Pet Food - UK - August 2017
“The cat and dog food market has benefited from the humanisation of pets, with owners becoming more conscious of the quality of food that they feed their pets. However, pet obesity rates in the UK are rising; brands that look to emphasise the diet-friendly credentials of food should find favour in an increasingly health-conscious society.”
– Alyson Parkes, Research Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Low concern around pet obesity despite rising rates
- Transparency over ingredients used in pet food is important
- Chilled pet food can tap into demand for naturalness
Appendix – Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Figure 50: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on pet food, by top 10 brands, 2013-17
- Figure 51: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on pet food, by top 10 advertisers, 2013-17
- Figure 52: Share of above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on pet food, by top 10 advertisers, 2013-17
- Figure 53: Above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cat food, by top 10 brands, 2013-17
- Figure 54: Share of above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on cat food, by top 10 brands, 2013-17
- Figure 55: Above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on dog food, by top 10 brands, 2013-17
- Figure 56: Share of above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on dog food, by top 10 brands, 2013-17
Appendix – Market Share
- Figure 57: Leading manufacturers’ sales in the UK retail wet and dry dog food market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 58: Leading manufacturers’ sales in the UK retail dog snacks and treats market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 59: Leading manufacturers’ sales in the UK retail wet and dry cat food market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
- Figure 60: Leading manufacturers’ sales in the UK retail cat snacks and treats market, by value and volume, 2015/16-2016/17
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 61: Pet food behaviours – CHAID – Table output, May 2017
