Oral Care - US - June 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"In a category with slow but steady sales growth and high penetration, factors such as brand, benefits, and costs have the greatest influence in purchase decisions. To maximize growth potential, stakeholders should leverage a need for sensitivity products, products offering a variety of benefits, and natural positioning."
- Jana Vyleta, Health & Personal Care Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • Consumers want multiple benefits while seeking value 
  • Consumers prefer to stick with what they know

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • Market overview
          • Sales growth projected to remain steady for 2017 and beyond
            • Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of oral care products, at current prices, 2012-22
          • The issues
            • Consumers want multiple benefits while seeking value
              • Figure 2: Select oral care purchase influencers, by product, February 2017
            • Consumers prefer to stick with what they know
              • Figure 3: Select oral care shopping behaviors, February 2017
            • The opportunities
              • Consumers need help with their oral health
                • Figure 4: Oral care regimen activities, February 2017
              • Sensitivity products are not reaching all sufferers
                • Figure 5: Usage of sensitivity toothpaste and select attitudes toward sensitivity, February 2017
              • Some consumers are willing to spend despite budget tendencies
                • Figure 6: Select oral care shopping behaviors, February 2017
                • Figure 7: Interest and ownership of select oral care innovations, February 2017
              • What it means

              • The Market – What You Need to Know

                • Future growth looks steady for oral care
                  • Sales growth of mouthwash, toothpaste above category rate
                    • Potential for growth in oral care should dental care access expand
                      • Aging population, consumer sentiment shape industry

                      • Market Size and Forecast

                        • Steady growth persists as habits and benefits drive demand
                          • Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of oral care products, at current prices, 2012-22
                          • Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of oral care products, at current prices, 2012-22

                      • Market Breakdown

                        • Toothpaste sales growth exceeds industry, driven by benefits
                          • Figure 10: Share of oral care sales, by segment, 2017 (est)
                        • Mouthwash sales help drive market growth
                          • Figure 11: Sales of oral care products, by segment, 2012-17

                      • Market Perspective

                        • Dental care expansion could benefit oral care products

                        • Market Factors

                          • Older consumers become more vulnerable
                            • Figure 12: Population, by age, 2012-22
                          • Consumer confidence bodes well for higher priced goods
                            • Figure 13: Consumer sentiment index, January 2007-February 2017
                          • Hispanic population growth could mean gains in oral care
                            • Figure 14: Population, by race and Hispanic origin, 2012-22

                        • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                          • Leading sensitivity brand sees largest growth
                            • Value, sensitivity, widespread benefits, and natural brands see growth
                              • Singular benefits and unfamiliar flavors struggle to keep up
                                • Consumers will be the ultimate judge of “smart” oral care

                                • Company and Brand Sales of Oral Care

                                  • P&G holds steady amid growth in niche players
                                    • GSK hits the spot with sensitivity
                                      • Figure 15: MULO sales of oral care, by leading companies, rolling 52-weeks 2016 and 2017

                                  • What’s Working?

                                    • Providing value
                                      • Addressing sensitivity
                                        • Widening benefits beyond just one
                                          • Interest in natural personal care extends to oral care
                                            • Whitening vividly

                                            • What’s Struggling?

                                              • Single benefit products overshadowed by multipurpose
                                                • Unique flavors miss the mark

                                                • What’s Next?

                                                  • Fate of ‘smart’ oral care remains to be seen
                                                    • Oral care continues to ride the beauty wave

                                                    • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                      • Consumers prefer toothpaste with benefits
                                                        • Toothpaste, mouthwash more involved purchases than tools
                                                          • Retailers shopped reflects importance of cost and convenience
                                                            • Convenience, reactive, and value summarize shopping behaviors
                                                              • Sensitivity sufferers are plenty, yet many don’t treat
                                                                • Familiar innovations that address core routines have higher interest

                                                                • Product Usage and Routines

                                                                  • Consumers want toothpaste to work harder
                                                                    • Figure 16: Oral care products used in the last six months and regimen activities, February 2017
                                                                  • Toothpaste most used delivery system for whitening
                                                                    • Figure 17: Toothpastes launched with whitening claims, 2012-16
                                                                  • Nearly half of adults use three to four oral care products
                                                                    • Figure 18: Oral care product usage repertoire analysis, February 2017
                                                                  • Oral care habits, product usage taken more seriously with age
                                                                      • Figure 19: Select oral care products used in the last six months, by age, February 2017
                                                                      • Figure 20: Regimen activities, by age, February 2017
                                                                    • Lower toothbrush usage, dental visits seen in Hispanics’ oral health
                                                                      • Figure 21: Select oral care products used in the last six months and regimen activities, by Hispanic origin, February 2017

                                                                  • Purchase Influencers

                                                                    • Brand dominates purchase decisions
                                                                      • Figure 22: Toothpaste brand primarily used, October 2015-November 2016
                                                                    • Benefits, flavors, and ingredients hold influence
                                                                      • Cost is influential across category, particularly with tools
                                                                        • Figure 23: Oral care purchase influencers, by product, February 2017
                                                                      • Younger adults more influenced by low cost, benefit, look
                                                                        • Figure 24: Select oral care purchase influencers, by toothpaste and mouthwash, by age, February 2017
                                                                      • Hispanics’ brand loyalty could impact willingness to spend
                                                                        • Figure 25: Select oral care purchase influencers of toothpaste, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
                                                                        • Figure 26: Select oral care purchase influencers of mouthwash, by Hispanic origin, February 2017

                                                                    • Purchase Location

                                                                      • Purchase locations in line with macro retail trends
                                                                        • Figure 27: Total US retail sales of oral care, by channel, at current prices, 2012-17
                                                                        • Figure 28: Oral care purchase locations, February 2017
                                                                      • Club and online retailers shopped more for those who use pricier products
                                                                        • Figure 29: Club and online purchase locations, by select product usage, February 2017
                                                                      • Convenience is important, though age dictates retailer choice
                                                                        • Figure 30: Oral care purchase locations, by age, February 2017
                                                                      • Hispanics seek value
                                                                        • Figure 31: Oral care purchase locations, by Hispanic origin, February 2017

                                                                    • Shopping Behaviors

                                                                      • Consumers seek familiarity, convenience when shopping
                                                                        • Reactive purchases may be most attractive
                                                                          • Budget shopping behaviors can be overcome by incentives
                                                                            • Figure 32: Oral care shopping behaviors, February 2017
                                                                          • Older consumers hard to capture, but could be worth it
                                                                            • Figure 33: Oral care shopping behaviors, by age, February 2017
                                                                          • Hispanics open to splurge…if attention can be captured
                                                                            • Figure 34: Oral care shopping behaviors, by Hispanic origin, February 2017

                                                                        • Attitudes toward Sensitivity

                                                                          • Opportunity to reach more sensitivity sufferers
                                                                            • Figure 35: Usage of sensitivity toothpaste and attitudes toward sensitivity, February 2017
                                                                          • Some avoid whitening due to sensitivity
                                                                            • Figure 36: Usage of tooth whiteners, October 2011-November 2016
                                                                          • Younger adults experience the most sensitivity
                                                                            • Figure 37: Attitudes toward sensitivity, by age, February 2017
                                                                          • Hispanics are prime target for sensitivity products
                                                                            • Figure 38: Attitudes toward sensitivity, by Hispanic origin, February 2017

                                                                        • Interest and Ownership of Innovations

                                                                          • Technology supporting core regimens is most appealing
                                                                            • Unfamiliar forms could garner interest if tied to benefits
                                                                              • Figure 39: Interest and ownership of oral care innovations, February 2017
                                                                            • New innovations appeal to younger adults
                                                                              • Figure 40: Any interest (net) in select oral care innovations, by age, February 2017
                                                                            • Hispanics similar to younger adults
                                                                              • Figure 41: Any interest (net) in select oral care innovations, by Hispanic origin, February 2017

                                                                          • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                            • Data sources
                                                                              • Sales data
                                                                                • Fan chart forecast
                                                                                  • Consumer survey data
                                                                                    • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                                      • Abbreviations

                                                                                      • Appendix – The Market

                                                                                          • Figure 42: Total US sales and forecast of oral care, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
                                                                                          • Figure 43: Total US retail sales and forecast of oral care products, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
                                                                                          • Figure 44: Total retail sales of oral care, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
                                                                                          • Figure 45: Total US retail sales of oral care, by channel, at current prices, 2012-17
                                                                                          • Figure 46: Total US retail sales of oral care, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017

                                                                                      • Appendix – Key Players

                                                                                          • Figure 47: MULO sales of toothbrushes, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
                                                                                          • Figure 48: MULO sales of toothpaste, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
                                                                                          • Figure 49: MULO sales of mouthwash/rinse, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
                                                                                          • Figure 50: MULO sales of floss/accessories, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
                                                                                          • Figure 51: MULO sales of teeth whiteners, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
                                                                                          • Figure 52: MULO sales of oral pain relief, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017

                                                                                      • Appendix – The Consumer

                                                                                          • Figure 53: Hispanic population by age, 2012-22
                                                                                          • Figure 54: Median household income, by age of householder, 2015

                                                                                      Companies Covered

                                                                                      To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                      Reports by region

