Online Retailing - Italy - July 2017
“Online retailing in Italy has been slow to develop, but is now entering a growth phase as connectivity improves, more of the population becomes accustomed to shopping online and as major international pureplayers, such as Amazon, are investing in the country. We expect online sales to grow to account for 6% of retail sales by 2022, compared to an estimated 3.7% in 2017.”
– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst
For our consumer research this year we asked questions about the following topics:
- Which devices consumers used to shop online in the last 12 months
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Retailers used for online shopping in the last 12 months
- Responses to a series of attitudinal statements relating to online retailers in general
- Reasons for not shopping online.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
Executive Summary
- The market
- The economy
- Online sales and forecasts
- Figure 1: Italy: online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-22
- Segmentation/what they buy online
- Broadband access
- Device ownership and internet access
- Online shopping
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 2: Italy: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2016
- The consumer
- How they shop online
- Figure 3: Italy: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Where they shop online
- Figure 4: Italy: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Attitudes to online shopping
- Figure 5: Italy: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunities in cross-border e-commerce
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Economy growing slowly
- Online underdeveloped but growing rapidly
- Electricals the largest area of spending, followed by clothing
- Broadband access low, but increasing
- Italians love their smartphones
- …and 42% of Italians use them for shopping
Market Size
- Economy growing modestly
- Online sales and forecasts
- Figure 6: Italy: estimated online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 7: Italy: forecast online sales, 2017-22
- Segmentation/What they buy online
- Figure 8: Italy: products and services bought online in the last 12 months, 2016
- Figure 9: Italy: online sales, breakdown by product type, 2016-17
- Grocery
- Figure 10: Italy: grocery shopping habits: those agreeing “I do more of my grocery shopping online”, Q1 2017
- Electricals
- Clothing & footwear
- DIY
- Beauty
Market Drivers
- Broadband access
- Figure 11: Italy: broadband penetration (as % all households), 2009-16
- Device ownership and internet access
- Figure 12: Italy: technology products personally owned, Q1 2017
- Figure 13: Italy: devices used to access the internet in the last three months, Q1 2017
- Online shopping
- Figure 14: Italy: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, April 2016 and June 2017
- Figure 15: Italy: percentage saying they have bought online in the last 12 months, 2008-16
Leading Players – What You Need to Know
- Amazon sees the potential and is investing heavily
- Increasing amounts of m&a activity
- A fragmented market
Leading Players
- Amazon leads the market
- ePrice is focusing on core business
- French flash sales companies buying into Italy
- Showroomprive/Saldiprivati
- vente-privee/Privalia
- Unieuro has acquired Monclick
- Yoox Net-a-Porter
- Figure 16: Italy: leading online retailers, sales, 2015-16
- Amazon leads the market
Market Shares
- A fragmented market
- Figure 17: Italy: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Almost 90% of internet users shop online
- Traditional computers most used, but smartphones growing strongest
- International pureplayers dominate
- A third are members of Amazon Prime
- Price, convenience and wide ranges the top reasons for shopping online
- Lack of physical contact is the main barrier to shopping online
How They Shop Online
- Shopping online is widespread amongst internet users
- Figure 18: Italy: devices used to shop online in last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Figure 19: Italy: profile of online buyers by device used, June 2017
Where They Shop Online
- International pureplayers dominate
- Figure 20: Italy: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Figure 21: Italy: profile of shoppers by retailer bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
Membership of Amazon Prime
- Figure 22: Italy: membership of Amazon Prime, June 2017
- Figure 23: Italy: membership of Amazon Prime, by age and gender, June 2017
Online Shopping Habits and Attitudes
- Reasons for shopping online
- Price still top in Italy but convenience ranking highly
- Wider range
- Figure 24: Italy: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- Figure 25: Italy: profile of online shoppers by reasons for buying online, June 2017
- Reasons for not shopping online
- Desire for physical contact the main barrier
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- ISTAT – Rome
- NETCOMM (CONSORZIO DEL COMMERCIO ELETTRONICO ITALIANO) - Milan
- EUROSTAT – Luxembourg
Amazon
- What we think
- The focus on Prime
- The fostering of the next generation
- The white whale(s)?
- Amazon gets physical
- The threats?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 26: Amazon.com Inc: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 27: Amazon: estimated total retail sales, by European country (excl. VAT), 2014-16
- Retail offering
eBay
- What we think
- What has gone wrong?
- Not a retailer
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 28: eBay – Gross merchandise volume, 2013-16
- Retail offering
Otto Group (Multichannel Retail)
- What we think
- Why buy?
- Targeting new customer groups with specialist online shops
- First German company to test robot-delivered packages
- Problem-solving virtual assistance tool extended to more products
- Figure 29: Otto Product Assistant
- Shortcuts to make the choosing process faster, more relevant and more personal
- On-trend own brand strategy
- More personalised and dynamic marketing
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 30: Otto Group (Multichannel Retail): group sales performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 31: Otto Group: major brands within the Multichannel Retail segment, 2016/17
- Retail offering
vente-privee
- What we think
- Highly acquisitive, mainly in fashion…
- … but also other sectors
- … and entertainment
- Rapid expansion brings potential downsides
- Mobile first
- Incubator projects potential
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 32: vente-privee: group sales performance, excluding VAT, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Zalando
- What we think
- Mobile is at the heart of the business
- Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
- Geo-localised delivery being trialled
- Moving from following to leading
- Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
- Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 33: Zalando: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 34: Zalando: key metrics, 2015-Q1 2017
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
