1 2017
- Figure 111: Spain: devices used to access the internet in the last three months, Q1 2017
- Online shopping
- Figure 112: Spain: devices used to shop online in the last 12 months, May 2017
- Figure 113: Spain: percentage saying they have bought online in the last 12 months, 2008-16
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Amazon leads
- eBay faltering, AliExpress growing
- Food retailers
- Fashion growing
- Amazon takes almost 14% of online sales
- Leading players
- eBay, Amazon and marketplaces
- Amazon in the lead
- vente-privee absorbing Privalia
- Food retailers
- Clothing
- Figure 114: Spain: leading online retailers, sales, 2014-16
- Market shares
- Fast growing market
- Figure 115: Spain: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2016
- The consumer – What you need to know
- PC/laptop the device of choice
- Amazon by far the most-used site
- All leading retailers are up on last year
- Amazon Prime tying customers in
- Convenience and price drive online sales
- How they shop online
- Enthusiastic online shoppers
- PC/laptop device of choice, but signs of a switch away
- Figure 116: Spain: devices used to shop online in the last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Figure 117: Spain: profile of online shoppers by device used, June 2017
- Where they shop online
- Amazon dominates
- Figure 118: Spain: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, May 2016, June 2017
- Figure 119: Spain: profile of shoppers by retailer bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Figure 120: Spain: membership of Amazon Prime, June 2017
- Figure 121: Spain: profile of Amazon Prime members, June 2017
- Online shopping habits and attitudes
- Reasons for shopping online
- Figure 122: Spain: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- Figure 123: Spain: profile of online shoppers by reasons for buying online, June 2017
- Reasons for not shopping online
- Figure 124: Spain: why people chose not to shop online, June 2017
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- CNMC (Comision Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia)
- INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE ESTADISTICA (INE) – Madrid
- EUROSTAT – Luxembourg
- Overview
UK
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Internet access at near universal levels and device ownership high
- Real incomes falling and confidence wavering
- Figure 125: Real wage growth: average weekly earnings vs inflation, Jan 2012-May 2017
- Online sales growth accelerating
- Figure 126: All online sales and forecast, 2012-22
- Pureplayers growing faster
- Figure 127: Online pureplayers and store-based retailers share of all online sales, 2009-17
- Clothing the largest sector online
- Figure 128: Online sales, by product category, 2016
- Digital spending also growing
- Companies and brands
- Innovation is driving Amazon’s success
- Figure 129: Online retailing, market shares, 2016
- Same-day delivery taking off?
- Amazon scores highly on trust
- Figure 130: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, August 2016-May 2017
- The consumer
- 91% of consumers have bought online
- Figure 131: Products purchased online in the past year, May 2017
- Desktop and laptops remain the devices of choice for online shoppers
- Figure 132: Devices used to buy goods online in the past year, May 2017
- A majority of purchases still come from home
- Figure 133: Where consumers made purchases in the past year, May 2017
- Amazon by far the most popular retailer
- Figure 134: Retailers used to purchase non-food and drink products online in the past year, May 2017
- Almost a quarter have Amazon Prime
- Figure 135: Membership of Amazon Prime, April 2017
- Retail credit shows low usage but potentially big promise
- Figure 136: Payment options used to buy goods online, May 2017
- Cashback sites are a popular tool when purchasing online
- Social media can inspire purchasing, but entertainment must come first
- Figure 137: Attitudes to buying online, May 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Is Amazon right to focus on Prime?
- The facts
- The implications
- How can retailers best leverage social channels?
- The facts
- The implications
- Is there a need for greater curation and personalisation online?
