Online Retailing - France - July 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Online retailing in France is maturing and concentrating. As Amazon extends its reach and builds market share, domestic retailers have been looking for new ways to remain competitive and there has been some merger and acquisition activity, which is leading to a process of concentration. With the Drive click-and-collect format, the selling of groceries online is very different to the UK, but this too is coming of age and some of the key players are refining the concept with additional services, expanded non-food ranges and home delivery.”
– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst

For our consumer research this year we asked questions on the following topics:

  • Which devices consumers used to shop online in the last 12 months
  • Membership of Amazon Prime
  • Retailers used for online shopping in the last 12 months
  • Responses to a series of attitudinal statements relating to online retailers in general
  • Reasons for not shopping online.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Areas covered in this report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • The economy
              • Online sales
                • Figure 1: France: online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-22
              • Segmentation/What they buy online
                • Broadband access
                  • Device ownership and internet access
                    • Online shopping
                      • Leading players
                        • Key metrics
                          • Market shares
                            • Figure 2: France: leading online retailers’ estimated shares of all online sales, 2016
                          • The consumer
                            • How they shop online
                              • Figure 3: France: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
                            • Where they shop online
                              • Figure 4: France: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
                            • Online shopping habits and attitudes
                              • Figure 5: France: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
                            • What we think

                            • Issues and Insights

                              • Opportunities for growth
                                • The facts
                                  • The implications
                                    • The impact of Amazon on online grocery
                                      • The facts
                                        • The implications

                                        • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                          • Economy weak, but on the up
                                            • Online growing steadily
                                              • Drive is the largest area of spending, followed by clothing
                                                • Broadband access plateauing
                                                  • Smartphone ownership rising, but still low compared to other countries
                                                    • But traditional devices still used most for shopping

                                                    • Market Size

                                                      • France a weak spot in the European economy
                                                        • Online sales and forecasts
                                                          • Figure 6: France: estimated online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-17
                                                          • Figure 7: France: online sales (incl. VAT), forecasts, 2017-22
                                                        • More details from FEVAD
                                                          • Segmentation/what they buy online
                                                            • Figure 8: France: products and services bought online in the last 12 months, 2016
                                                          • Grocery
                                                            • Figure 9: France: grocery shopping habits: percentage agreeing “I do more of my grocery shopping online”, Q1 2017
                                                            • Figure 10: France: grocery home delivery services, 2017
                                                          • Clothing
                                                            • Footwear
                                                              • DIY
                                                                • Electricals
                                                                  • Beauty

                                                                  • Market Drivers

                                                                    • Broadband access
                                                                      • Figure 11: France: broadband penetration (As % all households), 2009-16
                                                                    • Device ownership and internet access
                                                                      • Figure 12: France: technology products personally owned, Q1 2017
                                                                      • Figure 13: France: devices used to access the internet in the last three months, Q1 2017
                                                                    • Online shopping
                                                                      • Figure 14: France: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, June 2017
                                                                      • Figure 15: France: percentage saying they have bought online in the 12 months, 2008-16

                                                                  • Leading Players – What You Need to Know

                                                                    • Amazon twice as large as its closest rival
                                                                      • Signs of consolidation
                                                                        • Grocers building scale
                                                                          • Flash sales model growing and consolidating internationally
                                                                            • Amazon leads, and a long tail

                                                                            • Leading Players

                                                                              • Amazon dominates
                                                                                • Cdiscount playing catch up
                                                                                  • Consolidation and partnerships emerging in response to Amazon
                                                                                    • Grocers developing the Drive concept further
                                                                                      • Carrefour buying in scale
                                                                                        • The flash sales model growing and consolidating internationally
                                                                                          • A note on marketplaces
                                                                                            • Figure 16: France: leading online retailers, sales, excl. VAT, 2013-16
                                                                                          • Website visitors
                                                                                              • Figure 17: France: top retail sites by number of unique visitors, Jan-March 2017

                                                                                          • Market Shares

                                                                                            • Amazon leads, but there is a long tail
                                                                                              • Figure 18: France: leading online retailers’ estimated shares of all online sales, 2016

