Online Retailing - Germany - July 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Online retailing is highly developed in Germany but online sales account for just 10% of all retail sales, partly because online grocery retailing remains underdeveloped. But recent investment and innovation made food the fastest growing online product category in 2016. If German grocery shopping habits are going to change, it is going to happen soon, or it is unlikely to happen at all.”
– Thomas Slide, Retail Analyst

For our consumer research this year we asked questions on the following topics:

  • Which devices consumers used to shop online in the last 12 months
  • Membership of Amazon Prime
  • Retailers used for online shopping in the last 12 months.
  • Responses to a series of attitudinal statements relating to online retailers in general
  • Reasons for not shopping online.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Areas covered in this report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • The economy
              • Online sales
                • Figure 1: Germany: online sales (incl.VAT), 2012-17
              • Segmentation/What they buy online
                • Figure 2: Germany: online sales by category, 2016
              • Broadband access
                • Leading players
                  • Key metrics
                    • Figure 3: Germany: leading online retailers’ shares of online sales, 2016
                  • The consumer
                    • How they shop online
                      • Figure 4: Germany: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
                    • Where they shop online
                      • Figure 5: Germany: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
                    • Membership of Amazon Prime
                      • Figure 6: Germany: membership of Amazon Prime, June 2017
                    • Attitudes to online shopping
                      • Figure 7: Germany: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
                    • What we think

                    • Issues and Insights

                      • Amazon’s dominance set to grow further
                        • The facts
                          • The implications
                            • Could it be now or never for online grocery retailing?
                              • The facts
                                • The implications

                                • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                  • Online sales reach €52.7 billion in 2016
                                    • Clothing and consumer electronics the biggest categories
                                      • Broadband access hits 90%
                                        • Smartphone ownership hits a new high

                                        • Market Size

                                          • Economy growing modestly
                                            • Online sales and forecasts
                                              • Figure 8: Germany: online sales (incl.VAT), 2012-17
                                              • Figure 9: Germany: online sales (incl.VAT), forecasts, 2017-22
                                            • Segmentation/what they buy online
                                              • Clothing the largest category by value
                                                • Consumer electronics follows on
                                                  • Food underdeveloped but growing
                                                    • DIY small but growing
                                                      • Drugstores growing sales steadily
                                                          • Figure 10: Germany: online sales by category, incl. VAT, 2016

                                                      • Market Drivers

                                                        • Broadband access
                                                          • Figure 11: Germany: broadband penetration (as % all households), 2009-16
                                                        • Device ownership and internet access
                                                          • Figure 12: Germany: technology products personally owned, Q1 2017
                                                          • Figure 13: Germany: devices used to access the internet in the last three months, Q1 2017
                                                        • Online shopping
                                                          • Figure 14: Germany: percentage saying they have bought online in the last 12 months, 2012-16

                                                      • Leading Players – What You Need to Know

                                                        • Media-Saturn enjoys rapid growth
                                                          • Amazon cements its dominance

                                                          • Leading Players

                                                            • Amazon dominates the sector
                                                              • Electrical retailers dominate leading retailers
                                                                • Otto Group expands through specialist shops
                                                                  • Zalando continues its impressive growth
                                                                    • Media-Saturn leverages its multichannel structure for growth
                                                                      • A note on marketplaces
                                                                        • Figure 15: Germany: leading online retailers, sales, 2014-16

                                                                    • Market Shares

                                                                        • A good year for Amazon
                                                                          • eBay continues to lose market share
                                                                            • Growth in less-developed sectors is fragmenting the market
                                                                              • Figure 16: Germany: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2014-16

                                                                          • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                            • 93% have shopped online
                                                                              • Online pureplays dominate
                                                                                • 29% have an Amazon Prime subscription
                                                                                  • Wider range is the main reason for shopping online
                                                                                    • Those not shopping online prefer to touch products

                                                                                    • How They Shop Online

                                                                                      • PC/laptops favoured for online shopping
                                                                                        • Figure 17: Germany: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
                                                                                      • Young consumers shift towards devices
                                                                                        • Figure 18: Germany: profile of online shoppers by device used, May 2016 and June 2017

                                                                                    • Where They Shop Online

                                                                                      • Online-only retailers dominate
                                                                                        • Figure 19: Germany: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
                                                                                      • Broad spectrum shop online
                                                                                        • Figure 20: Germany: profile of shoppers by retailer bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
                                                                                      • Smartphone use peaks among fashion specialists
                                                                                        • Figure 21: Germany: percentage that shopped online using a smartphone, by retailer, June 2017

                                                                                    • Membership of Amazon Prime

                                                                                        • Figure 22: Germany: membership of Amazon Prime, June 2017
                                                                                      • Half of Amazon shoppers have never been a member
                                                                                        • Figure 23: Germany: Amazon shoppers, by Prime membership status, June 2017
                                                                                      • Young men most likely to be Prime members
                                                                                        • Figure 24: Germany: membership of Amazon Prime, by age and gender, June 2017
                                                                                      • Prime membership increases with income
                                                                                        • Figure 25: Germany: membership of Amazon Prime, by household income, June 2017

                                                                                    • Online Shopping Habits and Attitudes

                                                                                      • Reasons for shopping online
                                                                                        • Wider range
                                                                                          • Price differential less important
                                                                                            • Figure 26: Germany: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
                                                                                          • Different age groups shop online for different reasons
                                                                                            • Figure 27: Germany: profile of online shoppers by reasons for buying online, June 2017
                                                                                          • Reasons for not shopping online

                                                                                          • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                            • Abbreviations
                                                                                              • Data sources
                                                                                                • STATISTISCHES BUNDESAMT – Wiesbaden
                                                                                                  • EUROSTAT – Luxembourg
                                                                                                    • EHI Retail Institute
                                                                                                      • BEVH

                                                                                                      • Amazon

                                                                                                          • What we think
                                                                                                            • The focus on Prime
                                                                                                              • The fostering of the next generation
                                                                                                                • The white whale(s)?
                                                                                                                  • Amazon gets physical
                                                                                                                    • The threats?
                                                                                                                      • Company background
                                                                                                                        • Company performance
                                                                                                                          • Figure 28: Amazon.com Inc: group financial performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                          • Figure 29: Amazon: estimated total retail sales, by European country (excl. VAT), 2014-16
                                                                                                                        • Retail offering

                                                                                                                        • eBay

                                                                                                                            • What we think
                                                                                                                              • What has gone wrong?
                                                                                                                                • Not a retailer
                                                                                                                                  • Where next?
                                                                                                                                    • Company background
                                                                                                                                      • Company performance
                                                                                                                                        • Figure 30: eBay – Gross merchandise volume, 2013-16
                                                                                                                                      • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                      • Otto Group (Multichannel Retail)

                                                                                                                                          • What we think
                                                                                                                                            • Why buy?
                                                                                                                                              • Targeting new customer groups with specialist online shops
                                                                                                                                                • First German company to test robot-delivered packages
                                                                                                                                                  • Problem-solving virtual assistance tool extended to more products
                                                                                                                                                    • Figure 31: Otto Product Assistant
                                                                                                                                                  • Shortcuts to make the choosing process faster, more relevant and more personal
                                                                                                                                                    • On-trend own brand strategy
                                                                                                                                                      • More personalised and dynamic marketing
                                                                                                                                                        • Company background
                                                                                                                                                          • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 32: Otto Group (Multichannel Retail): group sales performance, 2012/13-2016/17
                                                                                                                                                            • Figure 33: Otto Group: major brands within the Multichannel Retail segment, 2016/17
                                                                                                                                                          • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                          • Zalando

                                                                                                                                                              • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                • Mobile is at the heart of the business
                                                                                                                                                                  • Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
                                                                                                                                                                    • Geo-localised delivery being trialled
                                                                                                                                                                      • Moving from following to leading
                                                                                                                                                                        • Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
                                                                                                                                                                          • Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
                                                                                                                                                                            • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                              • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 34: Zalando: group financial performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                • Figure 35: Zalando: key metrics, 2015-Q1 2017
                                                                                                                                                                              • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                              Online Retailing - Germany - July 2017