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Internet access at near universal levels and device ownership high
- Real incomes falling and confidence wavering
- Online sales growth accelerating
- Pureplayers growing faster
- Clothing the largest sector online
- Digital spending also growing
- Market drivers
- Internet access nearing universal levels
- Figure 138: UK household internet access, 2007-16
- More personally own a smartphone than a laptop
- Figure 139: Personal ownership of core devices used for online shopping, December 2016
- Confidence is wavering
- Figure 140: Consumers’ future financial confidence, Jan 16-Jun 17
- Real incomes are now falling
- Figure 141: Real wage growth: average weekly earnings vs inflation, Jan 2012-May 2017
- Volume growth slowing in the retail industry
- Figure 142: Annual % change in all UK retail sales (ex-fuel), by value and volume, Jan 2016-May 2017
- Online retailing throughout the year
- Figure 143: Average weekly value of retail sales online, non-seasonally adjusted, Nov 2014-May 2017
- Figure 144: Online retail sales as a % of all retail sales, non-seasonally adjusted, Nov 2014-May 2017
- Market size and forecast
- The source data
- Online share of all retailing
- Online sales growth is accelerating
- Figure 145: Online sales as % all retail sales, (exc fuel), 2007-17
- Total online sales and forecast
- Figure 146: All online sales and forecast, 2012-22
- Figure 147: All online sales, 2012-22
- Market segmentation
- Stores’ online sales vs pureplayers
- Figure 148: Online pureplayers and store-based retailers share of all online sales, 2009-17
- Online by type of retailer
- Figure 149: Online sales by type of retailer, 2016
- Figure 150: Online share of major retail sectors sales, 2016
- Home shopping
- Figure 151: Online share of all non-store retailers sales, 2008-16
- Pureplayer and stores forecasts
- Figure 152: Pureplayer sales, 2012-22
- Figure 153: Pureplayer sales, 2012-22
- Store-based retailers
- Figure 154: Online sales of store-based retailers, 2012-22
- Figure 155: Online sales of store-based retailers, 2012-22
- Market segmentation by product
- Figure 156: Online sales, by product category, 2016
- Figure 157: Online sales by product category, 2014-17
- Digital spending
- Figure 158: The book market, 2012-17
- Figure 159: Spending on e-books as % all spending on books, 2009-17
- Video – Streaming set to overtake hard copy
- Figure 160: UK video market by format, 2012-17
- Music – Still growing fast
- Figure 161: Share of digital spending on Music, 2011-17
- Games – Downloading not always practical
- The total download market
- Figure 162: The digital download market, 2016 and 2017
- The consumer – What you need to know
- 91% of consumers have bought online
- Desktops and laptops remain the device of choice for online shoppers
- A majority of purchases still come from home
- Amazon is by far the most popular retailer
- Almost a quarter have Amazon Prime
- Retail credit shows low usage but potentially big promise
- Cashback sites a popular tool when purchasing online
- Social media can inspire purchasing, but entertainment must come first
- Undermining price integrity
- What they buy online
- 91% of consumers have bought online in the past year
- Figure 163: Online purchasing levels in the past year, May 2017
- Clothing the most popular item to purchase online
- Figure 164: Products purchased online in the past year, May 2017
- Repertoire of products purchased
- Figure 165: Repertoire of product categories purchased from in the past 12 months, May 2017
- Devices used to buy online
- Desktops and laptops remain the devices of choice
- Figure 166: Devices used to buy goods online in the past year, May 2017
- Over half of 16-34s have purchased via smartphones
- Figure 167: Devices used to buy goods online in the past year, May 2017
- Repertoire of devices used
- Figure 168: Repertoire of devices used to purchase online in the last 12 months, May 2017
- Where consumers buy and browse online
- A majority of purchases still come from home
- Figure 169: Where consumers made purchases in the past year, May 2017
- Figure 170: Where consumers made purchases in the past year, by devices used to purchase online in the past year, May 2017
- Younger and more affluent consumers most likely to purchase when out of home
- Figure 171: Where consumers made purchases in the past year, by age group, May 2017
- Figure 172: Where consumers made purchases in the past year, by socio-economic group, May 2017
- More browsing than purchasing is done out of the home
- Figure 173: Where consumers have browsed for goods online in the past 12 months, May 2017
- Younger consumers are again more likely to browse outside of the home
- Figure 174: Where consumers have browsed for goods online in the past 12 months, May 2017
- Retailers used
- Amazon still on top
- Figure 175: Retailers used to purchase non-food and drink products online in the past year, May 2017
- Figure 176: Trend data – Retailers used to buy online, May 2014-May 2017
- Online shopper profiles match those of in-store shoppers
- Figure 177: Retailers used to purchase non-food and drink products online in the past year, by age and socio-economic group, May 2017
- Repertoire of online retailers used
- Figure 178: Repertoire of retailers used to purchase non-food and drink products online in the past year, May 2017
- Figure 179: Repertoire of retailers used to purchase non-food and drink products online in the past year, by retailers used in the past year, May 2017
- Amazon Prime and subscription services
- Almost a quarter have Amazon Prime…
- Figure 180: Membership of Amazon Prime, April 2017
- … and just over half of 16-34 year olds have had some experience with Prime
- Figure 181: Membership of Amazon Prime, April 2017
- Other similar services have lower membership but are growing
- Figure 182: Ownership of other membership schemes, by total sample and by % of those who have shopped with the retailer in the past year, May 2017
- Why is Amazon Prime so much more popular?
- Figure 183: Use of Amazon Prime services, April 2017
- Why offer a scheme at all?
- Figure 184: Products purchased via Amazon in the past year, by membership of Amazon Prime, April 2017
- Use of payment options, credit and cashback sites
- Retail credit still a niche option
- Figure 185: Payment options used to buy goods online, May 2017
- PayPal usage skews older
- Figure 186: Payment options used to buy goods online, by age, May 2017
- Despite low usage there is demand for credit terms
- Figure 187: Interest in payment options not used in the past year, May 2017
- Cashback sites a popular option online
- Figure 188: Cashback site usage, May 2017
- Half of 25-34s have used a cashback site
- Figure 189: Cashback site usage, by age, May 2017
- Attitudes to social media and product recommendations
- Social media and online retailing
- Figure 190: Attitudes to buying online and social media, May 2017
- Younger consumers happier to share information and communicate through instant messaging
- Figure 191: Agreement to attitudes to buying online and social media, May 2017
- A need for curation and personalisation online?
- Figure 192: Attitudes to discoverability in shopping online, May 2017
- Attitudes to discounts, promotions and joint accounts
- High levels of promotional activity may be undermining price integrity online
- Figure 193: Attitudes to promotions and pricing online, May 2017
- Do retailers need to evolve customer accounts?
- Figure 194: Attitudes to joint accounts online, May 2017
- Those in larger households far more interested in splitting costs
- Figure 195: Agreement to attitudes to joint accounts online, by household size, May 2017
- Key players – What you need to know
- Amazon innovation driving its success
- Online retailers trying to tie in customers
- Store-based vs pureplayers: pureplayers growing faster
- Stores and online
- Same-day delivery taking off?
- Amazon scores highly on trust
- Leading online retailers
- Amazon outperforming eBay
- eBay marketplace
- Shop Direct gaining momentum
- Store-based retailers
- Fashion – Key area for online
- Figure 196: Leading online retailers, 2014/15-2016/17
- Market shares
- Figure 197: Leading online retailers, market shares, 2014-16
- Figure 198: Online retailing, market shares, 2016
- Launch activity and innovation
- Enhanced delivery options…
- …Tesco deliveries within-the-hour
- …John Lewis trialling direct-to-customer's car trunk shopping delivery service
- …drone deliveries
- Figure 199: Amazon Prime Air, Test Launch 2016
- …Matches Fashion 90-minute delivery service across London
- …Amazon launches free one-hour restaurant delivery service in London
- M&S to trial online grocery shopping service
- Chat-style interface platforms for customer service
- ‘Buy British’
- Buying from sellers who live nearby
- ‘Buy now pay later’
- Is Amazon preparing to launch its checkout-free supermarket concept in the UK?
- App that makes choosing healthier options easier
- ASOS testing beauty app
- Real-time, in-app retail experience
- Social media
- Facebook most popular social media site
- Figure 200: Usage of social and media networks in the last three months, 2014-March 2017
- Family and friends most trusted news source
- Figure 201: Sources of content shared on social and media network other than users’ own content, march 2017
- Why do people follow companies?
- Figure 202: Attitudes towards social and media networks, March 2017
- Who is being talked about?
- Figure 203: Number of mentions for selected retailers, 3 July 2016-30 June 2017
- Tesco topics
- Figure 204: Topic cloud around online mentions of Tesco, July 2016-June 2017
- Amazon topics
- Figure 205: Topic cloud around mentions of Amazon online, July 2016-June 2017
- eBay topics
- Figure 206: Topic cloud around mentions of eBay online, July 2016-June 2017
- ASOS topics
- Figure 207: Topic cloud around mentions of ASOS online, July 2016-June 2017
- Advertising and marketing activity
- Total online retail advertising spend up 16.1% year-on-year in 2016
- Figure 208: UK online retail – Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2013-16
- Online marketplace Amazon.co.uk is the biggest advertising spender
- ebay targets young shoppers
- Notonthehighstreet.com ‘Magic is Real’ campaign
- Very.co.uk £3m autumn fashion collection campaign
- Littlewoods.com rebranding campaign
- Iceland Frozen Foods drops celebrity-focused advertising
- Boohoo first dedicated menswear campaign
- Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter emphasise the luxury shopping experience
- Figure 209: Leading UK online retailers – Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2013-16
- A fifth of total advertising spend channelled through digital medium
- Figure 210: UK online retail – Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, by media type, 2013-16
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Brand research
- What you need to know
- Brand map
- Figure 211: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, August 2016-May 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 212: Key metrics for selected brands, August 2016-May 2017
- Brand attitudes – John Lewis is worth paying more for, but pureplayers are innovative and provide a great service
- Figure 213: Attitudes, by brand, August 2016-May 2017
- Brand personality – Pureplayers are vibrant and fun, M&S is unappealing
- Figure 214: Brand personality – Macro image, August 2016-May 2017
- Pureplayers are exciting, Very is aspirational, M&S is overrated
- Figure 215: Brand personality – Micro image, August 2016-May 2017
- Brand analysis
- Amazon
- eBay
- Fashion retailers
- Department stores
- Supermarkets and Ocado
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Data sources
- VAT
- Financial definitions
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Appendix – Market size and forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Overview
Amazon
- What we think
- The focus on Prime
- The fostering of the next generation
- The white whale(s)?
