Online Retailing - Spain - July 2017
“Online retailing is growing fast from the unpromising beginnings of a country where there was little tradition of home shopping. Everything is in place for rapid growth. All the leading retailers have an online offer and 84% of internet users shop online.”
– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research
For our consumer research this year we asked questions about the following topics:
- Which devices consumers used to shop online in the last 12 months
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Retailers used for online shopping in the last 12 months
- Responses to a series of attitudinal statements relating to online retailers in general
- Reasons for not shopping online.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- The economy
- Online sales and forecast
- Figure 1: Spain: online retail sales, 2012-22
- Segmentation/what they buy online
- Figure 2: Spain: online sales by type of retailer, 2016
- Broadband access
- Figure 3: Spain: broadband penetration (as % all households), 2009-16
- Online shopping
- Figure 4: Spain: percentage saying they have bought online in the last year, 2007-16
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 5: Spain: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2016
- The consumer
- How they shop online
- Figure 6: Spain: devices used to shop online in the last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Where they shop online
- Figure 7: Spain: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, May 2016, June 2017
- Membership of Amazon Prime
- Figure 8: Spain: profile of Amazon Prime members, June 2017
- Attitudes to online shopping
- Figure 9: Spain: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Spain approaching the tipping point
- The facts
- The implications
- Home grown retailers increasingly important
- The facts
- The implications
- Spain approaching the tipping point
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Economy recovering
- Online growing fast
- More people shopping online
- Broadband access growing
- Economy recovering
Market Size
- The economy
- Online sales and forecasts
- Figure 10: Spain: online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-17
- Figure 11: Spain: forecast online sales (incl. VAT), 2018-22
- Segmentation/what they buy online
- Figure 12: Spain: products and services bought online in the last 12 months, 2016
- Figure 13: Spain: online sales by type of retailer, 2016
- Grocery
- Figure 14: Spain: grocery shopping habits, percentage agreeing “I do more of my grocery shopping online”, Q1 2017
- Electricals
- Clothing & footwear
- DIY
- Beauty
- The economy
Market Drivers
- Broadband access
- Figure 15: Spain: broadband penetration (as % all households), 2009-16
- Device ownership and internet access
- Figure 16: Spain: technology products personally owned, Q1 2017
- Figure 17: Spain: devices used to access the internet in the last three months, Q1 2017
- Online shopping
- Figure 18: Spain: devices used to shop online in the last 12 months, May 2017
- Figure 19: Spain: percentage saying they have bought online in the last 12 months, 2008-16
- Broadband access
Leading Players – What You Need to Know
- Amazon leads
- eBay faltering, AliExpress growing
- Food retailers
- Fashion growing
- Amazon takes almost 14% of online sales
- Amazon leads
Leading Players
- eBay, Amazon and marketplaces
- Amazon in the lead
- vente-privee absorbing Privalia
- Food retailers
- Clothing
- Figure 20: Spain: leading online retailers, sales, 2014-16
Market Shares
- Fast growing market
- Figure 21: Spain: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2016
- Fast growing market
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- PC/laptop the device of choice
- Amazon by far the most-used site
- All leading retailers are up on last year
- Amazon Prime tying customers in
- Convenience and price drive online sales
- PC/laptop the device of choice
How They Shop Online
- Enthusiastic online shoppers
- PC/laptop device of choice, but signs of a switch away
- Figure 22: Spain: devices used to shop online in the last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
- Figure 23: Spain: profile of online shoppers by device used, June 2017
- Enthusiastic online shoppers
Where They Shop Online
- Amazon dominates
- Figure 24: Spain: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, May 2016, June 2017
- Figure 25: Spain: profile of shoppers by retailer bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017
- Amazon dominates
Membership of Amazon Prime
- Figure 26: Spain: membership of Amazon Prime, June 2017
- Figure 27: Spain: profile of Amazon Prime members, June 2017
Online Shopping Habits and Attitudes
- Reasons for shopping online
- Figure 28: Spain: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
- Figure 29: Spain: profile of online shoppers by reasons for buying online, June 2017
- Reasons for not shopping online
- Figure 30: Spain: why people chose not to shop online, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- CNMC (Comision Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia)
- INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE ESTADISTICA (INE) – Madrid
- EUROSTAT – Luxembourg
- Abbreviations
Amazon
- What we think
- The focus on Prime
- The fostering of the next generation
- The white whale(s)?
- Amazon gets physical
- The threats?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 31: Amazon.com Inc: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 32: Amazon: estimated total retail sales, by European country (excl. VAT), 2014-16
- Retail offering
eBay
- What we think
- What has gone wrong?
- Not a retailer
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 33: eBay – Gross merchandise volume, 2013-16
- Retail offering
Fnac Darty
- What we think
- Enhanced web presence, wider choice of products and improved online experience
- Expanded order fulfilment options
- Shortcuts to aid the online decision-making process
- Personalised web-only offers
- Shared marketing initiative to facilitate seamless purchasing from either brand
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 34: Fnac Darty: pro forma group financial performance, 2015-16
- Figure 35: Fnac Darty: store network, pro forma, 2015-16
- Retail offering
vente-privee
- What we think
- Highly acquisitive, mainly in fashion…
- … but also other sectors
- … and entertainment
- Rapid expansion brings potential downsides
- Mobile first
- Incubator projects potential
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 36: vente-privee: group sales performance, excluding VAT, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Zalando
- What we think
- Mobile is at the heart of the business
- Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
- Geo-localised delivery being trialled
- Moving from following to leading
- Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
- Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 37: Zalando: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 38: Zalando: key metrics, 2015-Q1 2017
- Retail offering
Companies Covered