Online Retailing - Spain - July 2017

Newer/Older Editions

“Online retailing is growing fast from the unpromising beginnings of a country where there was little tradition of home shopping. Everything is in place for rapid growth. All the leading retailers have an online offer and 84% of internet users shop online.”
– Richard Perks, Director of Retail Research

For our consumer research this year we asked questions about the following topics:

  • Which devices consumers used to shop online in the last 12 months
  • Membership of Amazon Prime
  • Retailers used for online shopping in the last 12 months
  • Responses to a series of attitudinal statements relating to online retailers in general
  • Reasons for not shopping online.

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Areas covered in this report

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • The economy
              • Online sales and forecast
                • Figure 1: Spain: online retail sales, 2012-22
              • Segmentation/what they buy online
                • Figure 2: Spain: online sales by type of retailer, 2016
              • Broadband access
                • Figure 3: Spain: broadband penetration (as % all households), 2009-16
              • Online shopping
                • Figure 4: Spain: percentage saying they have bought online in the last year, 2007-16
              • Leading players
                • Key metrics
                  • Market shares
                    • Figure 5: Spain: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2016
                  • The consumer
                    • How they shop online
                      • Figure 6: Spain: devices used to shop online in the last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
                    • Where they shop online
                      • Figure 7: Spain: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, May 2016, June 2017
                    • Membership of Amazon Prime
                      • Figure 8: Spain: profile of Amazon Prime members, June 2017
                    • Attitudes to online shopping
                      • Figure 9: Spain: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
                    • What we think

                    • Issues and Insights

                      • Spain approaching the tipping point
                        • The facts
                          • The implications
                            • Home grown retailers increasingly important
                              • The facts
                                • The implications

                                • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                  • Economy recovering
                                    • Online growing fast
                                      • More people shopping online
                                        • Broadband access growing

                                        • Market Size

                                          • The economy
                                            • Online sales and forecasts
                                              • Figure 10: Spain: online sales (incl. VAT), 2012-17
                                              • Figure 11: Spain: forecast online sales (incl. VAT), 2018-22
                                            • Segmentation/what they buy online
                                              • Figure 12: Spain: products and services bought online in the last 12 months, 2016
                                              • Figure 13: Spain: online sales by type of retailer, 2016
                                            • Grocery
                                              • Figure 14: Spain: grocery shopping habits, percentage agreeing “I do more of my grocery shopping online”, Q1 2017
                                            • Electricals
                                              • Clothing & footwear
                                                • DIY
                                                  • Beauty

                                                  • Market Drivers

                                                    • Broadband access
                                                      • Figure 15: Spain: broadband penetration (as % all households), 2009-16
                                                    • Device ownership and internet access
                                                      • Figure 16: Spain: technology products personally owned, Q1 2017
                                                      • Figure 17: Spain: devices used to access the internet in the last three months, Q1 2017
                                                    • Online shopping
                                                      • Figure 18: Spain: devices used to shop online in the last 12 months, May 2017
                                                      • Figure 19: Spain: percentage saying they have bought online in the last 12 months, 2008-16

                                                  • Leading Players – What You Need to Know

                                                    • Amazon leads
                                                      • eBay faltering, AliExpress growing
                                                        • Food retailers
                                                          • Fashion growing
                                                            • Amazon takes almost 14% of online sales

                                                            • Leading Players

                                                                • eBay, Amazon and marketplaces
                                                                  • Amazon in the lead
                                                                    • vente-privee absorbing Privalia
                                                                      • Food retailers
                                                                        • Clothing
                                                                          • Figure 20: Spain: leading online retailers, sales, 2014-16

                                                                      • Market Shares

                                                                        • Fast growing market
                                                                          • Figure 21: Spain: leading online retailers’ shares of all online sales, 2016

                                                                      • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                        • PC/laptop the device of choice
                                                                          • Amazon by far the most-used site
                                                                            • All leading retailers are up on last year
                                                                              • Amazon Prime tying customers in
                                                                                • Convenience and price drive online sales

                                                                                • How They Shop Online

                                                                                  • Enthusiastic online shoppers
                                                                                    • PC/laptop device of choice, but signs of a switch away
                                                                                      • Figure 22: Spain: devices used to shop online in the last 12 months, May 2016 and June 2017
                                                                                      • Figure 23: Spain: profile of online shoppers by device used, June 2017

                                                                                  • Where They Shop Online

                                                                                    • Amazon dominates
                                                                                      • Figure 24: Spain: retailers bought from online in the last 12 months, May 2016, June 2017
                                                                                      • Figure 25: Spain: profile of shoppers by retailer bought from online in the last 12 months, June 2017

                                                                                  • Membership of Amazon Prime

                                                                                      • Figure 26: Spain: membership of Amazon Prime, June 2017
                                                                                      • Figure 27: Spain: profile of Amazon Prime members, June 2017

                                                                                  • Online Shopping Habits and Attitudes

                                                                                      • Reasons for shopping online
                                                                                        • Figure 28: Spain: what do online shoppers like about shopping online, % agreeing, June 2017
                                                                                        • Figure 29: Spain: profile of online shoppers by reasons for buying online, June 2017
                                                                                      • Reasons for not shopping online
                                                                                        • Figure 30: Spain: why people chose not to shop online, June 2017

                                                                                    • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                                      • Abbreviations
                                                                                        • Data sources
                                                                                          • CNMC (Comision Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia)
                                                                                            • INSTITUTO NACIONAL DE ESTADISTICA (INE) – Madrid
                                                                                              • EUROSTAT – Luxembourg

                                                                                              • Amazon

                                                                                                  • What we think
                                                                                                    • The focus on Prime
                                                                                                      • The fostering of the next generation
                                                                                                        • The white whale(s)?
                                                                                                          • Amazon gets physical
                                                                                                            • The threats?
                                                                                                              • Company background
                                                                                                                • Company performance
                                                                                                                  • Figure 31: Amazon.com Inc: group financial performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                  • Figure 32: Amazon: estimated total retail sales, by European country (excl. VAT), 2014-16
                                                                                                                • Retail offering

                                                                                                                • eBay

                                                                                                                    • What we think
                                                                                                                      • What has gone wrong?
                                                                                                                        • Not a retailer
                                                                                                                          • Where next?
                                                                                                                            • Company background
                                                                                                                              • Company performance
                                                                                                                                • Figure 33: eBay – Gross merchandise volume, 2013-16
                                                                                                                              • Retail offering

                                                                                                                              • Fnac Darty

                                                                                                                                  • What we think
                                                                                                                                    • Enhanced web presence, wider choice of products and improved online experience
                                                                                                                                      • Expanded order fulfilment options
                                                                                                                                        • Shortcuts to aid the online decision-making process
                                                                                                                                          • Personalised web-only offers
                                                                                                                                            • Shared marketing initiative to facilitate seamless purchasing from either brand
                                                                                                                                              • Company background
                                                                                                                                                • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 34: Fnac Darty: pro forma group financial performance, 2015-16
                                                                                                                                                  • Figure 35: Fnac Darty: store network, pro forma, 2015-16
                                                                                                                                                • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                • vente-privee

                                                                                                                                                    • What we think
                                                                                                                                                      • Highly acquisitive, mainly in fashion…
                                                                                                                                                        • … but also other sectors
                                                                                                                                                          • … and entertainment
                                                                                                                                                            • Rapid expansion brings potential downsides
                                                                                                                                                              • Mobile first
                                                                                                                                                                • Incubator projects potential
                                                                                                                                                                  • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                    • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                      • Figure 36: vente-privee: group sales performance, excluding VAT, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                    • Retail offering

                                                                                                                                                                    • Zalando

                                                                                                                                                                        • What we think
                                                                                                                                                                          • Mobile is at the heart of the business
                                                                                                                                                                            • Prioritising delivery to drive customer loyalty
                                                                                                                                                                              • Geo-localised delivery being trialled
                                                                                                                                                                                • Moving from following to leading
                                                                                                                                                                                  • Integrated commerce links up online and offline channels
                                                                                                                                                                                    • Fulfilment service reaches out to brands
                                                                                                                                                                                      • Company background
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Company performance
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 37: Zalando: group financial performance, 2012-16
                                                                                                                                                                                          • Figure 38: Zalando: key metrics, 2015-Q1 2017
                                                                                                                                                                                        • Retail offering

