Oral Hygiene - China - December 2016
“The increase in electric toothbrush adoption and the success of local brands selling premium pharmaceutical toothpaste products clearly shows the trend that Chinese consumers are not only just paying more attention on oral care, but are also spending to upgrade. This underlines the importance of product efficacy. The competition is hence concentrating more on product innovation, rather than price competition.”
– Jessica Jin, Associate Director of Research
This report examines the following issues:
- What have local brands done right to capture share?
- Opportunities for niche products
- Kids’ oral care brands should not only think about products but also services
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Excluded
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Not bad growth for an established category
- Figure 1: Annual value growth of beauty and personal care markets, China 2015
- Sustained growth is foreseen in the next five years
- Figure 2: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of oral hygiene market, China 2011-21
- Premiumisation trend spreads across segments but with different drivers
- Still big room for growth in non-basic products
- Figure 3: Segment share of oral hygiene market in selected countries, 2015
- Key players
- Big wins for local players
- Figure 4: Leading companies in oral hygiene market, by value share, China 2015-16
- The consumer
- Bleeding gums has highest sufferer rate
- Figure 5: Dental issues experienced in past 12 months, September 2016
- Online shopping and imported products gain large audience
- Figure 6: Purchase behaviour and dental experience, September 2016
- Electric toothbrush penetration rises, but challenges ahead
- Figure 7: Selected product usage (currently using and ever used), September 2016 vs 2014
- Curiosity and seeking better teeth drive trials of non-basic products
- Figure 8: Reasons for using niche oral hygiene products, September 2016
- Product, rather than brand, comes first when selecting babies’/kids’ oral hygiene products
- Figure 9: Purchase consideration for babies’ and children’s oral hygiene products, September 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- What have local brands done right to capture share?
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunities for niche products
- The facts
- The implications
- Kids’ oral care brands should not only think about products but also services
- The facts
- The implications
- What have local brands done right to capture share?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Total market is growing continuously, mainly driven by premiumisation
- Premiumisation is the key driver of positive value growth across the four sub-categories
- Toothpastes and toothbrushes still account for the large share
- Ancillaries and mouthwashes are smaller sub-categories but are growing faster
- Total market is growing continuously, mainly driven by premiumisation
Market Size and Forecast
- Moderate growth for a nearly saturated category
- Figure 10: Annual value growth of beauty and personal care markets, China 2015
- Slightly lower but sustained growth in the next five years
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of oral hygiene market, China 2011-21
- Moderate growth for a nearly saturated category
Market Drivers
- Premiumisation trend is spreading across sub-categories
- New products and bundle packs are promoted online
- Products designed for more usage occasions
- Premiumisation trend is spreading across sub-categories
Market Segmentation
- Toothpaste takes lion’s share but niche segments lead growth
- Figure 12: Value growth rate and value contribution to total oral hygiene market, by sub-categories, 2016
- Market is growing quickly in China but is not mature yet
- Figure 13: Segment share of oral hygiene market in selected countries, 2015
- Each segment in detail
- Toothpaste – Increasing prices drive sales
- Figure 14: Toothpaste new product launches, by price tier, China, 2014-16
- Figure 15: Toothpaste new product launches, by top ten claims, China, 2014-16
- Figure 16: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of toothpaste market, China 2011-21
- Toothbrushes – Trading up from manual to electric toothbrushes
- Figure 17: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of toothbrush market, China 2011-21
- Ancillaries – Convenience claims on the rise
- Figure 18: Ancillaries new product launches, by top ten claims, China, 2014-16
- Figure 19: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of ancillaries market, China 2011-21
- Mouthwashes – Global trend influencing China
- Figure 20: Mouthwash new product launches, by top five claims, China, 2014-16
- Figure 21: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of mouthwash market, China 2011-21
- Toothpaste takes lion’s share but niche segments lead growth
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- A concentrated market led by toothpaste players
- Local brands are catching up
- Focus on toothpaste, but do not forget other segments
- Development of e-commerce
- Premium products offer different innovations
- A concentrated market led by toothpaste players
Market Share
- Key toothpaste players dominate the market
- Figure 22: Leading companies in oral hygiene market by value share, China 2015-16
- International giants are losing share
- GSK’s tri-brand strategy helps consolidate its market position
- Local brands’ premiumisation and brand extension strategies are is paying off
- Weimeizi Company – Brand Saky
- Hawley & Hazel Company – Brand Darlie
- Yunnan Baiyao Company – Brand Yunnan Baiyao
- Dencare Oral Care Company – Brand Lesening
- Key toothpaste players dominate the market
Competitive Strategies
- Enrich product range
- Stories behind premiumisation
- Online becomes the stage for global products
- TCM is still a competitive advantage for local brands
- Enrich product range
Who’s Innovating?
- China sees more active launches but also more competition
- Figure 23: New product launches in oral hygiene, by launch type, China, Japan, UK and US, 2014-16
- Toothpaste
- TCM for cooling internal body heat and gum care
- Figure 24: New toothpaste with botanical/herbal ingredients, China, 2016
- Flavour innovation in collection pack
- Figure 25: New toothpaste in flavour collection pack, Denmark and France
- Two-step products bringing specialised care
- Figure 26: Toothpaste with two-step pack, Canada and China
- Specialised for night care
- Figure 27: New toothpaste for night care, China, 2016
- Black for whitening
- Figure 28: New toothpaste with charcoal, UK and Singapore, 2016
- Enzymes for whitening
- Figure 29: New toothpaste with enzymes, Japan and China, 2016
- Not in a tube
- Figure 30: New toothpaste with different formats, US and China, 2016
- Toothbrushes
- Battery-powered toothbrushes at affordable prices
- Figure 31: New battery-powered toothbrushes, USA, 2016
- High-end electric toothbrushes
- Figure 32: New high-end electric toothbrushes, China, 2015-16
- Ancillaries
- Expanding floss for better efficacy
- Figure 33: New dental floss products with better efficacy claims, Singapore and US, 2015-16
- Helping clean thoroughly
- Figure 34: New ancillary products, UK and South Korea, 2015-16
- Mouthwashes
- Alcohol-free mouthwashes
- Figure 35: New alcohol-free mouthwashes, US and China, 2016
- Travel pack/portable packaging
- Figure 36: New mouthwashes in sachet packs, Thailand and Japan, 2015
- China sees more active launches but also more competition
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Bleeding gums has the highest rate of suffering
- 20-year-old females are core users of imported products
- Electric toothbrush penetration rises, but challenges ahead
- Curiosity and seeking better teeth drive trials of mouthwashes and ancillaries
- Safe products and helping with teeth brushing habits are most important for parents
- Bleeding gums has the highest rate of suffering
Dental Issues and Lifestyles
- Bleeding gums is the top dental issue
- Figure 37: Dental issues experienced in past 12 months, September 2016
- How lifestyle can impact demand for oral hygiene products
- Figure 38: Eating and drinking habits, September 2016
- Figure 39: Dental issues experienced in past 12 months, by lifestyle factors, September 2016
- Younger females are more sensitive about dental issues
- Figure 40: Repertoire of dental issues, by gender and age, September 2016
- Savvy users suffering more from gum issues
- Figure 41: Dental issues, by user segment, September 2016
- Bleeding gums is the top dental issue
Purchase Behaviour and Dental Experience
- Nearly half have purchased imported toothpaste products
- Figure 42: Purchase behaviour and dental experience, September 2016
- Online is the main channel for buying imported products
- Figure 43: Products purchased, by purchase behaviour, September 2016
- Who are more likely to buy imported products?
- Figure 44: CHAID analysis of imported toothpaste/toothbrush buyers, September 2016
- Females in their 20s are most attentive to oral care
- Figure 45: Purchase behaviour and dental experience, by gender and age, September 2016
- Nearly half have purchased imported toothpaste products
Product Usage
- High churn rate of ancillaries
- Figure 46: Product usage, September 2016
- Significant increase in electric toothbrush adoption
- Figure 47: Selected product usage (currently using and ever used), September 2016 vs 2014
- Imported product buyers tend to use more products
- Figure 48: Product usage, by imported product buyer and non-buyer, September 2016
- Close to one fifth of consumers are heavy users of mouthwashes and ancillaries
- High churn rate of ancillaries
Reasons for Using Mouthwashes and Ancillaries
- Curiosity to try is the biggest driver
- Figure 49: Reasons for using niche oral hygiene products, September 2016
- Savvy users rely on dentists’ recommendation
- Figure 50: Reasons for using niche oral hygiene products, by user segment, September 2016
- Curiosity to try is the biggest driver
Reasons for Lapsed Usage
- Niche products are facing the challenge of low penetration but high lapse rate
- Figure 51: Lapse rate, by product type, September 2016
- Disappointment in performance is an often-cited reason, especially for high-priced products
- Figure 52: Reasons for lapsed usage, toothbrush and toothpaste with TCM ingredients, September 2016
- Complicated usage and potential damage to teeth are key barriers for dental floss and interdental brushes
- Figure 53: Reasons for lapsed usage, dental floss and interdental brushes, September 2016
- Mouthwash and breath sprays have the same issue regarding delivering results
- Figure 54: Reasons for lapsed usage, mouthwash and breath sprays, September 2016
- Results are a common concern for lapsed users of teeth whitening products
- Figure 55: Reasons for lapsed usage, toothpowder/whitening dentifrice and teeth strips, September 2016
- Niche products are facing the challenge of low penetration but high lapse rate
Purchase Considerations for Babies’/Children’s Oral Hygiene Products
- Parents care more about product features than brand
- Stronger trust in oral care than baby care brands
- Figure 56: Importance of purchase consideration factors for babies’ and children’s oral hygiene products, September 2016
- Edible products and education on proper teeth-brushing gain more attention for parents of younger kids
- Figure 57: Very important purchase considerations for babies’ and children’s oral hygiene products, by child’s age, September 2016
- Any difference across city tiers?
- Figure 58: Purchase consideration for babies’ and children’s oral hygiene products, by city tier, September 2016
- Parents care more about product features than brand
Meet the Mintropolitans
- MinTs have higher awareness of dental issues
- Figure 59: Dental issues, by consumer segmentation, September 2016
- MinTs set trend in buying imported products and online shopping
- Figure 60: Purchase behaviour and dental experience, by consumer segmentation, September 2016
- MinTs twice as high in electric toothbrush usage
- Figure 61: Current usage of products, by consumer segmentation, September 2016
- Willing to pay more for better teeth is the biggest driver
- Figure 62: Reasons for using niche oral hygiene products, by consumer segmentation, September 2016
- MinTs have higher awareness of dental issues
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Appendix – Market Size, Segmentation, Forecast
- Figure 63: Total value sales of oral hygiene market, China 2011-21
- Figure 64: Value sales of oral hygiene market, by segment, China 2011-21
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.