- Amazon gets physical
- The threats?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 216: Amazon.com Inc: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 217: Amazon: estimated total retail sales, by European country (excl. VAT), 2014-16
- Retail offering
AO World Plc
- What we think
- 4Cs strategy is working
- Still work to do with mobile
- Smoothing the customer journey
- New distribution centre provides platform for further European expansion
- Opening up new revenue streams
- What next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 218: AO World Plc – Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 219: AO World Plc – Group turnover breakdown by segment, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Figure 220: AO World Plc – UK turnover breakdown by segment, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Retail offering
Argos
- What we think
- Digitally-led in-store Sainsbury’s concessions deliver positive results
- Own brand drive
- Market-leading order fulfilment proposition
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 221: Argos – Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 222: Argos – Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
ASOS
- What we think
- ASOS to launch its own sportswear range
- Tapping into the growing demand for plus-size menswear
- Mobile-first approach
- Relevant content and customer engagement
- Convenient delivery and return options
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 223: ASOS – Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Cdiscount
- What we think
- Domestic focus post-restructure
- Building stronger customer relationships
- Increased mobile focus
- Click-and-collect strength
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 224: Cdiscount: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 225: Cdiscount: key metrics, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Dixons Carphone
- What we think
- Connectivity is the big idea
- Ruling price out of the online/offline equation
- Improving the online proposition
- Mobile becoming a greater priority
- Monthly membership scheme to ‘redefine retail’
- Where next?
- Company background
- Figure 226: Dixons Carphone – Brands, by country, 2017
- Company performance
- Figure 227: Dixons Carphone – Group financial performance, 2013/14-2016/17
- Figure 228: Dixons Carphone – Outlet data, 2013/14-2016/17
- Retail offering
eBay
- What we think
- What has gone wrong?
- Not a retailer
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 229: eBay – Gross merchandise volume, 2013-16
- Retail offering
Fnac Darty
- What we think
- Enhanced web presence, wider choice of products and improved online experience
- Expanded order fulfilment options
- Shortcuts to aid the online decision-making process
- Personalised web-only offers
- Shared marketing initiative to facilitate seamless purchasing from either brand
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 230: Fnac Darty: pro forma group financial performance, 2015-16
- Figure 231: Fnac Darty: store network, pro forma, 2015-16
- Retail offering
John Lewis
- What we think
- Improving the customer experience
- Mobile use increases for online ordering
- Staying at the forefront of online innovation
- Stores play an important role in supporting online
- Gradual shift towards delivery
- Growing own brand and exclusives
- Modest international expansion focuses on e-commerce
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 232: John Lewis (department store) – Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 233: John Lewis (department store) – Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Next Directory
- What we think
- Third-party parcel shop collection and return option
- More convenient home delivery options
- New m-commerce websites and upgraded apps driving UK conversion rate
- New distribution hubs and planned mobile sites to boost overseas sales
- Reducing buying friction with streamlined registration and check-out process
- Website personalisation for a more engaging online shopping experience
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 234: Next Group – Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 235: Next Retail – UK outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Ocado Group
- What we think
- Development dependent on depot coverage
- Managing capacity is key to profitability
- Average orders falling
- The future of the Waitrose agreement
- The Smart Platform
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 236: Ocado Group plc – Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Otto Group (Multichannel Retail)
- What we think
- Why buy?
- Targeting new customer groups with specialist online shops
- First German company to test robot-delivered packages
- Problem-solving virtual assistance tool extended to more products
- Figure 237: Otto Product Assistant
- Shortcuts to make the choosing process faster, more relevant and more personal
- On-trend own brand strategy
- More personalised and dynamic marketing
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 238: Otto Group (Multichannel Retail): group sales performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 239: Otto Group: major brands within the Multichannel Retail segment, 2016/17
- Retail offering
Shop Direct Group
- What we think
- The inheritance
- The future – Credit
- The future – Personalisation
- High sales per customer.
- The strategy is working
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 240: Very, Littlewoods – Sales, 2014/15, 2015/16
- Figure 241: Shop Direct Group – Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Tesco
- What we think
- Making choosing healthier options easier online
- Smart home ordering capability
- Making it faster and simpler for customers to pay for their shopping
- Extended click-and-collect and home delivery options give customers more choice
- New monthly unlimited deliveries scheme
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 242: Tesco Plc – Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 243: Tesco Plc – Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
vente-privee
- What we think
- Highly acquisitive, mainly in fashion…
- … but also other sectors
- … and entertainment
- Rapid expansion brings potential downsides
- Mobile first
- Incubator projects potential
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 244: vente-privee: group sales performance, excluding VAT, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Zalando
- What we think
- Mobile is at the heart of the business
- Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
- Geo-localised delivery being trialled
- Moving from following to leading
- Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
- Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 245: Zalando: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 246: Zalando: key metrics, 2015-Q1 2017
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
- Conforama
- Showroomprive.com