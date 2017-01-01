Outdoor Entertaining - US - February 2017
"A desire to socialize, coupled with enjoyment for hosting others motivates 71% of adults with outdoor space to entertain guests outdoors. Growth in adjacent markets such as outdoor furniture and grills bodes well for the future of outdoor entertaining since the vast majority of outdoor entertainers prefer hosting informal events such as casual barbeques. Younger adults, homeowners, parents, and more-affluent adults are the most likely to entertain guests outdoors and, therefore, are key to growing the market."
Leisure Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Some with outdoor space don’t host
- More structured, planned events are uncommon
- Concerns over the perceptions of outdoor space
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Some with outdoor space don’t host
- Figure 1: Outdoor living space and number of events hosted in the last three years, November 2016
- More structured, planned events are uncommon
- Figure 2: Outdoor events hosted in the last three years, November 2016
- Concerns over the perceptions of outdoor space
- Figure 3: Attitudes toward outdoor spaces, November 2016
- The opportunities
- Focus on key segments and growing population of most likely hosts
- Figure 4: Hosted any outdoor events in the last three years, by key demographics, November 2016
- Parents are key outdoor entertainers
- Figure 5: Outdoor events hosted in the last three years, by parental status, November 2016
- Innovations easing the stress
- Figure 6: Attitudes toward online inspiration and concerns – Any agree, November 2016
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- The best hosts host the most
- Prioritizing relaxation helps outdoor markets
- Populations growing into outdoor entertainers
- The best hosts host the most
The Outdoor Entertainer
- Who is the outdoor entertainer?
- Figure 7: Outdoor living space and number of events hosted in the last three years, November 2016
- Figure 8: Hosted at least five types of outdoor events, by key demographics, November 2016
- Who is the outdoor entertainer?
Market Perspective
- Outfitting the backyard
- All segments of outdoor furniture growing
- Main reason to purchase outdoor furniture is for outdoor entertaining
- Grilling and barbecuing continues to grow
- Taking care of the lawn and garden adds value
- Bringing meat to the party
- Outfitting the backyard
Market Factors
- People enjoy hosting others at their home
- Figure 9: Enjoyment of entertaining – Agree, August 2011-August 2016
- Population of adults aged 25-44 to grow over the next five years
- Figure 10: Population of adults aged 18+, by age, 2012-22
- Millennials starting to have children
- Figure 11: Mean age of mother, by live birth order, United States, 2014
- Hispanic population growing
- Figure 12: Population by Hispanic origin, 2012-22
- Figure 13: Number of households, by Hispanic origin of householder, 2006 and 2016
- Most people live in stand-alone, single-family homes
- Figure 14: US housing, by number of units in structure, 2015
- People enjoy hosting others at their home
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Extending the opportunities
- Making it more fun to host
- Lavish events aren’t for the outdoors
- New tech drives new parties
- Extending the opportunities
What’s Working?
- Bringing summer vibes to winter cold
- Make it warm and cozy
- Extend day into night
- The joys of DIY
- Social media inspires outdoor entertainers
- Outdoor/home improvement retailers may serve as sources for creativity
- Hosting without the hassle
- Hiring help for the cleanup
- Keeping the event relaxed
- Keeping outdoor events environmentally friendly
- Bringing summer vibes to winter cold
What’s Struggling?
- Aspirational, not practical
- Paper invites are not worth the effort
- The dangers of mosquito-borne illnesses
- Aspirational, not practical
What’s Next?
