Perimeter of the Store - US - July 2017
"US perimeter food categories driven by growing consumer demand for fresh ingredients and freshly prepared foods. Retailers and perimeter marketers can further accelerate growth by creating a more engaging shopping experience that emphasizes, convenience, food exploration, personal choice, and fun."
- John Owen, Sr. Analyst, Food and Drink
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Fresher foods of the perimeter outpace the center store
- Young adults far less loyal to supermarkets for perimeter foods
- Produce sets the standard for healthy and natural
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of perimeter of store products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Young adults far less loyal to supermarkets for perimeter foods
- Figure 2: Perimeter purchase locations – Primary store, by age, April 2017
- Produce sets the standard for healthy and natural
- Figure 3: Correspondence analysis – Store department associations by type, April 2017
- The opportunities
- Breaking the routine: nearly half tend to buy the same items every time
- Figure 4: Food shopping behaviors, April 2017
- Young adults opt for concepts that facilitate enjoyment and exploration of food
- Figure 5: Interest in perimeter concepts, by age, April 2017
- Personal selection a key to the perimeter shopping experience
- Figure 6: Attitudes toward the perimeter, April 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Growth slows for meat, poultry, and seafood
- Fresh produce drives growth
- Prepared foods notch strong gains from a small base
Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of perimeter of store products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of perimeter of store products, at current prices, 2012-22
Market Breakdown
- Growth slows for meat, poultry, and seafood
- Fresh produce drives growth
- Dairy sales slide
- Solid sales growth for the in-store bakery
- Prepared foods notch strong gains from a small base
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of perimeter-of-store products, by segment, at current prices, 2012-17
Market Perspective
- Center-store growth lags perimeter
- Within center store, shelf stable outpaces frozen food
- Figure 10: MULO sales and forecast of center of the store, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Center-store growth lags perimeter
Market Factors
- Americans are trying to be healthier
- Figure 11: Attitudes toward food, by diet status, June 2016
- Younger generations reportedly shopping more
- Figure 12: US population by generation, 2016
- Growing Hispanic and Asian markets continue to influence grocery sector
- Figure 13: Generations, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
- Fluctuating prices impact some key perimeter categories
- Figure 14: Changes in food price indices, 2015-17
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Bringing convenience to perimeter: fresh cut salad
- Ethical, environmental, free-from claims gain traction in protein categories
- Meal kits move to the store (maybe where they always belonged)
What’s Working?
- Ethical, environmental, free-from claims gain traction in protein categories
- Red meat
- Poultry
- Seafood
- Figure 15: Incidence of select packaging claims on meat, poultry, and seafood launches, 2012-17*
- Grab and go: stores place great emphasis on prepared foods
What’s Struggling?
- Majority of dairy milk segments on the decline
What’s Next?
- An increasing emphasis on service, experience, and expertise
- Meal kits move to the store (maybe where they always belonged)
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Supermarkets remain the top location for perimeter purchases
- Produce sets the standard for healthy and natural
- Breaking the routine: nearly half tend to buy the same items every time
- Young adults opt for concepts that facilitate enjoyment and exploration of food
- Personal selection a key to the perimeter shopping experience
Perimeter Purchase Locations
- Supermarkets remain the top location for perimeter purchases
- Online shopping for perimeter items still not widespread
- Figure 16: Perimeter purchase locations, April 2017
- Young adults far less loyal to supermarkets for perimeter foods
- Figure 17: Perimeter purchase locations – Primary store, by age, April 2017
- Hispanic, Asian, Black shoppers less likely to shop supermarkets for perimeter
- Figure 18: Perimeter purchase locations – Primary store, by race/Hispanic origin, April 2017
- In their words: fresh produce
- In their words: meat, poultry, and seafood
Correspondence Analysis – Department Associations
- Methodology
- Produce sets the standard for healthy and natural
- Deli and in-store bakery seen as time-saving and helpful
- Fresh fish and seafood top meat for health
- Figure 19: Correspondence analysis – Store department associations by type, April 2017
- Figure 20: Store department associations, by type, April 2017
- In their words: meat, poultry, and seafood
Food Shopping Behaviors
- Breaking the routine: nearly half tend to buy the same items every time
- Perimeter shopping on the increase
- Figure 21: Food shopping behaviors, April 2017
- Younger adults more actively engaged in perimeter shopping
- Figure 22: Food shopping behaviors, by age, April 2017
Interest in Perimeter Concepts
- Strong interest in everyday low prices
- Figure 23: Interest in perimeter concepts, April 2017
- Young adults opt for concepts that facilitate enjoyment and exploration of food
- Figure 24: Interest in perimeter concepts, by age, April 2017
Attitudes toward the Perimeter
- Personal selection a key to the perimeter shopping experience
- Perimeter gets the nod for health over center store
- Figure 25: Attitudes toward the perimeter, April 2017
- Younger shoppers more engaged in, more demanding of the perimeter
- Figure 26: Attitudes toward the perimeter, by age, April 2017
- In their words: fresh produce drives perimeter shopping enjoyment
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 27: Total US retail sales and forecast of perimeter of store products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 28: Total US retail sales and forecast of meat, poultry, and seafood, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 29: Total US retail sales and forecast of fresh produce, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 30: Total US retail sales and forecast of milk, butter, and eggs, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 31: Total US retail sales and forecast of in-store baked goods, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 32: Total US retail sales and forecast of in-store deli/prepared foods, at current prices, 2012-22
