Pay TV and Streaming Services - Canada - September 2017
"The market for pay TV cable and satellite has been on the decline for several years now, while pay TV via the internet has seen substantial growth in the past five years. This represents an adjustment of how consumers consume media, thus brands in the category are putting an emphasis on online services such as video streaming. An increase in options exists for consumers to watch pay TV via mobile devices (ie smartphones, tablets) and computers, which should see operators in this category support these alternatives. Furthermore, consumer attitudes suggest a preference for individual pick-and-pay channels, although prices are still perceived as too high."
- Andrew Zmijak, Research Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Canadians can be a finicky bunch
- Sentiment over costs of pay TV is evident
- Hardware, software and content concerns
