Online Retailing - Germany - July 2017
“Online retailing is highly developed in Germany but online sales account for just 10% of all retail sales, partly because online grocery retailing remains underdeveloped. But recent investment and innovation made food the fastest growing online product category in 2016. If German grocery shopping habits are going to change, it is going to happen soon, or it is unlikely to happen at all.”
– Thomas Slide, Retail Analyst
For our consumer research this year we asked questions on the following topics:
- Which devices consumers used to shop online in the last 12 months
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Retailers used for online shopping in the last 12 months.
- Responses to a series of attitudinal statements relating to online retailers in general
- Reasons for not shopping online.
Amazon
- What we think
- The focus on Prime
- The fostering of the next generation
- The white whale(s)?
- Amazon gets physical
- The threats?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 28: Amazon.com Inc: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 29: Amazon: estimated total retail sales, by European country (excl. VAT), 2014-16
- Retail offering
eBay
- What we think
- What has gone wrong?
- Not a retailer
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 30: eBay – Gross merchandise volume, 2013-16
- Retail offering
Otto Group (Multichannel Retail)
- What we think
- Why buy?
- Targeting new customer groups with specialist online shops
- First German company to test robot-delivered packages
- Problem-solving virtual assistance tool extended to more products
- Figure 31: Otto Product Assistant
- Shortcuts to make the choosing process faster, more relevant and more personal
- On-trend own brand strategy
- More personalised and dynamic marketing
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 32: Otto Group (Multichannel Retail): group sales performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 33: Otto Group: major brands within the Multichannel Retail segment, 2016/17
- Retail offering
Zalando
- What we think
- Mobile is at the heart of the business
- Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
- Geo-localised delivery being trialled
- Moving from following to leading
- Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
- Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 34: Zalando: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 35: Zalando: key metrics, 2015-Q1 2017
- Retail offering
