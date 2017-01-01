Personal Care Consumer - US - April 2017
"Despite the high market penetration of personal care products, there are opportunities for growth. While consumers are price sensitive when shopping, factors that influence consumer purchases including scent and product functionality could increase spend. To entice consumers to trade up to more expensive products, financial incentives that minimize risk, such as samples or coupons, are most convincing. "
- Jana Vyleta, Health and Personal Care Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Adults want short personal care routines
- Consumers experiment, which could limit loyalty
- Majority of shoppers are sensitive to price
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Adults want short personal care routines
- Figure 1: Time spent on personal care routines, January 2017
- Consumers experiment, which could limit loyalty
- Figure 2: Experimentation habits with personal care products, January 2017
- Majority of shoppers are sensitive to price
- Figure 3: Price sensitivity to personal care products, January 2017
- The opportunities
- Cater to desire for safety, quality through ingredients
- Figure 4: Awareness of select ingredients, January 2017
- Lower financial barriers in order to gain trial
- Figure 5: Select trade up opportunities, January 2017
- Embrace sustainable, environmentally friendly practices
- Figure 6: Select attitudes toward personal care, January 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market - What You Need to Know
- Consumers are comprised of Enthusiasts, Loyalists, and Deal-Seekers
- Ingredient concerns and men’s interest in appearance change landscape
- Population trends could impact category
- Consumers are comprised of Enthusiasts, Loyalists, and Deal-Seekers
Personal Care Segments
- Three consumer segments: Enthusiasts, Loyalists, and Deal-Seekers
- Figure 7: Share of personal care consumer segments, January 2017
- Enthusiasts
- Loyalists
- Deal-Seekers
- Enthusiasts are easier to capture, but less likely to stay
- Loyalists will live up to their name…if they can be captured
- Deal-Seekers
- Three consumer segments: Enthusiasts, Loyalists, and Deal-Seekers
Market Perspective
- Ingredient safety concerns fuel legislation, NOPC purchases
- Men’s interest in appearance brings opportunity
- Ingredient safety concerns fuel legislation, NOPC purchases
Market Factors
- High consumer confidence bodes well for discretionary and prestige items
- Figure 8: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2007-January 2017
- Aging population could negatively impact sales
- Figure 9: Population by age, 2017-22
- Hispanic population could foster environment for growth
- Figure 10: Population by race and Hispanic origin, 2012-22
- High consumer confidence bodes well for discretionary and prestige items
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- NOPC, no-rinse, and personalized products see growth
- Select mass brands, anti-aging products see declines
- Hybrid, personalized, and waterless products could be the future
- NOPC, no-rinse, and personalized products see growth
What’s Working?
- NOPC grows as consumers seek safety, quality
- No-rinse formats perceived as convenient, gentle
- Personalized products maintain momentum
- NOPC grows as consumers seek safety, quality
What’s Struggling?
- Select mass brands struggle to maintain sales
- Anti-aging products struggle as claims are integrated elsewhere
- Select mass brands struggle to maintain sales
What’s Next?
- Hybrid products provide options to consumers
- Tailored formulations, technology add to personalization
- Minimizing water usage appeals to need for conservation, convenience
- Hybrid products provide options to consumers
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Mass brands are most purchased due to availability, familiarity
- More than half of consumers report moderate category engagement
- Factors relating to functionality, familiarity most influence purchases
- Majority of consumers ambivalent toward ingredients
- While a minority, some consumers research before purchase
- Value is the best way to incentivize trade up
- Mass brands are most purchased due to availability, familiarity
Products Purchased
- Basic hygiene products have highest penetration
- Mass brands most common due to availability, familiarity
- Figure 11: Correspondence analysis – Personal care consumer product usage, January 2017
- Methodology
- Skincare, HBL products have highest prestige brand penetration
- Figure 12: Personal care products purchased, by brand type, January 2017
- Personal care segments drive product usage
- Figure 13: Select personal care products purchased, any purchase (net), by personal care segment, January 2017
- Consumers purchase less personal care as they age
- Figure 14: Advertisement for Walgreens beauty, Feb. 27, 2017
- Figure 15: Select personal care products purchased, any purchase (net), by age, January 2017
- Basic hygiene products have highest penetration
Time Spent, Price Sensitivity, and Experimentation
- Despite limited time and money, consumers like to experiment
- Figure 16: Time spent on routines, importance of price, and experimentation in personal care, January 2017
- Time spent, experimentation shape segments
- Figure 17: Time spent, price sensitivity, and experimentation habits with personal care, by personal care segments, January 2017
- Younger age groups show more engagement
- Figure 18: Time spent on personal care routine, price sensitivity towards personal care, experimentation, by age, January 2017
- Hispanics show similar engagement to younger consumers
- Figure 19: Time spent on personal care routine, price sensitivity towards personal care, and experimentation, by Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Despite limited time and money, consumers like to experiment
Purchase Influencers
- Functionality reigns supreme in influencing purchases
- Familiarity factors also impact purchase decisions
- External sources matter when making new purchases
- Figure 20: Purchase Influencers, January 2017
- Enthusiasts impacted by variety of purchase influencers
- Figure 21: Purchase influencers, by personal care segment, January 2017
- Younger consumers influenced by reviews, recommendations
- Figure 22: Select purchase influencers, by age, January 2017
- Hispanics align with young adults
- Figure 23: Purchase influencers, by Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Functionality reigns supreme in influencing purchases
Ingredient Awareness
- Consumers unaware, ambivalent toward many ingredients
- Ingredient perceptions reflect NOPC’s shift to mainstream
- Figure 24: Ingredient awareness, January 2017
- Figure 25: Correspondence Analysis – Personal care consumer ingredient awareness, January 2017
- Methodology
- Enthusiasts most aware, interested in variety of ingredients
- Figure 26: Ingredient awareness, by have heard of and look for, by personal care segment, January 2017
- Hispanics category engagement reflects interest in ingredients
- Figure 27: Ingredient awareness, by have heard of and look for, by Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Consumers unaware, ambivalent toward many ingredients
Attitudes towards Personal Care Products
- One in five research before purchasing
- Environment, sustainability are secondary considerations
- Figure 28: Attitudes towards personal care, January 2017
- Younger adults more open to trying something new
- Figure 29: Attitudes towards personal care, by age, January 2017
- Hispanics are less likely to be brand loyal amid price focus
- Figure 30: Attitudes toward personal care, by Hispanic origin, January 2017
- One in five research before purchasing
Trade up Opportunities
- Value incentivizes trade up
- Product attributes can also sway consumers
- Figure 31: Trade up opportunities, January 2017
- While Loyalists are harder to capture, payoff can be higher
- Figure 32: Trade up opportunities, by personal care segment, January 2017
- Younger consumers motivated by product incentives
- Figure 33: Trade up opportunities, by age, January 2017
- Hispanics incentivized by unique scent, third party endorsements
- Figure 34: Trade up opportunities, by Hispanic origin, January 2017
- Value incentivizes trade up
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 35: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Figure 36: Median household income, by age of householder, 2015
- Figure 37: Distribution of population, by age and race/Hispanic origin, 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)