“At the moment, consumer appetite for holidays shows no sign of dampening, despite the weak Pound and reports of economic uncertainty on the horizon. However, holidaymakers will be looking for safety after the collapse of a number of travel companies, as well as ways to make their money go further. As a result, many will opt for aggressively priced packages, and all-inclusive deals to help them manage their spending.”

Fergal McGivney, Travel Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: