Online Retailing - UK - July 2017
“Whilst online accounts for a fraction of the total retail market in the UK, its influence on consumer purchases is far greater than this suggests. Whilst 2017 is likely to be tougher for the retail industry than 2016, the broader trends in the market are still in favour of online and we expect the percentage of sales moving through online channels to continue to grow.”
– Nick Carroll, Senior Retail Analyst
This Report answers the following key questions:
- Is Amazon right to focus on Prime?
- How can retailers best leverage social channels?
- Is there a need for greater curation and personalisation online?
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Internet access at near universal levels and device ownership high
- Real incomes falling and confidence wavering
- Figure 1: Real wage growth: average weekly earnings vs inflation, Jan 2012-May 2017
- Online sales growth accelerating
- Figure 2: All online sales and forecast, 2012-22
- Pure players growing faster
- Figure 3: Online pure players and store based retailers share of all online sales, 2009-17
- Clothing the largest sector online
- Figure 4: Online sales, by product category, 2016
- Digital spending also growing
- Companies and brands
- Innovation is driving Amazon’s success
- Figure 5: Online retailing, market shares, 2016
- Same-day delivery taking off?
- Amazon scores highly on trust
- Figure 6: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, August 2016-May 2017
- The consumer
- 91% of consumers have bought online
- Figure 7: Products purchased online in the past year, May 2017
- Desktop and laptops remain the devices of choice for online shoppers
- Figure 8: Devices used to buy goods online in the past year, May 2017
- A majority of purchases still come from home
- Figure 9: Where consumers made purchases in the past year, May 2017
- Amazon by far the most popular retailer
- Figure 10: Retailers used to purchase non-food and drink products online in the past year, May 2017
- Almost a quarter have Amazon Prime
- Figure 11: Membership of Amazon Prime, April 2017
- Retail credit shows low usage but potentially big promise
- Figure 12: Payment options used to buy goods online, May 2017
- Cashback sites are a popular tool when purchasing online
- Social media can inspire purchasing, but entertainment must come first
- Figure 13: Attitudes to buying online, May 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Is Amazon right to focus on Prime?
- The facts
- The implications
- How can retailers best leverage social channels?
- The facts
- The implications
- Is there a need for greater curation and personalisation online?
- The facts
- The implications
- Is Amazon right to focus on Prime?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Internet access at near universal levels and device ownership high
- Real incomes falling and confidence wavering
- Online sales growth accelerating
- Pure players growing faster
- Clothing the largest sector online
- Digital spending also growing
- Internet access at near universal levels and device ownership high
Market Drivers
- Internet access nearing universal levels
- Figure 14: UK household internet access, 2007-16
- More personally own a smartphone than a laptop
- Figure 15: Personal ownership of core devices used for online shopping, December 2016
- Confidence is wavering
- Figure 16: Consumers’ future financial confidence, Jan 16-Jun 17
- Real incomes are now falling
- Figure 17: Real wage growth: average weekly earnings vs inflation, Jan 2012-May 2017
- Volume growth slowing in the retail industry
- Figure 18: Annual % change in all UK retail sales (ex-fuel), by value and volume, Jan 2016-May 2017
- Online retailing throughout the year
- Figure 19: Average weekly value of retail sales online, non-seasonally adjusted, Nov 2014-May 2017
- Figure 20: Online retail sales as a % of all retail sales, non-seasonally adjusted, Nov 2014-May 2017
- Internet access nearing universal levels
Market Size and Forecast
- The source data
- Online share of all retailing
- Online sales growth is accelerating
- Figure 21: Online sales as % all retail sales, (exc fuel), 2010-17
- Total online sales and forecast
- Figure 22: All online sales and forecast, 2012-22
- Figure 23: All online sales, 2012-22
- The source data
Market Segmentation
- Stores’ online sales vs pure players
- Figure 24: Online pure players and store based retailers share of all online sales, 2009-17
- Online by type of retailer
- Figure 25: Online sales by type of retailer, 2016
- Figure 26: Online share of major retail sectors sales, 2016
- Home shopping
- Figure 27: Online share of all non-store retailers sales, 2008-16
- Pure player and stores forecasts
- Figure 28: Pure player sales, 2012-22
- Figure 29: Pure player sales, 2012-22
- Store based retailers
- Figure 30: Online sales of store based retailers, 2012-22
- Figure 31: Online sales of store based retailers, 2012-22
- Market segmentation by product
- Figure 32: Online sales, by product category, 2016
- Figure 33: Online sales by product category, 2014-17
- Digital spending
- Figure 34: The Book market, 2012-17
- Figure 35: Spending on e-books as % all spending on books, 2009-17
- Video – Streaming set to overtake hard copy
- Figure 36: Value of the UK video market, 2012-17
- Music – Still growing fast
- Figure 37: Digital spending on Music, 2011-17
- Games – Downloading not always practical
- The total download market
- Figure 38: The digital download market, 2016 and 2017 (est)
- Stores’ online sales vs pure players
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- 91% of consumers have bought online
- Desktops and laptops remain the device of choice for online shoppers
- A majority of purchases still come from home
- Amazon is by far the most popular retailer
- Almost a quarter have Amazon Prime
- Retail credit shows low usage but potentially big promise
- Cashback sites a popular tool when purchasing online
- Social media can inspire purchasing, but entertainment must come first
- Undermining price integrity
- 91% of consumers have bought online
What They Buy Online
- 91% of consumers have bought online in the past year
- Figure 39: Online purchasing levels in the past year, May 2017
- Clothing the most popular item to purchase online
- Figure 40: Products purchased online in the past year, May 2017
- Repertoire of products purchased
- Figure 41: Repertoire of product categories purchased from in the past 12 months, May 2017
- 91% of consumers have bought online in the past year
Devices Used to Buy Online
- Desktops and laptops remain the devices of choice
- Figure 42: Devices used to buy goods online in the past year, May 2017
- Over half of 16-34s have purchased via smartphones
- Figure 43: Devices used to buy goods online in the past year, May 2017
- Repertoire of devices used
- Figure 44: Repertoire of devices used to purchase online in the last 12 months, May 2017
- Desktops and laptops remain the devices of choice
Where Consumers Buy and Browse Online
- A majority of purchases still come from home
- Figure 45: Where consumers made purchases in the past year, May 2017
- Figure 46: Where consumers made purchases in the past year, by devices used to purchase online in the past year, May 2017
- Younger and more affluent consumers most likely to purchase when out of home
- Figure 47: Where consumers made purchases in the past year, by age group, May 2017
- Figure 48: Where consumers made purchases in the past year, by socio-economic group, May 2017
- More browsing than purchasing is done out of the home
- Figure 49: Where consumers have browsed for goods online in the past 12 months, May 2017
- Younger consumers are again more likely to browse outside of the home
- Figure 50: Where consumers have browsed for goods online in the past 12 months, May 2017
- A majority of purchases still come from home
Retailers Used
- Amazon still on top
- Figure 51: Retailers used to purchase non-food and drink products online in the past year, May 2017
- Figure 52: Trend data – Retailers used to buy online, May 2014-May 2017
- Online shopper profiles match those of in-store shoppers
- Figure 53: Retailers used to purchase non-food and drink products online in the past year, by age and socio-economic group, May 2017
- Repertoire of online retailers used
- Figure 54: Repertoire of retailers used to purchase non-food and drink products online in the past year, May 2017
- Figure 55: Repertoire of retailers used to purchase non-food and drink products online in the past year, by retailers used in the past year, May 2017
- Amazon still on top
Amazon Prime and Subscription Services
- Almost a quarter have Amazon Prime…
- Figure 56: Membership of Amazon Prime, April 2017
- … and just over half of 16-34 year olds have had some experience with Prime
- Figure 57: Membership of Amazon Prime, April 2017
- Other similar services have lower membership but are growing
- Figure 58: Ownership of other membership schemes, by total sample and by % of those who have shopped with the retailer in the past year, May 2017
- Why is Amazon Prime so much more popular?
- Figure 59: Use of Amazon Prime services, April 2017
- Why offer a scheme at all?
- Figure 60: Products purchased via Amazon in the past year, by membership of Amazon Prime, April 2017
Use of Payment Options, Credit and Cashback Sites
- Retail credit still a niche option
- Figure 61: Payment options used to buy goods online, May 2017
- PayPal usage skews older
- Figure 62: Payment options used to buy goods online, by age, May 2017
- Despite low usage there is demand for credit terms
- Figure 63: Interest in payment options not used in the past year, May 2017
- Cashback sites a popular option online
- Figure 64: Cashback site usage, May 2017
- Half of 25-34s have used a cashback site
- Figure 65: Cashback site usage, by age, May 2017
- Retail credit still a niche option
Attitudes to Social Media and Product Recommendations
- Social media and online retailing
- Figure 66: Attitudes to buying online and social media, May 2017
- Younger consumers happier to share information and communicate through instant messaging
- Figure 67: Agreement to attitudes to buying online and social media, May 2017
- A need for curation and personalisation online?
- Figure 68: Attitudes to discoverability in shopping online, May 2017
- Social media and online retailing
Attitudes to Discounts, Promotions and Joint Accounts
- High levels of promotional activity may be undermining price integrity online
- Figure 69: Attitudes to promotions and pricing online, May 2017
- Do retailers need to evolve customer accounts?
- Figure 70: Attitudes to joint accounts online, May 2017
- Those in larger households far more interested in splitting costs
- Figure 71: Agreement to attitudes to joint accounts online, by household size, May 2017
- High levels of promotional activity may be undermining price integrity online
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Amazon innovation driving its success
- Online retailers trying to tie in customers
- Store based vs pure players: pure players growing faster
- Stores and online
- Same-day delivery taking off?
- Amazon scores highly on trust
- Amazon innovation driving its success
Leading Online Retailers
- Amazon outperforming eBay
- eBay marketplace
- Shop Direct gaining momentum
- Store based retailers
- Fashion – Key area for online
- Figure 72: Leading online retailers, 2014/15-2016/17
- Amazon outperforming eBay
Market Shares
- Figure 73: Leading online retailers, market shares, 2014-16
- Figure 74: Online retailing, market shares, 2016
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Enhanced delivery options…
- …Tesco deliveries within-the-hour
- …John Lewis trialling direct-to-customer's car trunk shopping delivery service
- …drone deliveries
- Figure 75: Amazon Prime Air, Test Launch 2016
- …Matches Fashion 90-minute delivery service across London
- …Amazon launches free one-hour restaurant delivery service in London
- M&S to trial online grocery shopping service
- Chat-style interface platforms for customer service
- ‘Buy British’
- Buying from sellers who live nearby
- ‘Buy now pay later’
- Is Amazon preparing to launch its checkout-free supermarket concept in the UK?
- App that makes choosing healthier options easier
- ASOS testing beauty app
- Real-time, in-app retail experience
- Enhanced delivery options…
Social Media
- Facebook most popular social media site
- Figure 76: Usage of social and media networks in the last three months, 2014-March 2017
- Family and friends most trusted news source
- Figure 77: Sources of content shared on social and media network other than users’ own content, march 2017
- Why do people follow companies?
- Figure 78: Attitudes towards social and media networks, March 2017
- Who is being talked about?
- Figure 79: Number of mentions for selected retailers, 3 July 2016-30 June 2017
- Tesco topics
- Figure 80: Topic cloud around online mentions of Tesco, July 2016-June 2017
- Amazon topics
- Figure 81: Topic cloud around mentions of Amazon online, July 2016-June 2017
- eBay topics
- Figure 82: Topic cloud around mentions of eBay online, July 2016-June 2017
- ASOS topics
- Figure 83: Topic cloud around mentions of ASOS online, July 2016-June 2017
- Facebook most popular social media site
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Total online retail advertising spend up 16.1% year-on-year in 2016
- Figure 84: UK online retail – Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2013-16
- Online marketplace Amazon.co.uk is the biggest advertising spender
- ebay targets young shoppers
- Notonthehighstreet.com ‘Magic is Real’ campaign
- Very.co.uk £3m autumn fashion collection campaign
- Littlewoods.com rebranding campaign
- Iceland Frozen Foods drops celebrity-focused advertising
- Boohoo first dedicated menswear campaign
- Net-A-Porter and Mr Porter emphasise the luxury shopping experience
- Figure 85: Leading UK online retailers – Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, 2013-16
- A fifth of total advertising spend channelled through digital medium
- Figure 86: UK online retail – Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure, by media type, 2013-16
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Total online retail advertising spend up 16.1% year-on-year in 2016
Brand Research
- What you need to know
- Brand map
- Figure 87: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, August 2016-May 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 88: Key metrics for selected brands, August 2016-May 2017
- Brand attitudes – John Lewis is worth paying more for, but pure players are innovative and provide a great service
- Figure 89: Attitudes, by brand, August 2016-May 2017
- Brand personality – Pure players are vibrant and fun, M&S is unappealing
- Figure 90: Brand personality – Macro image, August 2016-May 2017
- Pure players are exciting, Very is aspirational, M&S is overrated
- Figure 91: Brand personality – Micro image, August 2016-May 2017
- Brand analysis
- Amazon
- eBay
- Fashion retailers
- Department stores
- Supermarkets and Ocado
Amazon
- What we think
- The focus on Prime
- The fostering of the next generation
- The white whale(s)?
- Amazon gets physical
- The threats?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 92: Amazon.com Inc: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 93: Amazon: estimated total retail sales, by European country (excl. VAT), 2014-16
- Retail offering
AO World Plc
- What we think
- 4Cs strategy is working
- Still work to do with mobile
- Smoothing the customer journey
- New distribution centre provides platform for further European expansion
- Opening up new revenue streams
- What next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 94: AO World Plc – Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 95: AO World Plc – Group turnover breakdown by segment, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Figure 96: AO World Plc – UK turnover breakdown by segment, 2015/16 and 2016/17
- Retail offering
Argos
- What we think
- Digitally-led in-store Sainsbury’s concessions deliver positive results
- Own brand drive
- Market-leading order fulfilment proposition
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 97: Argos – Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 98: Argos – Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
ASOS
- What we think
- ASOS to launch its own sportswear range
- Tapping into the growing demand for plus-size menswear
- Mobile-first approach
- Relevant content and customer engagement
- Convenient delivery and return options
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 99: ASOS – Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Dixons Carphone
- What we think
- Connectivity is the big idea
- Ruling price out of the online/offline equation
- Improving the online proposition
- Mobile becoming a greater priority
- Monthly membership scheme to ‘redefine retail’
- Where next?
- Company background
- Figure 100: Dixons Carphone – Brands, by country, 2017
- Company performance
- Figure 101: Dixons Carphone – Group financial performance, 2013/14-2016/17
- Figure 102: Dixons Carphone – Outlet data, 2013/14-2016/17
- Retail offering
eBay
- What we think
- What has gone wrong?
- Not a retailer
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 103: eBay – Gross merchandise volume, 2013-16
- Retail offering
John Lewis
- What we think
- Improving the customer experience
- Mobile use increases for online ordering
- Staying at the forefront of online innovation
- Stores play an important role in supporting online
- Gradual shift towards delivery
- Growing own brand and exclusives
- Modest international expansion focuses on e-commerce
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 104: John Lewis (department store) – Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 105: John Lewis (department store) – Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Next Directory
- What we think
- Third-party parcel shop collection and return option
- More convenient home delivery options
- New m-commerce websites and upgraded apps driving UK conversion rate
- New distribution hubs and planned mobile sites to boost overseas sales
- Reducing buying friction with streamlined registration and check-out process
- Website personalisation for a more engaging online shopping experience
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 106: Next Group – Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 107: Next Retail – UK outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Ocado Group
- What we think
- Development dependent on depot coverage
- Managing capacity is key to profitability
- Average orders falling
- The future of the Waitrose agreement
- The Smart Platform
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 108: Ocado Group plc – Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Shop Direct Group
- What we think
- The inheritance
- The future – Credit
- The future – Personalisation
- High sales per customer.
- The strategy is working
- Where next?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 109: Very, Littlewoods – Sales, 2014/15, 2015/16
- Figure 110: Shop Direct Group – Group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Tesco
- What we think
- Making choosing healthier options easier online
- Smart home ordering capability
- Making it faster and simpler for customers to pay for their shopping
- Extended click-and-collect and home delivery options give customers more choice
- New monthly unlimited deliveries scheme
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 111: Tesco Plc – Group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 112: Tesco Plc – Outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- VAT
- Financial definitions
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Data sources
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.