"The majority of adults struggle with sleep. The inability to get a good night’s sleep paired with the spotlight placed on the importance of sleep have helped strengthen OTC sleep aid market growth and should continue to boost sales as consumers face many sources of sleeplessness. However, persistent consumer concerns with dependency and the ability to wake when needed have the potential to dampen sales growth. The market is also faced with a complex competitive landscape with interest in alternative remedies for sleep support and new technologies which track sleep patterns, creating both uncertainty and growth opportunities for the OTC sleep aid market."

- Marissa Gilbert, Senior Health & Wellness Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: