“Online retailing in France is maturing and concentrating. As Amazon extends its reach and builds market share, domestic retailers have been looking for new ways to remain competitive and there has been some merger and acquisition activity, which is leading to a process of concentration. With the Drive click-and-collect format, the selling of groceries online is very different to the UK, but this too is coming of age and some of the key players are refining the concept with additional services, expanded non-food ranges and home delivery.”

– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst

For our consumer research this year we asked questions on the following topics: