OTC Sleep Aids - US - March 2017
"The majority of adults struggle with sleep. The inability to get a good night’s sleep paired with the spotlight placed on the importance of sleep have helped strengthen OTC sleep aid market growth and should continue to boost sales as consumers face many sources of sleeplessness. However, persistent consumer concerns with dependency and the ability to wake when needed have the potential to dampen sales growth. The market is also faced with a complex competitive landscape with interest in alternative remedies for sleep support and new technologies which track sleep patterns, creating both uncertainty and growth opportunities for the OTC sleep aid market."
- Marissa Gilbert, Senior Health & Wellness Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Sleep issues are prevalent, particularly among young adults
- OTC sleep aids, PM analgesics, and cold/allergy remedies viewed similarly
- Some regular sleep aid users are unsatisfied
- Dependency and drowsiness concerns stand in the way of use
- If there’s no sleep issues, there’s no need for a sleep aid
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- OTC sleep aid market growth will persist as many struggle with sleep
- Natural channel sales growth falls behind MULO
- Pain interferes with sleep; consumers turn to PM analgesics
- Technology and bedding specialists help consumers count sheep
- Most adults struggle with sleep; focus on younger adults
- Constant connectivity impacts sleep
- OTC sleep aid market growth will persist as many struggle with sleep
Market Size and Forecast
- Persistent sleep issues boost the OTC sleep aid market
- Figure 9: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of OTC sleep aids market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 10: Total US sales and forecast of OTC sleep aids market, at current prices, 2011-21
- Persistent sleep issues boost the OTC sleep aid market
Market Breakdown
- Growth slowing in natural channels; more availability in mainstream
- Figure 11: Natural supermarket sales of homeopathic sleep aids, at current prices, rolling 52 weeks 11/30/14-11/27/16
- Growth slowing in natural channels; more availability in mainstream
Market Perspective
- Pain interferes with sleep; consumers turn to PM analgesics
- Figure 12: Sleep aid usage and interest, December 2016
- Technology helps lull consumers to sleep
- Figure 13: Technology sleep aid usage (net) and interest (net), by gender and age, December 2016
- Consumers may focus on their mattress for a better night’s sleep
- Pain interferes with sleep; consumers turn to PM analgesics
Market Factors
- The number of adults getting sufficient sleep is declining
- Figure 14: Adults (18+) getting sufficient* sleep per night, 2008-15
- Focus on the younger generations
- Figure 15: Population by generation, 2011-21
- Figure 16: Traditional, herbal and supplement sleep aid usage and interest, by generations, December 2016
- The need to be connected increasingly impacts sleep
- Figure 17: Internet impact on sleep – Any agree, 2012-16
- The number of adults getting sufficient sleep is declining
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Traditional OTC sleep aids lead; melatonin brands gaining market share
- Melatonin and tablet formats appealing to adults
- Smaller OTC sleep aids lose sales; decision overload for consumers
- What do beauty, technology, and lifestyles have in common? The future of sleep aids
- Traditional OTC sleep aids lead; melatonin brands gaining market share
Manufacturer Sales of OTC Sleep Aids
- ZZZQuil remains on top; challengers are melatonin supplements
- Figure 18: Manufacturer sales of OTC sleep aids, 2015-16
- ZZZQuil remains on top; challengers are melatonin supplements
What’s Working?
- Melatonin is a go-to sleep aid
- Figure 19: Supplement to aid sleep usage and interest, by generation groups and parental status, December 2016
- Tablet formats account for the majority of product sales
- Figure 20: MULO sales of OTC sleep aids, by format, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Melatonin is a go-to sleep aid
What’s Struggling?
- Smaller brands experience declines while big brands reap growth
- Figure 21: Manufacturer sales of select OTC sleep aid tablets, 2015-16
- Option overload could overwhelm the consumer
- Figure 22: Sleep aid usage (net) and interest (net), December 2016
- Smaller brands experience declines while big brands reap growth
What’s Next?
- Getting some beauty sleep: sleep aids with added vitamins
- Tech tracks sleep health; opportunity to integrate into a connected home
- Is sleep the new lifestyle trend?
- Getting some beauty sleep: sleep aids with added vitamins
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- The sleep struggle is real
- Health and interferences impact general sleep attitudes
- A wide range of products are relied on for sleep
- OTC medications with sleep aid benefits perceived similarly
- Regular users of traditional OTC sleep aids not overly loyal
- Dependency and drowsiness concerns stand in the way of use
- Consumers expect sleep aids to be shelved alongside other OTCs
- The sleep struggle is real
Sleep Self-assessment
- Almost two thirds of adults struggle with sleep
- Figure 23: Sleep self-assessment, December 2016
- Younger generations have more sleep issues
- Figure 24: Sleep self-assessment, by generations, December 2016
- Parenthood disturbs sleep, particularly for moms
- Figure 25: Sleep self-assessment, by parental status and age of children, December 2016
- Almost two thirds of adults struggle with sleep
Sleep Attitudes and Behaviors
- Those who fall asleep without difficulty believe in health benefits
- Figure 26: Sleep self-assessment, by sleep importance for health, priority, and nighttime routine, December 2016
- The importance of sleep rings truest for older Generations
- Figure 27: Importance of sleep and sleep priority, by generations, December 2016
- Interferences impact quality of sleep; those struggling look to sleep aids
- Figure 28: Sleep self-assessment, by sleep interferences and sleep aid needs, December 2016
- Younger adults have sleep hurdles, most interested in a solution
- Figure 29: Not well-rested, irregular schedule, try anything to improve sleep and need a sleep aid, by age and parental status, December 2016
- Those who fall asleep without difficulty believe in health benefits
Sleep Aid Usage and Interest
- A wide range of sleep aids are relied on to fall asleep
- Figure 30: Internal sleep aid usage and interest, December 2016
- Figure 31: Technology sleep aid usage and interest, December 2016
- 25-34-year-olds have used sleep aids; 18-24-year-olds express interest
- Figure 32: Traditional OTC sleep aid, herbal, homeopathic, supplement or beverage usage (net) and interest, by age, December 2016
- There is an untapped market of adults interested in sleep aids
- Figure 33: Sleep self-assessment, by any sleep aid (net) usage and interest, December 2016
- Traditional OTC sleep aid users rely more on sleep aids; less likely to connect the health benefits
- Figure 34: Traditional OTC sleep aid medication use, by select sleep attitudes and behaviors, December 2016
- A wide range of sleep aids are relied on to fall asleep
Sleep Aid Perceptions
- OTC medications viewed similarly
- Figure 35: Correspondence Analysis – Product perceptions, December 2016
- Correspondence analysis methodology
- Figure 36: Product perceptions, December 2016
- Younger adults link OTC sleep aids with getting and staying asleep
- Figure 37: Traditional OTC sleep aid medication product perceptions, by age, December 2016
- Dads perceive OTC sleep aids safer and good for relaxing
- Figure 38: traditional OTC sleep aid medication product perceptions, by parental status of children under 18 in the household, December 2016
- OTC sleep aid users express somewhat more positive opinions; room for improvement exists
- Figure 39: Traditional OTC sleep aid usage and interest, by traditional OTC sleep aid perceptions, December 2016
- OTC medications viewed similarly
Traditional OTC Sleep Aid Usage Behaviors
- Regular OTC sleep aid users willing to explore to find what works
- Figure 40: Usage behaviors, December 2016
- Store brand appeal reflects sales
- Room for improvement
- Regular OTC sleep aid users willing to explore to find what works
Barriers to Traditional OTC Sleep Aid Usage
- Concerns tied to dependency and drowsiness stand in the way of use
- Figure 41: Reasons for not using/using more often, December 2016
- Natural sleep remedies hinder traditional OTC use
- Figure 42: Prefer natural sleep aid remedies, by generation groups, December 2016
- If there are no sleep issues, there’s no need for a sleep aid
- Figure 43: No use/interest in any sleep aid (net) by reasons for not using/using more often, December 2016
- Figure 44: Don’t need to use anything to fall asleep, by generations, December 2016
- Concerns tied to dependency and drowsiness stand in the way of use
Store Location
- Consumers expect sleep aids to be shelved alongside other OTC products
- Figure 45: Store location, December 2016
- Figure 46: Store location, by age and parental status, December 2016
- Standalone display could reach new users
- Figure 47: Traditional OTC sleep aid usage and interest, by store location, December 2016
- Consumers expect sleep aids to be shelved alongside other OTC products
Companies Covered
