Pet Food - US - August 2017
The pet food market continues to make steady, slow gains, especially the treats market, reflecting the importance pet owners place on pampering and care. Pet owners increasingly look for food that aligns with their own personal dietary preferences and beliefs. In addition, the pet food retail landscape is shifting as more pet owners shop online looking for greater convenience and better prices.
This report looks at the following areas:
- Slow, steady growth continues
- Pet specialty and mass merchandisers lead the pack
- Apart from price, motivations similar for specialty and online shoppers
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of pet food, at current prices, 2012-22
- Pet specialty and mass merchandisers lead the pack
- Figure 2: Pet food purchase location, April 2017
- Apart from price, motivations similar for specialty and online shoppers
- Figure 3: Reasons for purchase location, by most often retailer, April 2017
- The opportunities
- Younger shoppers are price-driven but also interested in natural and organic
- Figure 4: Pet food purchase factors – Dog or cat food, by age, April 2017
- Untapped opportunity for incremental sales with treats and toppers
- Figure 5: Pet feeding behaviors, April 2017
- Pet specialty customers enjoy shopping for their pets
- Figure 6: Pet food attitudes, by most often retailer, April 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of pet food, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of pet food, at current prices, 2012-22
Market Breakdown
- Dog food accounts for nearly half of category sales
- Figure 9: Share of pet food sales, by segment, 2017 (est)
- Treats outpace both dog and cat food
- Minimal gains for other pet food
- Figure 10: Sales of pet food, by segment, 2012-17
Market Factors
- Pet ownership grows slowly
- Figure 11: Number of pet-owning households, 2006-16
- Growth comes mostly from dog ownership
- Figure 12: Number of households who own pets, by pet type, 2006-16
- Dogs continue as Americans’ preferred pets
- Figure 13: Type of pet owned, April 2017
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Treats gain ground
- Small dog market continues to grow
- Value and mid-tier brands squeezed as shoppers shift to premium
- Freeze-drying makes raw food accessible
Company and Brand Sales of Pet Food
- Nestlé loses share but stays on top
- Small-dog brand Cesar lifts Mars
- Smucker moves to strengthen its position in premium grocery tier
- Sales of pet food by company
- Figure 14: Sales of pet food, by company, 2016 and 2017
What’s Working?
- Treats gain ground
- Small-dog market continues to grow
- Frozen/refrigerated small but growing in grocery
- Blue Buffalo gains on mainstream positioning, expands into mass
What’s Struggling?
- Value and mid-tier brands squeezed as shoppers shift to premium
What’s Next?
- Freeze-drying makes raw food accessible
- Meal kits go to the dogs
- Beyond made in the USA – pet foods highlight regional, local
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Pet specialty and mass merchandisers lead the pack
- Apart from price, motivations similar for specialty and online shoppers
- Price tops other factors for both cat and dog food
- Untapped opportunity for incremental sales with treats and toppers
- Pet owners want the best, but express skepticism of pet food claims
Where Pet Food is Purchased
- Pet specialty and mass merchandisers lead the pack
- Figure 15: Pet food purchase location, April 2017
- Younger pet owners gravitate to pet specialty and mass merchandisers
- Figure 16: Pet food purchase location – Most often purchase, by age, April 2017
- Dog owners more likely to shop pet specialty
- Figure 17: Pet food purchase location – Most often purchase, by type of pet owned, April 2017
Reasons for Purchase Location
- Location and prices drive retailer selection
- Figure 18: Reasons for purchase location, April 2017
- Apart from price, similar motivations for specialty and online shoppers
- Figure 19: Reasons for purchase location, by most often retailer, April 2017
- In their words
Pet Food Attribute Importance
- Price tops other factors for both cat and dog food
- Figure 20: Pet food purchase factors, April 2017
- Younger shoppers price-driven but also interested in natural and organic
- Figure 21: Pet food purchase factors – Dog or cat food, by age, April 2017
- Pet specialty and online shoppers less focused on price
- Figure 22: Pet food purchase factors – Dog or cat food, by most often retailer, April 2017
Pet Feeding Behaviors
- Untapped opportunity for incremental sales with treats and toppers
- Figure 23: Pet feeding behaviors, April 2017
- Similar behaviors for specialty and online shoppers
- Figure 24: Pet feeding behaviors, by most often retailer, April 2017
Pet Food Attitudes
- Pet owners want the best, but express skepticism of pet food claims
- In their words: reasons for changing pet foods
- Figure 25: Pet food attitudes, April 2017
- Pet specialty customers enjoy shopping for their pets
- Figure 26: Pet food attitudes, April 2017