- Digital planning and help with hosting
- Arranging an outdoor party virtually
- Figure 15: Wayfair Next: Patio Playground Trailer, August 2016
- The evolution of party planning apps
- Brands joining the party
- Populating the party with new equipment
- The benefits of comfortable, durable furniture
- Digital projectors turn backyards into movie theaters
- Updates on the tried and true
- Setting the tone for outdoor parties
- Music needs to be heard outside
- Keeping kids interested
- Trying out new events
- Digital planning and help with hosting
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Almost everyone has an outdoor space
- Informal events are the most popular
- Refreshing guests with food and drinks essential
- Online sources used widely
- More hosts comfortable with their outdoor space
- Stress doesn’t stop outdoor entertainers
- Almost everyone has an outdoor space
Outdoor Entertaining Spaces
- Majority of people have yards
- Figure 16: Outdoor living/entertaining spaces, November 2016
- Older consumers more likely to have larger spaces
- Figure 17: Outdoor living/entertaining spaces – Select items, by age, November 2016
- Affluent consumers are significantly more likely to have outdoor space
- Figure 18: Outdoor living/entertaining spaces, by household income, November 2016
- Parents need outdoor spaces for their kids
- Figure 19: Outdoor living/entertaining spaces, by parental status, November 2016
- White consumers significantly more likely to have outdoor space
- Figure 20: Outdoor living/entertaining spaces – Select items, by race/Hispanic origin, November 2016
Types of Outdoor Events Hosted
- Informal events get the most people outside
- Figure 21: Outdoor events hosted in the last three years, November 2016
- Older consumers less likely to entertain outside
- Likelihood of hosting outdoor birthday parties decreases with age
- Figure 22: Birthday parties hosted outdoors in the last three years, by age, November 2016
- Informal gatherings more consistent
- Figure 23: Informal outdoor events hosted in the last three years, by age, November 2016
- More money, more parties
- Figure 24: Informal outdoor events hosted in the last three years, by household income, November 2016
- Parents are key to hosting
- Figure 25: Outdoor events hosted in the last three years, by parental status, November 2016
- Significant racial/ethnic differences in types of events
- White hosts take informal approach
- Hispanics tend to host events surrounding family
- Black consumers least likely to host any events
- Figure 26: Outdoor events hosted in the last three years – Select items, by race/Hispanic origin, November 2016
Outdoor Entertaining Purchases
- Food and drinks most important when preparing for an outdoor event
- Figure 27: Purchases made for outdoor events, November 2016
- Older hosts more likely to prepare their own food
- Figure 28: Food purchases made for outdoor events, by age, November 2016
- Decorating outdoor spaces more interesting to a younger crowd
- Figure 29: Decorations and reusable outdoor item purchases made for outdoor events, by age, November 2016
- Food and drink purchases vary by race
- Figure 30: Purchases for outdoor events, by race and Hispanic origin, November 2016
- Regardless of event type, food to prepare is most popular purchase
- Informal events need mostly food and drinks
- Formal event hosts purchase a wider variety of items
- Figure 31: Purchases for outdoor events, by type of event, November 2016
Where Supplies are Purchased
- Mass merchandisers dominate for outdoor entertaining purchases
- Figure 32: Where supplies are purchased, November 2016
- Younger consumers look for savings
- Flocking to mass merchandisers
- 55+ shop most at grocery stores
- Figure 33: Where supplies are purchased, by age, November 2016
- Larger events require multiple retailers
- Figure 34: Where supplies are purchased, by type of event, November 2016
Outdoor Entertaining Activities
- Everyone loves a good cookout
- Figure 35: Outdoor entertaining activities, November 2016
- Women more likely to socialize, men more likely to watch
- Figure 36: Outdoor entertaining activities, by gender, November 2016
- Younger outdoor event hosts enjoy more active experiences
- Figure 37: Outdoor entertaining activities, by age, November 2016
- Keeping kids engaged important for parents
- Figure 38: Outdoor entertaining activities, by parental status, November 2016
Attitudes toward Online Inspiration
- Hosts agree that they get inspired by online sources
- Figure 39: Use of online resources for inspiration, November 2016
- The likelihood of online inspiration increases for younger hosts
- Figure 40: Use of online resources for inspiration – Agree, by age, November 2016
- Parents LOVE online
- Figure 41: Use of online resources for inspiration, by parental status, November 2016
- Hispanics enjoy checking online sources for ideas
- Figure 42: Use of online resources for inspiration – Agree, by Hispanic origin, November 2016
Attitudes toward Outdoor Spaces
- Most people satisfied with their outdoor spaces
- Figure 43: Attitudes toward outdoor spaces, November 2016
- Comfort over style, especially when older
- Older consumers more content with their spaces
- Younger consumers see their spaces as more stylish but in need of work
- Figure 44: Attitudes toward outdoor spaces – Agree, by age, November 2016
- More affluent people more comfortable with their outdoor spaces
- Figure 45: Attitudes toward outdoor spaces – Agree, by household income, November 2016
- Parents happy, but aspirational
- Figure 46: Attitudes toward outdoor spaces – Agree, by parental status, November 2016
Attitudes toward Outdoor Entertaining
- Outside preferred to the inside for hosts
- Figure 47: Attitudes toward indoor and outdoor entertaining, November 2016
- Dads more worried than moms
- Figure 48: Outdoor entertaining concerns – Agree, by gender and parental status, November 2016
- The younger the host, the more conscious they are of others
- Figure 49: Outdoor entertaining concerns – Agree, by age, November 2016
- Parents concerned over children’s enjoyment and safety
- Figure 50: Outdoor entertaining concerns – Agree, by parental status, November 2016
- Hispanics worried more
- Figure 51: Outdoor entertaining concerns – Agree, by Hispanic origin, November 2016
Consumer Segmentation
- Factors
- Figure 52: Outdoor entertainer segments, November 2016
- Segment 1: Single Minglers (23%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Segment 2: Urban Upstagers (21%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Segment 3: Bashful Bargainers (20%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Segment 4: Easy-going Experts (19%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Segment 5: Retired Recliners (17%)
- Demographics
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Companies Covered