                                                                                          • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                                            • French online shopping at a medium stage of development
                                                                                              • Amazon dominant and extending its lead
                                                                                                • Multi-category retailers significant
                                                                                                  • Store-based retailers’ usage down
                                                                                                    • Choice and convenience are the most important advantages of online shopping
                                                                                                      • Lack of physical contact is the main barrier to shopping online

                                                                                                      • How They Shop Online

                                                                                                        • Popularity of online shopping below Germany and UK
                                                                                                          • Figure 19: France: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
                                                                                                          • Figure 20: France: profile of online buyers by device used, June 2017

                                                                                                      • Where They Shop Online

                                                                                                        • Amazon leads by a wide margin
                                                                                                          • Multi-category retailers significant
                                                                                                            • Store-based retailers’ usage down
                                                                                                              • Figure 21: France: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Figure 22: France: profile of shoppers by retailer bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017

                                                                                                          • Membership of Amazon Prime

                                                                                                              • Figure 23: France: membership of Amazon Prime, by age and gender, June 2017

                                                                                                          • Online Shopping Habits and Attitudes

                                                                                                              • Choice and convenience are the key advantages of online shopping
                                                                                                                • Figure 24: France: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
                                                                                                                • Figure 25: France: profile of online shoppers by reasons for buying online, June 2017
                                                                                                              • Reasons for not shopping online
                                                                                                                  • Figure 26: France: reasons for not shopping online, June 2017

                                                                                                              • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                                                • Abbreviations
                                                                                                                  • Data sources
                                                                                                                    • INSTITUT NATIONALE DE LA STATISTIQUE ET DES ÉTUDES ÉCONOMIQUES (INSEE) – Paris
                                                                                                                      • EUROSTAT – Luxembourg
                                                                                                                        • FEVAD – La Fédération du e-commerce et de la vente à distance - Paris
                                                                                                                          • EDITIONS DAUVERS – Rennes

                                                                                                                          • Amazon

                                                                                                                              • What we think
                                                                                                                                • The focus on Prime
                                                                                                                                  • The fostering of the next generation
                                                                                                                                    • The white whale(s)?
                                                                                                                                      • Amazon gets physical
                                                                                                                                        • The threats?
                                                                                                                                          • Company background
                                                                                                                                            • Company performance
                                                                                                                                              • Figure 27: Amazon.com Inc: group financial performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                              • Figure 28: Amazon: estimated total retail sales, by European country (excl. VAT), 2014-16
                                                                                                                                            • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                            • Cdiscount

                                                                                                                                                • What we think
                                                                                                                                                  • Domestic focus post-restructure
                                                                                                                                                    • Building stronger customer relationships
                                                                                                                                                      • Increased mobile focus
                                                                                                                                                        • Click-and-collect strength
                                                                                                                                                          • Company background
                                                                                                                                                            • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 29: Cdiscount: group financial performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 30: Cdiscount: key metrics, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                            • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                            • eBay

                                                                                                                                                                • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                  • What has gone wrong?
                                                                                                                                                                    • Not a retailer
                                                                                                                                                                      • Where next?
                                                                                                                                                                        • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                          • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 31: eBay – Gross merchandise volume, 2013-16
                                                                                                                                                                          • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                          • Fnac Darty

                                                                                                                                                                              • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                • Enhanced web presence, wider choice of products and improved online experience
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Expanded order fulfilment options
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Shortcuts to aid the online decision-making process
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Personalised web-only offers
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Shared marketing initiative to facilitate seamless purchasing from either brand
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 32: Fnac Darty: pro forma group financial performance, 2015-16
                                                                                                                                                                                              • Figure 33: Fnac Darty: store network, pro forma, 2015-16
                                                                                                                                                                                            • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                            • vente-privee

                                                                                                                                                                                                • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Highly acquisitive, mainly in fashion…
                                                                                                                                                                                                    • … but also other sectors
                                                                                                                                                                                                      • … and entertainment
                                                                                                                                                                                                        • Rapid expansion brings potential downsides
                                                                                                                                                                                                          • Mobile first
                                                                                                                                                                                                            • Incubator projects potential
                                                                                                                                                                                                              • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 34: vente-privee: group sales performance, excluding VAT, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                                                                Companies Covered

                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Conforama
                                                                                                                                                                                                                • Showroomprive.com

                                                                                                                                                                                                                Online Retailing - France - July 2017

