Pay TV and Streaming Services - Canada - September 2017

"The market for pay TV cable and satellite has been on the decline for several years now, while pay TV via the internet has seen substantial growth in the past five years. This represents an adjustment of how consumers consume media, thus brands in the category are putting an emphasis on online services such as video streaming. An increase in options exists for consumers to watch pay TV via mobile devices (ie smartphones, tablets) and computers, which should see operators in this category support these alternatives. Furthermore, consumer attitudes suggest a preference for individual pick-and-pay channels, although prices are still perceived as too high."
- Andrew Zmijak, Research Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas:

  • Canadians can be a finicky bunch
  • Sentiment over costs of pay TV is evident
  • Hardware, software and content concerns

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definitions

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Canadians can be a finicky bunch
            • Figure 1: Interest in pay TV/streaming services, June 2017
          • Sentiment over costs of pay TV is evident
            • Figure 2: Cost-related attitudes towards pay TV, June 2017
          • Hardware, software and content concerns
            • Figure 3: Hardware/software-related attitudes towards pay TV, June 2017
          • The opportunities
            • Many have Netflix but there is room for other players
              • Figure 4: Video streaming service usage, June 2017
            • Most prefer pick-and-pay TV but find it too costly
              • Figure 5: Pick-and-pay-related attitudes towards pay TV, June 2017
            • Consumers seek variety and modern standards
              • Figure 6: Interest in pay TV/streaming services, June 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Cable and satellite continue to struggle while internet has matured
                • Younger cohorts will aid in boosting streaming service growth
                  • The rise in smartphone ownership a plus for streaming services
                    • Financial concerns can lead to frugal spending

                    • Market Factors

                      • Younger consumers will aid growth of streaming services
                        • Figure 7: Projected trends in the age structure of the Canada population, 2014-19
                      • Growth in smartphone ownership a plus for streaming services
                        • Financial worries can lead to cautious spending habits

                        • Market Size and Forecast

                          • Cable and satellite continue to struggle while internet has matured
                            • Figure 8: Cable pay TV, retail market volume, by subscribers (000), Canada, 2011-22
                            • Figure 9: Cable pay TV, retail market volume, by subscribers (000), Canada, 2011-22
                            • Figure 10: Satellite pay TV, retail market volume, by subscribers (000), Canada, 2011-22
                            • Figure 11: Satellite pay TV, retail market volume, by subscribers (000), Canada, 2011-22
                            • Figure 12: Internet pay TV, retail market volume, by subscribers (000), Canada, 2011-22
                            • Figure 13: Internet pay TV, retail market volume, by subscribers (000), Canada, 2011-22
                          • Forecast methodology

                          • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                            • Amazon’s original content
                              • Attracting consumers via hit TV series
                                • Spotlighting livestream TV
                                  • Video streaming services are on the rise
                                    • Streaming video content for free
                                      • Netflix to lose Disney content

                                      • Marketing and Advertising

                                        • Amazon’s original content
                                          • Figure 14: Amazon Prime Video, informational email, July 2017
                                        • Recently added titles
                                          • Figure 15: Netflix, informational email, February 2017
                                          • Figure 16: Netflix, informational email, June 2017
                                          • Figure 17: Netflix, informational email, June 2017
                                        • Attracting consumers via popular TV series
                                          • Figure 18: Bell Fibe, upgrade email, July 2017
                                        • Highlighting Stream Live TV
                                          • Figure 19: Bell Alt TV, cross-sell mailing, June 2017

                                      • What’s Working?

                                        • Consumers have more choice with how they watch
                                          • Video streaming services are on the rise

                                          • What’s Struggling?

                                            • Consumers streaming content for free
                                              • Subscriptions continue to fall for pay TV cable and satellite

                                              • What’s Next?

                                                • Netflix to lose Disney content

                                                • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                  • Most consumers have some sort of video streaming service
                                                    • Spotify takes top spot
                                                      • Three quarters use a smartphone to stream music
                                                        • Consumers can be a picky bunch
                                                          • Most prefer pick-and-pay TV, but find it too costly
                                                            • Cost concerns with pay TV are unmistakeable

                                                            • Video Streaming Service Usage

                                                              • Netflix reigns supreme
                                                                • Figure 20: Video streaming service usage, June 2017
                                                                • Figure 21: Video streaming service usage, by region, June 2017
                                                              • Near half stick to one video streaming service
                                                                • Figure 22: Repertoire of video streaming services used, June 2017
                                                              • Computers and TVs are most commonly used to stream video content
                                                                • Figure 23: Device usage for video streaming services, June 2017
                                                                • Figure 24: Device usage for video streaming services, 18-44s vs over-45s, June 2017
                                                              • Near three quarters use television to stream pay TV content
                                                                • Figure 25: Device usage for pay TV streaming services, June 2017
                                                                • Figure 26: Device usage for pay TV streaming services, 18-44s vs over-45s, June 2017

                                                            • Music Streaming Service Usage

                                                              • Spotify takes top spot among music streaming services
                                                                • Figure 27: Music streaming service usage, June 2017
                                                              • Younger consumers are more likely to stream music
                                                                • Figure 28: Usage of top three music streaming services, by age, June 2017
                                                              • Lower-income users more likely to stream music
                                                                • Figure 29: Music streaming service usage, by household income, June 2017
                                                              • Three quarters use a smartphone to stream music
                                                                • Figure 30: Device usage for music streaming services, June 2017

                                                            • Interest in Pay TV/Streaming Services

                                                              • Consumers can be a picky bunch
                                                                • Figure 31: Interest in pay TV/streaming services, June 2017
                                                              • Consumers seek variety and modern standards
                                                                • Figure 32: Interest in pay TV/streaming services, June 2017
                                                                • Figure 33: Interest in pay TV/streaming services, 18-44s vs over-45s, June 2017
                                                              • Some are interested in bundling options
                                                                • Figure 34: Interest in pay TV/streaming services bundling, June 2017

                                                            • Attitudes towards Pay TV

                                                              • Most prefer pick-and-pay TV but find it expensive
                                                                • Figure 35: Pick-and-pay-related attitudes towards pay TV, June 2017
                                                              • Sentiment is palpable regarding costs of pay TV
                                                                • Figure 36: Cost-related attitudes towards pay TV, June 2017
                                                              • Hardware, software, and content concerns
                                                                • Figure 37: Hardware/software-related attitudes towards pay TV, June 2017
                                                              • Many are satisfied with their pay TV service provider
                                                                • Figure 38: Satisfaction-related attitudes towards pay TV, June 2017

                                                            • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                              • Data sources
                                                                • Consumer survey data
                                                                  • Consumer qualitative research
                                                                    • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                      • Abbreviations

